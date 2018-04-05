Step Index Slow and Steady Robot

The "Step Index - Slow and Steady" EA was designed to trade on the Deriv Synthetics market, although it can work with any symbol.  It was optimized for the Step Index,  it can however run on other Forex or Synthetic symbol but the settings will need to be changed.  Performance will not be the same if used on anything other than Step index while using the current settings.


The expert advisor has been optimized for the current year, so back testing previous years might not reflect the true results. The EA does not use a fixed Stop loss or Take profit, it will close the trade when it detects the trend is changing.  The EA uses multiple time frames to determine entries and exits for its trade.  There is also a feature to help recover losses if enabled, still in experimental stages.

  •     All back testing and forward testing was done on a $300 account, but I would recommend an account size of $500 - $1000 for best results.
  •     Attach to the 1M Step Chart.

Notes:

This EA was designed to be a long term bot, meaning you fund your account and leave it running for a year or two.  It is not a high frequency trading bot, trades can remain open for a day or two.  Slow and steady growth is the main aim of this expert advisor.

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Ghost Scalper MT5 – Multi-Strategy XAUUSD Trading System Ghost Scalper MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . With version 2.3 , Ghost Scalper has evolved into a multi-strategy system. Four independent strategies – Ghost A, Ghost B, Ghost C and Ghost D – operate inside one Expert Advisor and can be enabled together or individually. Each strategy uses its own entry logic together with individually optimized Stop Loss, Take Profit and trailing parameters
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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