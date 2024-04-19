Blade Runner

Expert Advisor: BladeRunner

Preferred Timeframe: D1. This is not hardcoded, try out your own strategy.

General Description: The Blade Runner strategy in forex trading aims to identify and capitalize on potential price reversals by utilizing exponential moving averages (EMAs). Named after the iconic sci-fi film, this strategy involves monitoring multiple EMAs to gauge market momentum and direction. When certain conditions are met, such as the price interacting from above or below specific EMAs, buy or sell signals are generated.

Disclaimer: It's important for traders to use strategies that include both winning and losing trades, rather than chasing after unrealistic promises of huge profits. No strategy can guarantee constant success, so it's crucial to manage risks wisely. In essence, success in trading isn't about chasing mythical "holy grails" but about using robust strategies like OpenMarketBreakout that focus on sustainable growth and prudent risk management. With this expert advisor, traders can approach the markets with clarity, knowing that their trading decisions are grounded in a strategy designed for long-term success.

About the autor: Lorenzo Mancuso is an expert professional in computer science, specializing in artificial intelligence and engineering. With a master's degree in computer science and over a decade of experience, he has played pivotal roles in leading fintech companies in Europe. His expertise lies in designing and implementing robust and scalable software. Leveraging his skills, this EA offers traders a reliable tool backed by years of industry experience and innovation. Traders can trust in the reliability and effectiveness of this expert advisor for navigating the financial markets with confidence.

Key Features:
  •     Utilizes exponential moving averages (EMAs) to identify potential trade opportunities.
  •     Flexible parameter settings allow customization according to individual trading preferences.
  •     Incorporates stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop functionalities to manage risk effectively.
  •     Supports both fixed and automatic lot sizing modes to accommodate various risk management strategies.
  •     Designed for simplicity and ease of use, suitable for traders of all experience levels.

Parameters:
  1. Profit Settings:
    • Stop Loss: Sets the stop loss level (in points. 30 pips = 300).
    • Take Profit: Determines the take profit level (in points. 30 pips = 300).
    • Trailing Stop: Enables trailing stop functionality for active trades (in points. 30 pips = 300).
    • Profit Mode: Choose between fixed take profit or trailing stop mode.
    • Price Mode: Selects the entry price for pending orders (current or local peak).
    • Bars Buffer: Defines the number of bars used to calculate local high and low points.
    • Margin: Specifies the additional distance from the entry price to set orders.

  2. Trade Settings:
    • Maximum Trades: Limits the number of concurrent trades.
    • Expiration Hours: Sets the expiration time for pending orders.
    • Lot Mode: Determines the lot sizing mode (fixed or auto).
    • Amount Per Lot: Sets the account balance per 0.01 lot size in auto mode.

  3. Algorithm Settings:
    • EMA Periods: Configures the periods for exponential moving averages.
    • Pin Length: Specifies the minimum pin length in points for trade signals.
    • Magic Number: Unique identifier for tracking EA transactions.

Setup:
  • Install the Blade Runner Expert Advisor on your MetaTrader 4 platform.Configure the parameters according to your trading preferences.
  • Attach the EA to the desired currency pair and timeframe.
  • Monitor the charts for buy or sell signals generated by the Blade Runner strategy.

Backtesting: Before deploying the Blade Runner Expert Advisor in live trading, conduct thorough backtesting using historical data to evaluate its performance under various market conditions. Adjust parameter settings if necessary to optimize results and ensure compatibility with your trading strategy.


Unlock the potential of the Blade Runner Expert Advisor and embark on your forex trading journey with confidence!

For further inquiries or assistance, feel free to reach out to the developer.

Copyright 2024, Lorenzo Mancuso & Armerina Investment. All rights reserved.


