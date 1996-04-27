Peaks and Troughs v2

It is used to automatically detect and draw horizontal lines on a chart that represent price peaks and troughs based on analysis of historical price data.
The script allows the user to select the number of recent candles to analyze, the minimum gap between high and low, and the minimum number of candles needed to recognize a high or low.

It is a useful tool for traders who want to automatically detect and visualize important support and resistance levels on a chart, making it easier to make investment decisions based on technical analysis.
This also allows the user to interact via buttons on the chart to manage visibility and clear detected lines.

The set time period is important. If you are looking for support and resistance, it is worth considering showing the line on most intervals.
Önerilen ürünler
RenkoChart EA
Paulo Henrique Da Silva
4.5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The RenkoChart tool presents an innovative and highly flexible approach to visualizing market data in MetaTrader 5. This expert creates a custom symbol with Renko bricks directly on the chart, displaying accurate prices at the respective opening date/time for each brick. This feature makes it possible to apply any indicator to the Renko chart. Furthermore, this tool also allows access to historical brick data through native methods in the MQL5 programming language, such as iOpen, iHigh, iLow and
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Göstergeler
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Göstergeler
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
Devrim niteliğindeki MT5 göstergesi ile tanışın, DARWIN Assistant   - başarılı ticaret dünyasına açılan nihai kapınız! Hassasiyet ve uzmanlıkla tasarlanan DARWIN Assistant   , tüm zaman dilimlerinde gelişmiş teknik göstergelerin (RSI, Stokastik, CCI ve Trendler) gücünden yararlanan özel bir strateji üzerinde çalışır. Bu son teknoloji gösterge size giriş için en doğru sinyalleri sunarak, piyasalarda benzersiz bir güvenle gezinmenizi sağladığından, olağanüstü bir ticaret deneyimi için kendinizi d
A Plus Engulfing Strong and Weak
Alam Bakhtiar
Göstergeler
Engulfing with EMAs Indicator Unlock the power of advanced candlestick pattern detection with the Engulfing with EMAs Indicator , a cutting-edge tool designed for MetaTrader 5. This futuristic indicator combines the precision of engulfing pattern analysis with the trend-following strength of Exponential Moving Averages (EMA 21 and EMA 50), empowering traders to identify high-probability setups across all currency pairs and timeframes. Key Features: Comprehensive Engulfing Detection : Detects b
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances
Mykola Khandus
Göstergeler
Trend Lines Supports and Resistances is an indicator that analyses the market structure, identifies Pivot Points, displays active Support/Resistance zones and trend levels. Main Features: Defining and displaying Pivot Points. Analyse Pivot Points to build and display trend lines. Setting up visual display of trend lines. Setting up trend lines broken notifications. Analyse Pivot Points to define and display support and resistance levels. Setting up visual display of support and resistance leve
Crosshair MultiCharts Mt5
Fabrizio Malavasi
Yardımcı programlar
The Multicharts Crosshair draws a cross hair in any linked chart. The indicator can be used for comparison of symbol price levels in different time frame or to compare candles of different instruments in the same time frame How it works: It can works from every linked charts where the indicator is installed towards the others or from the chart where is istalled towards the following linked charts . It can be shown just pressing a the key of keyboard. After installing the indicators in the char
Gold instrument scanner MT5
Mei Lan Tang
Yardımcı programlar
Gold instrument scanner is the chart pattern scanner to detect the triangle pattern, falling wedge pattern, rising wedge pattern, channel pattern and so on. Gold instrument scanner uses highly sophisticated pattern detection algorithm. However, we have designed it in the easy to use and intuitive manner. Advanced Price Pattern Scanner will show all the patterns in your chart in the most efficient format for your trading. You do not have to do tedious manual pattern detection any more. Plus you
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
CDV Swing Levels
TitanScalper
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) Swing Level - Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Full Documentation: [Download PDF]( https: //drive.google.com/file/d/1jrLaC_drgino8fOXZ37qTHl6KGUValEk/view ) Professional CDV Analysis for Market Reversals This indicator identifies CDV absorption and exhaustion patterns to detect precise market turning points. It analyzes cumulative delta volume flow to reveal when smart money accumulates (absorption) or distributes (exhaustion) before major price reversals. Core
