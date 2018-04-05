Vix75 Slow and Steady High Risk

The "Volatility 75 - Slow and Steady High Risk" Robot was designed to trade on Volatility 75, which is only available on the Deriv synthetics broker.
Although this bot can run on both Forex and Synthetic Indices, this version was optimized for the Volatility 75(Vix75) synthetics market.


The current settings the bot is using, has been optimized for the current year(2024), back testing previous years data with current settings might not provide the best results.  The bot has a fixed Stop loss and Take profit for its trades but can close the trades sooner when it detects the trend is changing.  This version of the bot also includes a "Break Even" function to lock in profits as per your setting(Current break even settings being used are optimized for this year, changing can result in weaker performance).

  •    The bot uses multiple time frames to determine entries and exits for its trade.
  •     All back testing and forward testing was done on a $300 account, but I would recommend an account size of $500 - $1000 for best results.

Notes:

This bot was designed to be a long term bot, meaning you withdraw your profits after a year or two.  It is not a high frequency trading bot, trades can remain open for a day or two.  It was designed to grow your account at a steady  pace, which is more realistic.
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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The "Step Index - Slow and Steady" EA was designed to trade on the Deriv Synthetics market, although it can work with any symbol.  It was optimized for the Step Index,  it can however run on other Forex or Synthetic symbol but the settings will need to be changed.  Performance will not be the same if used on anything other than Step index while using the current settings. The expert advisor has been optimized for the current year, so back testing previous years might not reflect the true resul
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