Peaks and Troughs v2

It is used to automatically detect and draw horizontal lines on a chart that represent price peaks and troughs based on analysis of historical price data.
The script allows the user to select the number of recent candles to analyze, the minimum gap between high and low, and the minimum number of candles needed to recognize a high or low.

It is a useful tool for traders who want to automatically detect and visualize important support and resistance levels on a chart, making it easier to make investment decisions based on technical analysis.
This also allows the user to interact via buttons on the chart to manage visibility and clear detected lines.

The set time period is important. If you are looking for support and resistance, it is worth considering showing the line on most intervals.
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Trader Menu Info v5
Daniel Damian Palasz
Utilities
Trader Menu Info v5 is a powerful trading tool designed to enhance decision-making for traders by providing a comprehensive suite of analytical features. This advanced platform integrates multiple technical analysis components, delivering real-time insights directly within the trading environment. The first key feature is the detection of candlestick patterns, offering clear buy, sell, or neutral signals based on recognized formations such as Doji, Hammer, Engulfing, and more. This allows trader
Candlestick Pattern and Signal
Daniel Damian Palasz
Utilities
This MQL5 indicator, detects candlestick patterns for BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL signals using dynamic tolerance and volume analysis. It features a minimizable GUI displaying the symbol and detected pattern, updating on new bars. Scans candles from current to 6 (six bars back), covering single-candle (Doji, Hammer, Marubozu), two-candle (Engulfing, Harami), three-candle (Morning Star, Three Soldiers), and up to six-candle patterns (Mat Hold). Part of Trader Menu Info v5 suite for enhanced trading insights
Volume Spread Analyzer pattern and signal
Daniel Damian Palasz
Utilities
This MQL5 indicator detects Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) patterns for BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL signals. Features minimizable GUI showing symbol and patterns. Scans candles from current to 4 bars ago. Patterns BUY/SELL: SellingClimax, StoppingVolume, Shakeout, Test, End of Rising Market, No Demand, Upthrust, Supply Coming In. Part of Trader Menu Info v5 - All in One.
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