Professional Trading Analytics Suite
Atanas Kolev
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Professional Trading Analytics Suite v5.22 The Ultimate MT5 Performance & Risk Management Dashboard Transform your trading with institutional-grade analytics, real-time monitoring, and sophisticated risk management tools used by professional traders and fund managers. Key Features 15+ Advanced Visualizations 7 Professional Profit Curves: Raw P&L, Net P&L, Balance, Drawdown, Risk-Adjusted, Rolling Performance, Multi-View Trade Timeline: Interactive chronological trade history Buy vs Sell A
All Harmonic Patterns Scanner MT5
Eda Kaya
Yardımcı programlar
All Harmonic Patterns Scanner for MT5 The   All Harmonic Patterns Scanner for MT5   is a comprehensive tool developed to detect and illustrate a wide range of harmonic chart patterns on the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal. This indicator evaluates pivot formations and price movement behavior to automatically map out formations such as the Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, along with numerous standard and nonstandard harmonic setups on the chart. Beyond the traditional patterns, the scanner is also capable
Lovec Color Direction MT5
Vladimir Lovec
Göstergeler
An indicator for better perception and recognition of the current trend direction, the beginning and end of corrections. It is recommended for manual trading, but it is possible to integrate it into an Expert Advisor for automated trading. The dots around the price indicate the current trend direction, the color of the candles themselves indicates the presence or absence of a correction. It is recommended to enter a position in the direction of the current trend after the end of corrections.
ForexcopyLocalMT5
Wei Ming Ding
Yardımcı programlar
1. 12 ana hesaptan 100 bağımlı hesaba siparişleri kopyalayın. Köle hesapların sayısı 12'den 100'e kadar özelleştirilebilir. 2. MT4'ten MT4'e, MT4'ten MT5'e, MT5'ten MT4'e, MT5'ten MT5'e destek. 3. EURUSD, EURUSDm, EURUSDk gibi farklı platformlardaki alım satım çeşitlerinin eklerini tanımlayabilecektir. 4. XAUUSD=GOLD gibi özel para birimi eşleştirme. 5. Tüm işlemleri kopyalayabilir veya yalnızca AL, SATIŞ, KAPAT komutlarını kopyalayabilir 6. Kârı durdurma ve zararı durdurma arasında seçim yapab
Support and Resistance Price Structure
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Göstergeler
Significant improvement from previous version Ritz Smart Support & Resistance Zones – Market Structure Based S/R This advanced indicator detects and displays high-probability support and resistance zones based on actual market structure (swing highs and lows). Using intelligent zone merging and ATR-based fuzz buffers, it ensures the zone blocks are aligned with real price extremes without gaps. Zones are classified by strength (Proven, Verified, Untested, Turncoat, Weak) and visually rendered
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Yardımcı programlar
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
Volume Prices Universal
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Looking for reliable levels on a price chart? Already tired of searching for similar indicators? Are the levels not working out as they should? Then this is the indicator for you. Volume Prices Universal is a reliable indicator of horizontal volumes. What does it show? First of all, the main idea of ​​the indicator is to display at which price mark the price has been for the longest time. Thus, the display of price volumes on the price chart is formed. With the help of which you can very simpl
Mt5TradeCopier
Mcblastus Gicharu Ndiba
Yardımcı programlar
Forex Trade copier MT5.  It copies forex trades, positions, orders from any accounts to any other account,  MT5 even multiple accounts. The unique copying algorithm exactly copies all trades from the master account to your client account. It is also noted for its high operation speed and Tough error handling. It also can copy from demo account to live account too. It is one of the best free trade copiers that can do ,  MT5 or to multiple accounts  MT5 to multiple accounts  Features of Trade Copi
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Göstergeler
Auto Optimized RSI , doğru alım ve satım sinyalleri vermek için tasarlanmış, kullanımı kolay ve akıllı bir ok göstergesidir. Geçmiş verilere dayalı işlem simülasyonları kullanarak, her enstrüman ve zaman dilimi için en etkili RSI seviyelerini otomatik olarak belirler. Bu gösterge, bağımsız bir işlem sistemi olarak veya mevcut stratejinize entegre edilerek kullanılabilir ve özellikle kısa vadeli işlem yapanlar için faydalıdır. Geleneksel RSI’nin sabit seviyeleri (örneğin 70/30) yerine,   Auto Opt
Order Blocks Breaker MT5
Suvashish Halder
Göstergeler
