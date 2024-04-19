Expert Advisor: BladeRunner

Preferred Timeframe: D1. This is not hardcoded, try out your own strategy.

General Description: The Blade Runner strategy in forex trading aims to identify and capitalize on potential price reversals by utilizing exponential moving averages (EMAs). Named after the iconic sci-fi film, this strategy involves monitoring multiple EMAs to gauge market momentum and direction. When certain conditions are met, such as the price interacting from above or below specific EMAs, buy or sell signals are generated.

Disclaimer: It's important for traders to use strategies that include both winning and losing trades, rather than chasing after unrealistic promises of huge profits. No strategy can guarantee constant success, so it's crucial to manage risks wisely.

About the autor: Lorenzo Mancuso is an expert professional in computer science, specializing in artificial intelligence and engineering. With a master's degree in computer science and over a decade of experience, he has played pivotal roles in leading fintech companies in Europe. His expertise lies in designing and implementing robust and scalable software. Leveraging his skills, this EA offers traders a reliable tool backed by years of industry experience and innovation. Traders can trust in the reliability and effectiveness of this expert advisor for navigating the financial markets with confidence.

Key Features:

Utilizes exponential moving averages (EMAs) to identify potential trade opportunities.

Flexible parameter settings allow customization according to individual trading preferences.

Incorporates stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop functionalities to manage risk effectively.

Supports both fixed and automatic lot sizing modes to accommodate various risk management strategies.

Designed for simplicity and ease of use, suitable for traders of all experience levels.

Parameters:

Profit Settings: Stop Loss: Sets the stop loss level (in points. 30 pips = 300).

Take Profit: Determines the take profit level (in points. 30 pips = 300).

Trailing Stop: Enables trailing stop functionality for active trades (in points. 30 pips = 300).

Profit Mode: Choose between fixed take profit or trailing stop mode.

Price Mode: Selects the entry price for pending orders (current or local peak).

Bars Buffer: Defines the number of bars used to calculate local high and low points.

Margin: Specifies the additional distance from the entry price to set orders.



Trade Settings: Maximum Trades : Limits the number of concurrent trades.

Expiration Hours : Sets the expiration time for pending orders.

Lot Mode : Determines the lot sizing mode (fixed or auto).

Amount Per Lot: Sets the account balance per 0.01 lot size in auto mode.



Algorithm Settings: EMA Periods : Configures the periods for exponential moving averages.

Pin Length : Specifies the minimum pin length in points for trade signals.

Magic Number: Unique identifier for tracking EA transactions.

Setup:

Install the Blade Runner Expert Advisor on your MetaTrader 4 platform. Configure the parameters according to your trading preferences.

Attach the EA to the desired currency pair and timeframe.

Monitor the charts for buy or sell signals generated by the Blade Runner strategy.

Backtesting: Before deploying the Blade Runner Expert Advisor in live trading, conduct thorough backtesting using historical data to evaluate its performance under various market conditions. Adjust parameter settings if necessary to optimize results and ensure compatibility with your trading strategy.