Önerilen ürünler
Fx Lion Gold Trading
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Uzman Danışmanlar
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
FXSLab Phaser Evolution
Sergio Garziera
3 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Phaser Evo is a fully automated trading system. It is designed to take advantage from big and fast movements of the market and it can potentially be used in any kind of financial instrument. It is released with a portfolio of 8 different pairs already optimized, anyway there are no limitations in the development of new configurations. The stop loss is always set but only for safety reason, the robot usually closes the losing positions before stops are reached. When a profit trade is taken, it ca
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Uzman Danışmanlar
TikiPip EA – Tam Stabilite ve Kontrollü Risk Yönetimi TikiPip EA’yi, istikrarı ve sorumlu sermaye yönetimini önemseyen trader’lar için geliştirdim. Büyülü sonuçlar vaat etmez; bunun yerine sermaye kontrolünü her zaman elde tutarak istikrarlı aylık performans sunmayı hedefler. Bu, haftada 5 gün, günde 24 saat çalışan, volatiliteye dayalı adaptif zekâya sahip sağlam bir araçtır. Bu sayede her tür piyasa koşuluna uyum sağlayabilir. TikiPip EA kanalını ziyaret edin: TIKIPIP EA - KANAL M
EA MECHANIC
Antonin Skaryd
Uzman Danışmanlar
[EA] MECHANIC is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with three basic currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD. With individual settings, it can work very well on any currency pair as well. The EA implements complete, fully functional and exact mechanical trading strategy, with no place for emotions. It is based on standard MT4 indicators "Bollinger Bands" and "Parabolic SAR". The strategy is working on Timeframe M5 only. It is very easy to set up and supervise. Features It can b
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Global Scale
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot de trading desarrollado para cuentas que inician desde un capital pequeño. Realiza operaciones que están un tiempo mínimo abiertas y con un riesgo pequeño en cada operación.  Se debe usar en principalmente en  gráficas en M1. El broker recomendado para operar es Swissquote. En caso de requerir un prueba sin coste póngase en contacto conmigo y le ofreceré las posibilidades de utilizarlo.
SW Scalper
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Uzman Danışmanlar
SW Scalper EA SW Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on scalping when indicated the market makes a fast movement. It uses smart algorithms to open any trade.Also this system come with very smart Money Management code and not like other Expert Advisor with this ea you will cant use fixed lot to trade. You must use the very smart Money Management system inside this ea to open any trade, you will need only to put your risk and the system will do all other job for you. And if you put
Hfx61 Starter
PT Hastinapura Makmur Sejahtera
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFX 6.1 Başlatıcı Bu Uzman Danışman, tüm zaman dilimlerinde piyasaların olası tüm erken eğilimlerini taramaya çalışabilir, ancak EA'yı M15 TimeFrame'e koymak için yeterince iyidir, Göstergelerde yerleşik bazı osilatörler, piyasa fiyatının nereye gideceğini tahmin etmek için kullanılır, erken trend başarısız olursa, EA kontrollü sipariş mesafesi ile düz lot hedge kullanacak, EA parametrelerinin altında:     Trade_Set_AUTO, Varsayılan ## OTOMATİK İşlem Ayarı ##, aşağıdaki parametre için Ortala
Arnolds Robot
Elmer Arro
Uzman Danışmanlar
ARNOLD´S ROBOT I offer an EA that includes three trading robots: standard [S], grid [G], binary [B]. I haven't developed the latter, binary, because I haven't found a broker, who would have responded to my understanding of binary trading. The robot is intended for use on the MT4 platform. The trading robot uses a news indicator, which makes trading safer. The robot stops before the news and the pause continues even after the news, when the pause time is full, the robot resumes trading. You must
Adaptive Trend Hunter
Andrii Holiev
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Adaptive Trend Hunter is a professional fully automated Expert Advisor adapted for trading the most popular EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. It uses its own algorithms for recognizing stable trends, which are determined by proprietary trend indicators, that you will not find on sale. The Adaptive Trend Hunter Expert Advisor is an intelligently advanced automated trading tool. The Expert Advisor is notable for its self-renewing algorithm when trading conditions change. The Expert Advisor
Ranger EA
Ryan Brown
4.86 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ranger EA has a very long forward track record of 12 months! The EA also has a long backtest history of 10+ years using 99.90% modeling quality! Ranger EA V5 Backtesting data shows no losing months in 10 years! Projected monthly profit of 2.5-10% a month (default settings) Trades every week Trades the GBPCAD & AUDCAD like a pro. Uses  a corrective trading technique   to turn losing trades into winners Makes a profit every month Finds the best places to range trade the market Trades better t
Global Scalper
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot automático para compras de Forex. Utiliza las medias móviles para seleccionar los momentos ideales para realizar las compras y las ventas. Se recomienda su uso en Timeframe M15, M30 o H1. No es recomendable el uso en M1 o M5. La equidad mínima recomendada es de 1000$ para garantizar las estabilidad del sistema. Desarrollado por Global Scale Europe desde España.
Capital Harvester
