Blade Runner

Expert Advisor: BladeRunner

Preferred Timeframe: D1. This is not hardcoded, try out your own strategy.

General Description: The Blade Runner strategy in forex trading aims to identify and capitalize on potential price reversals by utilizing exponential moving averages (EMAs). Named after the iconic sci-fi film, this strategy involves monitoring multiple EMAs to gauge market momentum and direction. When certain conditions are met, such as the price interacting from above or below specific EMAs, buy or sell signals are generated.

Disclaimer: It's important for traders to use strategies that include both winning and losing trades, rather than chasing after unrealistic promises of huge profits. No strategy can guarantee constant success, so it's crucial to manage risks wisely. In essence, success in trading isn't about chasing mythical "holy grails" but about using robust strategies like OpenMarketBreakout that focus on sustainable growth and prudent risk management. With this expert advisor, traders can approach the markets with clarity, knowing that their trading decisions are grounded in a strategy designed for long-term success.

About the autor: Lorenzo Mancuso is an expert professional in computer science, specializing in artificial intelligence and engineering. With a master's degree in computer science and over a decade of experience, he has played pivotal roles in leading fintech companies in Europe. His expertise lies in designing and implementing robust and scalable software. Leveraging his skills, this EA offers traders a reliable tool backed by years of industry experience and innovation. Traders can trust in the reliability and effectiveness of this expert advisor for navigating the financial markets with confidence.

Key Features:
  •     Utilizes exponential moving averages (EMAs) to identify potential trade opportunities.
  •     Flexible parameter settings allow customization according to individual trading preferences.
  •     Incorporates stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop functionalities to manage risk effectively.
  •     Supports both fixed and automatic lot sizing modes to accommodate various risk management strategies.
  •     Designed for simplicity and ease of use, suitable for traders of all experience levels.

Parameters:
  1. Profit Settings:
    • Stop Loss: Sets the stop loss level (in points. 30 pips = 300).
    • Take Profit: Determines the take profit level (in points. 30 pips = 300).
    • Trailing Stop: Enables trailing stop functionality for active trades (in points. 30 pips = 300).
    • Profit Mode: Choose between fixed take profit or trailing stop mode.
    • Price Mode: Selects the entry price for pending orders (current or local peak).
    • Bars Buffer: Defines the number of bars used to calculate local high and low points.
    • Margin: Specifies the additional distance from the entry price to set orders.

  2. Trade Settings:
    • Maximum Trades: Limits the number of concurrent trades.
    • Expiration Hours: Sets the expiration time for pending orders.
    • Lot Mode: Determines the lot sizing mode (fixed or auto).
    • Amount Per Lot: Sets the account balance per 0.01 lot size in auto mode.

  3. Algorithm Settings:
    • EMA Periods: Configures the periods for exponential moving averages.
    • Pin Length: Specifies the minimum pin length in points for trade signals.
    • Magic Number: Unique identifier for tracking EA transactions.

Setup:
  • Install the Blade Runner Expert Advisor on your MetaTrader 4 platform.Configure the parameters according to your trading preferences.
  • Attach the EA to the desired currency pair and timeframe.
  • Monitor the charts for buy or sell signals generated by the Blade Runner strategy.

Backtesting: Before deploying the Blade Runner Expert Advisor in live trading, conduct thorough backtesting using historical data to evaluate its performance under various market conditions. Adjust parameter settings if necessary to optimize results and ensure compatibility with your trading strategy.


Unlock the potential of the Blade Runner Expert Advisor and embark on your forex trading journey with confidence!

For further inquiries or assistance, feel free to reach out to the developer.

Copyright 2024, Lorenzo Mancuso & Armerina Investment. All rights reserved.


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Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 ,          XAUUSD M30 SL5 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advis
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
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Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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