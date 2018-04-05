Aetheria MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.4
- Activations: 10
Conquer the EURUSD Market with Aetheria
Trade smarter, not harder! Aetheria is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to master the EURUSD market with precision, speed, and control. It identifies profitable trade setups using engulfing patterns combined with trend confirmation to ensure only high-probability trades are executed.
Why Traders Love Aetheria
- Precision Entries — Engulfing pattern detection with trend alignment.
- Smart Risk Management — Auto lot-sizing, SL/TP validation, and spread control.
- Trade Like a Pro — Fully automated logic handles every step for you.
- Easy Setup — Plug, play, and profit. Attach it to EURUSD and go!
|Launch Sale: *** The first 10 buyers can get it for just $599! After that, the price will increase to $999.***
Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.
Customizable Inputs
- Risk % — Choose how much to risk per trade.
- Trend Bars — Set how many bars are analyzed for trend detection.
- Max Spread — Limit trades to optimal spread conditions.
- Trading Hours — Control when the EA can place trades.
Why Choose Aetheria?
- Zero Guesswork — Auto-analyzes EURUSD and executes trades 24/5.
- Built-in Protection — No trades in high-spread or risky conditions.
- Beginner-Friendly — Set it up in minutes, let it run for you.
Trade the world's most liquid forex pair with precision, automation, and confidence. Aetheria does the heavy lifting, so you don't have to.
Act Now & Automate Your EURUSD Trading!
Disclaimer: Forex trading involves risk. Use risk capital and trade responsibly.