Ayaka Izumi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Live Trading： https://real-trade.tech/en/accounts/65256/7512360?auxTag=7pVURvdKSSfeHtNkHqK%2FIGaiePFWyUTyFk6l2MpSRw%3D%3D Time Frame：5M Currency Pairs：EURUSD This EA (Expert Advisor) was developed to capture the characteristics of EURUSD. It enters long positions in the morning and short positions in the evening, based on Japan time. Since the long and short positions are based on separate logic, they have low correlation with each other. This allows them to complement each other and keep the d
Fractal Frenzy Flight EA
Tyrae Trae Bailey
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fractal Frenzy Flight EA is an expert advisor that uses fractals. The blue pyramid you see looks like a fractal doesn't it? Yep it is. What you'll see are arrows. For this expert advisor, It can cross above and below with the current timeframe. For buy, the indicator buffer is upper line with the shift value at 10. For sell, the indicator buffer is lower line. When you use this EA, you will see fractals as part of the indicator. The lot size will vary when this expert advisor is enabled. You wil
Peregrine Scalper EA
Cutting Edge Forex LLC
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sophisticated   cutting edge algorithms are the heart of this professional fully automated trading system. Unique ability to identify key supply and demand areas using our in-house sophisticated "Time Strength" algorithm that calculates how strong supply and demand areas are as they move into the past. The areas with the highest likelihood for profitable scalping are identified and traded. Coded by professionals with over 12 years trading and system development for professional traders and hedge
CyberCore EA MT4
Eduard Nagayev
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing CybeCore EA - a cutting-edge Forex trading advisor that utilizes an innovative strategy based on fully-transformers without decoders, operating on the foundation of the CyberVision EA advisor. What sets CybeCore EA apart from CyberVision EA is its ability to analyze data with unprecedented accuracy and speed, achieved through the application of advanced machine learning techniques. CybeCore EA employs a decoder-less architecture, significantly enhancing the efficiency of its trading
NeuroIntelligence
Vitaliy Kashcheev
2 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
Martini EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
OpenAI ile Yapay Zeka Odaklı Teknoloji Martini AI EA, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD ve USDCHF için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir işlem Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenlik, istikrarlı getiri ve ölçeklenebilir kârlılığa odaklanır. Martini AI EA, en yeni ChatGPT teknolojisi üzerine kurulu, sinir ağları, makine öğrenimi ve yapay zeka destekli analitiklerle geliştirilmiş disiplinli bir scalping stratejisini entegre eder. Bu, uyarlanabilir karar verme, hassas işlem ve olağanüstü bir işlem deneyimi sağlar. 7000'
Super Scalping
I Nyoman Suryasa
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Description This expert advisor uses with a  Super  Scalping Technique Strategy . Can be used with limited capital and   minimum capital of 100 USD  with   1:500 Leverage , it is   Recommended   by using   200 USD   capital   Leverage 1:500 , or more. Use on brokers with tickcharts and data on a must  M1 Time Frame  on chart, it is Recommended by using pair GBPUSD/EURUSD  on M1/M5 Time Frame . Use on brokers with   Spreads   of   less than 30 points, recommended best of fix zero spread (Not F
All in one MA cross
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Uzman Danışmanlar
All moving averages in one strategy Have you ever wanted a simple and efficient strategy that actually works?  Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you another of my best creations : ALL in one MA CROSS This EA its an all in one strategy. It contains all types of moving averages that can be modified together with a risk management plan. If you want the indicator only , here it is : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54184#!tab=overview Features  The wa
FM Gold Hybrid Master EA
Aihemaiti Tashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
**Sistem Genel Bakış**   GoldHybrid Master EA, Wall Street'li bir quant ekibi tarafından geliştirilen, altın (XAUUSD) işlemleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış üst düzey bir uzman danışmandır. Bu sistem, birden fazla gelişmiş işlem felsefesini entegre eder ve farklı piyasa koşullarında otomatik strateji değiştirebilen benzersiz çift motorlu mimarisiyle istikrarlı kazanç sağlar. Test sonuçları tatmin edici değilse, tarihsel verilerinizin eksiksiz olup olmadığını kontrol edin - eksik veriler test
Great Ox EA
Hatem Koshok
Uzman Danışmanlar
Great Ox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts. It is programmed to use various trading systems, such as trending, hedging, neural network, etc. SL and TP are always present. The expert strategy is to collect the previous trend data of the pair then to try to match the previous trend with different strategies like hedging, neural network to get the optimum place for the orders. Meanwhile a neural network function is present to determine if the current trend is
Crown
Aleksandr Shurgin
Uzman Danışmanlar
High frequency scalper for major currency pairs. By default, the EA parameters are set for trading on the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD currency pairs. The Expert Advisor controls the trading lot in accordance with the risk specified as a percentage of the deposit. It has protection against failures, when the connection is restored, the adviser will continue to work with its orders. The robot controls slippage and spread changes, according to a special algorithm, it performs an additional calculati
