The GoldGuarld Bollinger

This system  is developed and optimized for XAUUSD, H1, although it can be used in any other instrument and timeframe, if set inputs accordingly.

No grid.

All trades have TP and SL.

The strategy base its entries on a Bollinger Band based strategy, then trades are managed by a drawdown management system which increases drastically the amount of winning set of trades, almost all of them, note that a winning set of trades may contain both winning and losing trades. The DD Mgmt system also slightly increases the lot size in every trade, but in a controlled and calculated manner, and a limited amount of times, making the system totally trustworthy and avoiding falling into hazardous trading behaviour.


This system provides a steady % return amount over the years, with consistent performance, making it a solid and trustworthy strategy to have in a portfolio.

The drawdown system increases drastically the amount of winning set of trades, and it requires some balance to let it breath. Min amount. $2500 for a full mode risk manage, still risk tolerance can be modified in inputs. 




System:

The strategy will look for entries based on the Bollinger Band, if price goes above upper band it will set a short trade, and if price is below lower band it will set a long trade, target at middle line of BB.

Then if price goes into DD, when activated the Drawdown Management System it will set more trades to hedge out of the position, meanwhile slightly increasing lot size of new positions.

The system will perform at it best in trending markets, or markets with volatility.

 

Inputs:

1.Magic Number

2.Manual Lot Size: lot size for first trade of set of trades (if Autolot false).

3.Autolot: if true it calculates automatically best lot size for the current balance.

4.period for BB: Bollinger Band period input setting.

5.deviation for BB: Bollinger Band deviation input setting.

6.Drawdown Management: turn drawdown management on.

7.DD Management lot increase: type of lot increase in DD Management.

8.Coeficcient for Exponential: amount lot increase type in DD Mgmt (if exponential).

9.Coeficcient for Exponential: amount lot increase type in DD Mgmt (if incremental).

10.Risk Level for DD Mgmt: from 1 to 3.5, step 0.5 increases risk in the DD Mgmt, more risk means more trades allowed to be opened if necessary, which will determine more winning set of trades, but it needs more margin and more balance to let the set of trades breath.

11.ATR period: ATR Filter period, ATR filter takes the max and min ATR of the selected amount of bars, and then execute only the trades which have the ATR bigger than the selected ATR Threshold, ensuring some volatility in the market which helps this system to improve performance.

12. ATR Bars Range period: how many bars to look bar for max and min ATR.

13.ATR % Threshold: between 0 and 100, is the % of ATR band determines min ATR to have our starting trade.

14. Trading Start Hour: start of trading hour for the first trade of set of trades.

15. Trading Start Min. Idem

16. Trading End Hour.

16. Trading End Min.

 

 


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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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