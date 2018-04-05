Aetheria MT5

Conquer the EURUSD Market with Aetheria

Trade smarter, not harder! Aetheria is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed to master the EURUSD market with precision, speed, and control. It identifies profitable trade setups using engulfing patterns combined with trend confirmation to ensure only high-probability trades are executed.

Why Traders Love Aetheria

Precision Entries — Engulfing pattern detection with trend alignment.

— Engulfing pattern detection with trend alignment. Smart Risk Management — Auto lot-sizing, SL/TP validation, and spread control.

— Auto lot-sizing, SL/TP validation, and spread control. Trade Like a Pro — Fully automated logic handles every step for you.

— Fully automated logic handles every step for you. Easy Setup — Plug, play, and profit. Attach it to EURUSD and go!

Launch Sale: *** The first 10 buyers can get it for just $599! After that, the price will increase to $999.***

Please send me a private message after purchasing the Robot.







Customizable Inputs

Risk % — Choose how much to risk per trade.

— Choose how much to risk per trade. Trend Bars — Set how many bars are analyzed for trend detection.

— Set how many bars are analyzed for trend detection. Max Spread — Limit trades to optimal spread conditions.

— Limit trades to optimal spread conditions. Trading Hours — Control when the EA can place trades.

Why Choose Aetheria?

Zero Guesswork — Auto-analyzes EURUSD and executes trades 24/5.

— Auto-analyzes EURUSD and executes trades 24/5. Built-in Protection — No trades in high-spread or risky conditions.

— No trades in high-spread or risky conditions. Beginner-Friendly — Set it up in minutes, let it run for you.

This system is already optimized for profitability. Upon installation, the only input you need to adjust to increase your profit/loss ratio is the risk parameter. The recommended risk level ranges from 1% to 3%, depending on your risk tolerance and trading objectives.





Trade the world's most liquid forex pair with precision, automation, and confidence. Aetheria does the heavy lifting, so you don't have to.

Act Now & Automate Your EURUSD Trading!

Disclaimer: Forex trading involves risk. Use risk capital and trade responsibly.