Step Index Slow and Steady Robot

All back testing and forward testing was done on a $300 account, but I would recommend an account size of $500 - $1000 for best results.

Attach to the 1M Step Chart.



Notes:

TheEA was designed to trade on the Deriv Synthetics market, although it can work with any symbol. It was optimized for the Step Index, it can however run on other Forex or Synthetic symbol but the settings will need to be changed. Performance will not be the same if used on anything other than Step index while using the current settings.The expert advisor has been optimized for the current year, so back testing previous years might not reflect the true results. The EA does not use a fixed Stop loss or Take profit, it will close the trade when it detects the trend is changing. The EA uses multiple time frames to determine entries and exits for its trade. There is also a feature to help recover losses if enabled, still in experimental stages.This EA was designed to be a long term bot, meaning you fund your account and leave it running for a year or two. It is not a high frequency trading bot, trades can remain open for a day or two. Slow and steady growth is the main aim of this expert advisor.