Volatility 75 Slow and Steady Bot

The "Volatility 75 - Slow and Steady" Expert Advisor was designed to trade on Volatility 75, which is only available by using the Deriv broker.

I would not recommend using it on any other symbol other than  Volatility 75, although it will work on other symbols, this bot was optimized and coded with Volatility 75(Vix75) in mind.
If used on any other symbol, you will need to find settings that work well with that symbol.

Even though the current version has been optimized for the current year, back testing previous years data with current settings produce great results.  The bot has a fixed Stop loss and Take profit for its trades but can close the trades sooner when it detects the trend is changing.  The EA uses multiple time frames to determine entries and exits for its trades.  The EA will also place price labels on the chart were it has opened and closed trades.


  •     All back testing and forward testing was done on a $300 account, but I would recommend an account size of $500 - $1000 for best results.

Notes:

This EA was designed to be a long term expert advisor, meaning you withdraw your profits after a year or two.  It is not a high frequency trading bot, trades can remain open for a day or two.  It was designed to grow accounts at a steady  pace, which is more realistic.
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