Meta PX
Mi Poegel De Oliveira Isidoro
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaProfitX  utilizes a unique strategy where it continuously scalps small profitable trades. MetaProfitX  stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling losing trades. Unlike traditional methods that solely rely on Stop Loss orders to limit losses,  MetaProfitX  employs a sophisticated technique to manage losing positions, trading as a basket, closing all at once on a small profit. This unique strategy allows  MetaProfitX  to optimize its risk management, mini
Pips Architects Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Pips Architect — Intelligent Algorithmic Expert Advisor for MetaTrader Description Pips Architect   is a fully automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4/5. It leverages time series analysis and dynamic modeling to identify trade opportunities without relying on external indicators. This self-sufficient logic allows the EA to adapt to changing market conditions with minimal user intervention. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Pips Architect offers a reliable tool for
RegressionExpert
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor works on the basis of wave-like changes in price movements. The dynamic regression channel allows you to accurately predict the price movement in the short term. The Expert Advisor uses the indicator in its trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDJPY. The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floating spread and random ping since 2003. Optimization of the advisor is not required.
Carry Hedge Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Uzman Danışmanlar
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Carry Hedge Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers located time GMT+2, GMT+3, UTC+2, UTC3, not included Exness broker He can recovery with level martingale and compare the position win and loss direction. Level 2 Steps Martingale and Hedging Duos position (Long and Short), No more indicator. For martingale step you can set via your money management and frequency trading too. Example1 No martingale   balance
HighActivity
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor works on the principle of a reverse breakdown of price levels. The unique formula for determining the direction of microtrends allows the expert to enter the market with a high degree of accuracy. Filter of patterns of higher timeframes allows you to skip trades towards the ending trend. Every trade is protected by a stop loss. Support: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/TrendHunter No dangerous trading methods. Trading instruments (TF 5M): EURUSD, GBPUSD. Recommended depo
Agent Zero
Thanakorn Pornsombat
Uzman Danışmanlar
Agent Zero is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Extreme Scalping  Trading. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents a  High Operating Frequency .  Agent Zero is based on  continuous openings , these Trades can be filtered with some indicators, Ma and Adx. The expert advisor is able to get a high-profit of winning trades. Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/496936 Strategy involved :  Scalping   Stop Loss Level of account equity  Smart way to open order and close orde
Black Rock EA
Evgenii Filippov
Uzman Danışmanlar
MULTI-CURRENCY Expert Advisor, the main condition for work, a broker with a minimum spread and a fast VPS server.It shows itself well on EURCHF, GBPUSD and many other pairs. The requirement for the correct operation of the adviser: VPN with minimal delay to the broker. Recommended deposit from $ 50 (per symbol) Recommended broker with an ECN account. The Expert Advisor should be installed and tested only on the M15 timeframe!!!! Before using the Expert Advisor, be sure to test it in the strateg
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
PinTrade MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
Omega Code
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduction EA Omega Code is a core strategy that has been distilled over many years of research and optimization for the Forex and Gold markets. The strategy combines Scalper and Trailing to optimize performance and reduce risk. Trading orders have Stop Loss, Trailing for customization, and provide many other parameters to optimize the system to suit each user's trading plan. Promotion: with the purchase of Omega Code, users can access the source-code. If you are really interested in the sour
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Open Market Breakout Pro
Lorenzo Mancuso
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor: OpenMarketBreakout Preferred Timeframe: H1. This is not hardcoded, try out your own strategy. General Description: The OpenMarketBreakout Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to capitalize on market breakouts during specific timeframes. This EA employs a sophisticated algorithm to identify opportune moments for initiating trades, focusing on breakouts from local high and low points. By harnessing this strategy, traders can potentially capture significant market movements a
Golden Ace
Lorenzo Mancuso
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor : Golden Ace Timeframe: H1. General Description: GoldenAce is an Expert Advisor (EA) that optimize support and resitances breakout trading strategies for the XAUUSD pair. Employing innovative trailing stop mechanisms and tailored trade settings, GoldenAce capitalizes on market dynamics while minimizing risks. GoldenAce represents a sophisticated yet accessible tool for traders seeking consistent returns in the dynamic world of Gold trading. Key Features: Dynamic Trailing Stop
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt