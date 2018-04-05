Aetheria MT5

Conquer the EURUSD Market with Aetheria

Trade smarter, not harder! Aetheria is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to master the EURUSD market with precision, speed, and control. It identifies profitable trade setups using engulfing patterns combined with trend confirmation to ensure only high-probability trades are executed.

Why Traders Love Aetheria

  • Precision Entries — Engulfing pattern detection with trend alignment.
  • Smart Risk Management — Auto lot-sizing, SL/TP validation, and spread control.
  • Trade Like a Pro — Fully automated logic handles every step for you.
  • Easy Setup — Plug, play, and profit. Attach it to EURUSD and go!

    Launch Sale: *** The first 10 buyers can get it for just $599! After that, the price will increase to $999.***
    Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.


    Customizable Inputs

    • Risk % — Choose how much to risk per trade.
    • Trend Bars — Set how many bars are analyzed for trend detection.
    • Max Spread — Limit trades to optimal spread conditions.
    • Trading Hours — Control when the EA can place trades.

    Why Choose Aetheria?

    • Zero Guesswork — Auto-analyzes EURUSD and executes trades 24/5.
    • Built-in Protection — No trades in high-spread or risky conditions.
    • Beginner-Friendly — Set it up in minutes, let it run for you.
    This system is already optimized for profitability. Upon installation, the only input you need to adjust to increase your profit/loss ratio is the risk parameter. The recommended risk level ranges from 1% to 3%, depending on your risk tolerance and trading objectives.


    Trade the world's most liquid forex pair with precision, automation, and confidence. Aetheria does the heavy lifting, so you don't have to.

    Act Now & Automate Your EURUSD Trading!

    Disclaimer: Forex trading involves risk. Use risk capital and trade responsibly.


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    William Brandon Autry
    5 (27)
    Experts
    Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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    Chen Jia Qi
    4.49 (59)
    Experts
    Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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    Luca Barone
    4.95 (38)
    Experts
    Sentinel MT5 is an automated Expert Advisor designed with a strong focus on risk control, capital preservation, and stable execution. The EA operates with discipline and consistency, avoiding aggressive exposure and adapting its behavior during unfavorable market conditions . Sentinel MT5 prioritizes account stability over high-frequency or high-risk trading and does not force entries when market conditions are not suitable. It features automated position management, built-in margin and drawdown
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    Duy Van Nguy
    4 (5)
    Experts
    XAU Sniper Pro — Triple-Strategy Liquidity Sweep EA for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5 Most gold trading systems rely on lagging indicators and end up entering after the move has already happened. XAU Sniper Pro takes the opposite approach: it waits for price to sweep key liquidity levels — triggering stop orders and taking retail traders out — then enters the reversal as the move exhausts itself. This is the mechanism behind many institutional-style moves on gold, automated and systematized into three
    Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
    Dragoljub Vujcic
    Experts
    Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 – High-Frequency Algorithmic AI System for Gold Neural Sentinel XAUUSD MT5 is a high-performance algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the Gold (XAUUSD) market. This Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced multi-timeframe analytical engine, combining trend-following momentum with precise volatility and anti-reversal filters to capture rapid intra-day market inefficiencies.    *** SPECIAL PROMOTIONAL PRICE!!!    *** DON'T MISS OUT! GET THIS SPECIAL OFFER !
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