Introducing   Order Blocks Breaker , a brand-new way to identify and leverage order blocks in your trading strategy. After developing multiple order block tools with unique concepts, I’m proud to present this tool that takes things to the next level. Unlike previous tools,   Order Blocks Breaker   not only identifies order blocks but also highlights   Breaker Order Blocks —key areas where the price is likely to retest after a breakout. MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124101/ This t
All about ICT time and price
Minh Truong Pham
Göstergeler
All about time and price by ICT. This indicator provides a comprehensive view of ICT killzones, Silver Bullet times, and ICT Macros, enhancing your trading experience.  In those time windows price either seeks liquidity or imbalances and you often find the most energetic price moves and turning points. Features: Automatic Adaptation: The ICT killzones intelligently adapt to the specific chart you are using. For Forex charts, it follows the ICT Forex times: In EST timezone: Session: Asia: 20h00-0
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Göstergeler
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
Grid Close System
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Uzman Danışmanlar
ZAB Grid EA - Automated Trading Tool for High Volatility Markets Product Description ZAB Grid EA is an automated trading program developed for various financial markets with price volatility. This EA is suitable for trading instruments such as gold (XAUUSD), oil (USOIL), indices like S&P500, and even stocks. It employs a price grid strategy that helps you trade with a systematic approach and effective risk management. Key Features and Benefits Detailed Pre-Trade Planning The EA calculates and
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Göstergeler
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Renko Price Action ATR
JETINVEST
Yardımcı programlar
RENKO PRICE ACTION ATR is an "Expert Advisor" developed through the construction of the Renko Chart where each BRICK has the size calculated through the ATR of the period selected by the user. Renko charts are designed to filter out minor price movements, thus making it easier for traders to focus on important trends. Due to its efficiency in detecting price trends, it is also possible to clearly identify supports and resistances as well as top and bottom divergences, thus making better use of t
KDJ divergence signals MT5
Kaijun Wang
Göstergeler
KDJ Index 4   交易实用必备工具指标 波浪自动计算指标,通道趋势交易 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT4版本 完美的趋势-波浪自动计算通道计算 , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4版本 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5版本 本地跟单复制交易 模拟试用 Easy And Fast Copy , MT4 模拟账号运行 Easy And Fast Copy , MT5 模拟账号运行 "Cooperative QQ:556024  "  "Cooperation wechat:556024"  "Cooperative email:556024@qq.com" 强烈推荐趋势指标, 波浪的标准自动计算   和   波浪的标准自动计算MT5版本     KDJ指标又叫 随机指标 ，是一种相当新颖、实用的技术分析指标，它起先用于期货市场的分析，后被广泛用于股市的中短期趋势分析，是期货和股票市场上最常用的技术分析工具。 随机指标KDJ一般是用于股票分析的统计体系，根据统计学原理，通过一个特定的周期（常为9日、9周等）
Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator
TECHAURORA - FZCO
Göstergeler
Let us introduce the Heikin Ashi RSI Oscillator! This indicator combines the concepts of Heikin Ashi candles with the RSI (Relative Strength Index) to produce an oscillator-like format that can be used to filter out some of the noise associated with standard RSI readings. This provides traders with a smoother representation of market conditions. Here are some articles to read more about the RSI and Heikin Ashi candles: https://www.investopedia.com/terms/r/rsi.asp https://www.investopedia.com/ter
Supply and Demand Indicator MT5
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Göstergeler
Supply and Demand Indicator + FREE Currency Strength Meter ADD-ON Looking for a powerful tool that can help you identify the most reactive zones in the forex market? Our supply and demand indicator for MetaTrader 4 and 5 is exactly what you need. With its advanced algorithms and real-time analysis, this indicator helps traders of all experience levels make informed trading decisions. The supply and demand indicator is a cutting-edge tool that helps traders identify areas where buyers and sellers
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.44 (192)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.99 (106)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT5   ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da,   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi s
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Beta Sürümü Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader şu anda beta aşamasında. Bazı özellikler hala geliştirilme aşamasında olabilir ve küçük hatalar oluşabilir. Sorunla karşılaşırsanız lütfen bildirin – geri bildiminiz ürünü geliştirmeye yardımcı olur. Resmi sürümden sonra fiyat artacaktır. Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader , Telegram kanallarından veya gruplarından gelen işlem sinyallerini otomatik olarak MetaTrader 5 hesabınıza kopyalayan güçlü bir araçtır. Herkese açık ve özel kanalları destekler ve birden
