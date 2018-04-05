Vix75 Slow and Steady High Risk

The bot uses multiple time frames to determine entries and exits for its trade.

All back testing and forward testing was done on a $300 account, but I would recommend an account size of $500 - $1000 for best results.

Notes:

TheRobot was designed to trade on Volatility 75, which is only available on the Deriv synthetics broker.Although this bot can run on both Forex and Synthetic Indices, this version was optimized for the Volatility 75(Vix75) synthetics market.The current settings the bot is using, has been optimized for the current year(2024), back testing previous years data with current settings might not provide the best results. The bot has a fixed Stop loss and Take profit for its trades but can close the trades sooner when it detects the trend is changing. This version of the bot also includes afunction to lock in profits as per your setting(Current break even settings being used are optimized for this year, changing can result in weaker performance).This bot was designed to be a long term bot, meaning you withdraw your profits after a year or two. It is not a high frequency trading bot, trades can remain open for a day or two. It was designed to grow your account at a steady pace, which is more realistic.