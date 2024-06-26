EMA Crossover Grid Trader

This EA combines an EMA crossover strategy with a grid trading strategy. It's the result of over a year of observations and tests. It can be used on currency pairs and metals. Ideally the 1H timeframe works best however it can be tested on any timeframe.

The algorithm is specifically designed to minimise drawdown; the EA will only place buy trades on an upward trend after the two EMAs cross, same logic for sell trades when the EMAs cross downwards. This method helps minimise drawdowns when reversals happen.

The user can set the grid step (in points) as well as the take profit level (in points). The EA will automatically place the trades according to user settings.

In addition, It adjusts the lot size based on account drawdown to manage risk and aims to capture profits by incrementally closing positions when the account equity increases by a specified amount.

The spread filter ensures that trades are only taken when the spread is within acceptable limits.

Here is a breakdown of the functionality and flow of the script:


EMA Crossover Grid Trader EA

The EMA Crossover Grid Trader EA is a powerful and versatile Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. Created by Adrian Patrascu, this EA combines the strength of an EMA crossover strategy with the flexibility of grid trading, offering a unique approach to capturing market trends and optimizing profit potential.

 

Key Input Parameters

Magic number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Lot size: Initial lot size for trades.

Increment Lot: Increment lot size once a percentage of drawdown is increased. This adds a certain lot amount to the existing Lot size to better manage risks. (It’s best used when the edge of a channel is reached)

Reduction percentage for lot increase (10 = 10%): Percentage drawdown that triggers an increment in lot size.

Increment to close (in currency value): Equity increment to trigger the closing of all positions. It is measured in the currency. For example, once 100 (USD) is gained in equity it closes all trades and starts again.

Take profit (Points): Take profit level in points.

Grid step (Points): Grid step in points.

Spread filter: Maximum allowable spread for opening a position.

Fast MA Period: Period for the fast EMA.

Slow MA Period: Period for the slow EMA.

Reverse option?: If true, reverses the buy and sell logic. It places sells once the two EMAs cross upwards and buys when they cross downwards.


Key Features

EMA Crossover Strategy:

Utilizes a fast and a slow Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to identify the entry points.

Buys when the fast EMA crosses above the slow EMA, and sells when the fast EMA crosses below the slow EMA.

There is the option to reverse the buy and sell logic.

 

Grid Trading:

Implements a grid trading strategy to capitalize on market fluctuations.

Automatically places new trades at specified grid intervals.

Adjusts the grid entry points based on market movements to maximize profit opportunities.

 

Dynamic Lot Sizing:

Adjusts lot size dynamically based on account drawdown to manage risk effectively.

Increases lot size incrementally as drawdown reaches predefined levels, ensuring optimal position sizing.

 

Risk Management:

Includes a spread filter to ensure trades are only executed when market conditions are favourable.

Features a take-profit mechanism to secure gains on each trade.

Closes all positions when the account equity exceeds a specified increment above the initial balance, locking in profits.

 

Customization:

Fully customizable input parameters to suit individual trading styles and risk tolerance.

Magic Number to differentiate trades placed by this EA from others.

Adjustable fast and slow EMA periods, grid step size, lot size, take profit level, and more.

 

 

How It Works

Initialization: The EA sets up the fast and slow EMAs based on user-defined periods and initializes the trading parameters.

On Each Tick: The EA updates market prices and evaluates trade entry and exit conditions.

 

Trade Entry

The EA checks for EMA crossovers to initiate buy or sell trades.

It also evaluates grid levels to place additional trades based on market movements.

Lot Sizing: The EA calculates the appropriate lot size based on the current account drawdown and predefined parameters.

 

Trade Exit

Positions are closed when the account equity surpasses a specified increment above the initial balance.

Ensures profits are secured and drawdowns are managed effectively.

 

Enhance your trading strategy with the EMA Crossover Grid Trader EA, designed to combine the robustness of EMA crossovers with the precision of grid trading. Optimize your market entries, manage risk dynamically, and maximize your profit potential.

 

Get the EMA Crossover Grid Trader EA today and elevate your trading experience!

For more information send me a message on my profile!

 


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5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
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5 (10)
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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Advanced Grid Trader
Adrian Patrascu
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The ADVANCED GRID TRADER Expert Advisor (EA) is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on price fluctuations in all currency pairs and metals (XAU/XAG). It can be used in any timeframe however the best results were achieved in the Daily timeframe with EMA 178, reversed trades.   The EA employs a grid trading strategy, where buy and sell orders are placed at regular grid points. The user sets its take profit step as well to best take advantage from market movements.   The ADVANCED GRI
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