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (85)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.96 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider , hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcı haline getirerek belirtilen sinyalleri Telegram'ın sohbetine, kanalına veya grubuna göndermeyi sağlayan kullanımı kolay, tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Rakip ürünlerin çoğunun aksine, DLL içe aktarması yapmaz. [ Demo ] [ Kılavuz ] [ MT4 Versiyonu ] [ Discord Versiyonu ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum Adım adım bir kullanıcı kılavuzu mevcuttur. Telegram API'si hakkında bilgi gerekmemektedir; ihtiyac
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.33 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT5'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram'dan MT5'e işlemlerinizi basitleştirin, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan işlem sinyallerini doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 5 platformunuza kopyalayan modern araç. Bu güçlü çözüm hassas sinyal yürütme, kapsamlı özelleştirme seçenekleri sağlar, zamandan tasarruf sağlar ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [Talimatlar   ] [   DEMO   ] Temel Özellikler Doğrudan Telegram API Entegrasyonu Telefon numarası ve güvenli kod ile kiml
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ5> МТ5, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.56 (16)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. PROMO BUY 1 GET 2 FREE -   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/754725 Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticare
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe , Akıllı Para Konseptleri (Smart Money Concepts - SMC) çerçevesine dayalı olarak geliştirilmiş, gerçek zamanlı piyasa analiz aracıdır. Çoklu zaman dilimlerinde dönüş noktalarını ve önemli bölgeleri otomatik olarak analiz eder, yeniden boyama (repaint) yapmayan sinyaller sağlamaya ve İlgi Noktalarını (Points of Interest - POI) vurgulamaya odaklanır. Ayrıca, geri çekilme ve dönüş noktalarını tespit etmeye yardımcı olmak için otomatik Fibonacci seviyeleri ç
Cerberus Equity Watcher
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Cerberus the Equity Watcher , hesap öz sermayenizi sürekli olarak izleyen ve hatalı EA'ların veya isteğe bağlı bir tüccarsanız duygusal davranışınızın neden olduğu büyük düşüşlerden kaçınan bir risk yönetimi aracıdır. Hatalar içerebilecek veya beklenmedik piyasa koşullarında iyi performans göstermeyebilecek EA'lara güvenen sistematik tüccarlar için son derece yararlıdır. Cerberus, bir minimum öz sermaye değeri ve (isteğe bağlı olarak) bir maksimum değer belirlemenize izin verir, bunlardan herhan
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.83 (23)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
DrawDown Limiter
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
5 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.72 (18)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir.   The News Filter'ı   satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 5 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Desteklenen özel sembollerle herhangi bir gösterge ve danışman kullanabilirsiniz. Onlarla çalışmak, standart grafiklerde işlem yapmak kadar
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trader Menu Info v5
Daniel Damian Palasz
Yardımcı programlar
Trader Menu Info v5 is a powerful trading tool designed to enhance decision-making for traders by providing a comprehensive suite of analytical features. This advanced platform integrates multiple technical analysis components, delivering real-time insights directly within the trading environment. The first key feature is the detection of candlestick patterns, offering clear buy, sell, or neutral signals based on recognized formations such as Doji, Hammer, Engulfing, and more. This allows trader
Candlestick Pattern and Signal
Daniel Damian Palasz
Yardımcı programlar
This MQL5 indicator, detects candlestick patterns for BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL signals using dynamic tolerance and volume analysis. It features a minimizable GUI displaying the symbol and detected pattern, updating on new bars. Scans candles from current to 6 (six bars back), covering single-candle (Doji, Hammer, Marubozu), two-candle (Engulfing, Harami), three-candle (Morning Star, Three Soldiers), and up to six-candle patterns (Mat Hold). Part of Trader Menu Info v5 suite for enhanced trading insights
Volume Spread Analyzer pattern and signal
Daniel Damian Palasz
Yardımcı programlar
This MQL5 indicator detects Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) patterns for BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL signals. Features minimizable GUI showing symbol and patterns. Scans candles from current to 4 bars ago. Patterns BUY/SELL: SellingClimax, StoppingVolume, Shakeout, Test, End of Rising Market, No Demand, Upthrust, Supply Coming In. Part of Trader Menu Info v5 - All in One.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt