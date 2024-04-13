Croxer

  • Experts
  • Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
    Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi

    Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi

    We are a team of experienced traders and developers with years of experience, developing advanced Expert Advisors for Metatrader 4/5. Our algorithms analyze market trends, execute precise trades, and maximize profits for our clients. We adapt to market changes, provide solutions tailored to our
  • Version: 1.3
  • Updated: 28 April 2024
  • Activations: 5

For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200.
04/13/2024 10 pieces sold

ECN account required, MT5

Croxer is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the EURUSD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Croxer include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details about Croxer described in English.


Main Features
Sophisticated Technical Analysis: Croxer utilizes a unique algorithm that combines multiple technical indicators. This algorithm analyzes market trends and volatility in real-time to identify optimal trading opportunities.

Precise Entry and Exit Strategies: The EA automatically determines the best entry points to maximize profits and the exit points to minimize losses, based on the configured parameters.

Risk Management Function: Croxer is equipped with a function that automatically adjusts the risk for each trade, helping to avoid significant losses of capital.

User-friendly Interface: Designed for traders of all levels, from beginners to advanced, allowing easy setup and use.


How to Use
Installation: Install Croxer on the MetaTrader 4 or 5 platform.
Configuration: Customize the risk level and other parameters according to your trading strategy.
Backtest: Before starting real trades, test the EA's strategy using historical market data to find the optimal settings.
Real Trading: Once the setup is complete, run the EA in a real market environment to start automated trading.
Advantages and Considerations
Advantages: Croxer monitors the market 24 hours a day, enabling automated trading even while the user is asleep or busy. Another significant advantage is the ability to execute consistent trades without being affected by emotions.

Considerations: As with all automated trading systems, there's a potential risk of unexpected losses due to sudden market fluctuations or technical issues, thus requiring adequate risk management and monitoring.

Croxer is specifically optimized for high-frequency trading on the EURUSD 5-minute charts. When properly configured and managed, it has the potential to provide traders with stable returns.
Recommended products
Over Watch EA
Kiresh Choweni
Experts
️ OVERWATCH — MultiLevel Drawdown Reporter EA  Your Account's Circuit Breaker + Personal Trading Analyst You can't out-trade a blown account. Overwatch's first job is making sure that never happens — then it turns every day of trading into a report you can actually learn from. It's built to run two ways: as an all-around guard sitting on top of your manual trading or another EA, or as a standalone watchdog with its own simple built-in strategy turned off. Either way, the drawdown protection a
Traidos
Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
Experts
For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200. ECN account required, MT5 Traidos is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the GBPUSD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Traidos include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details a
Gold Swing Auto XAUUSD with Graded Signals MT5
Genki Andou
Experts
Can your EA explain WHY it won? Most EAs only give you results. Won, lost, balance up, balance down. Why it entered, why it is not entering now, which type of signal actually earns in YOUR account — you never know. You just keep it running and hope. KURAMA GOLD SWING AUTO is fundamentally different. [The one thing that makes this EA different] This EA tracks which signals earn in YOUR account — and tells you. Every signal is auto-graded S / A / B / . Every signal is also classified by ta
Emperor
Aleksandr Valutsa
Experts
Possibilities of using the trading robot designer Monitoring real accounts https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robotstroi/seller Ready-made files with settings are provided. Let's take a look at the trading robot designer's capabilities, grouping them into blocks for clarity. 1. Ready-made solutions vs. developing your own strategies Ready-made strategies: Instant start. No need to waste time on development—you can start automated trading right away. Proven algorithms. Strategies have been tested on h
Fast and the Furious
Anton Chuev
Experts
The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
RatiborX10 MT5
Nikolay Kositsin
Experts
Трендовая торговая система для работы на рынке Forex на одной из десяти валютных пар - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY,XAUUSD. Система может открывать одновременно до десяти позиций с использованием десяти различных, независимых друг от друга алгоритмов входа в пределах одного трендового направления с индивидуальными стопами для каждой позиции. Для каждого алгоритма предусмотрен свой магик-номер. При смене тренда все открытые позиции закрываются одновременн
YY NgenAI Gold WhiteRubicon
Yuki Yoshida
Experts
Please read this carefully before purchasing. Please read this page to the end before considering a purchase. We will share not only the advantages, but also the disadvantages honestly. What is WhiteRubicon? This EA is a 5-strategy confluence system exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Five independent strategies each generate a "buy / sell / neutral" signal, and an entry is only taken when the combined score reaches a certain threshold. Rather than "trading as frequently as possible," this EA is d
G Gold
Khalid Ait
Experts
In my early days, I wondered why everyone was obsessed with trading gold. Even though it caused them massive losses, they remained loyal to it! I tried to do the same, mastering gold, but I failed too. So, I conducted my own research to find the answer, and what I discovered was unexpected... g Gold is designed specifically for XAUUSD . You can find the set files in the description below. Visit the profile to check the live signals, test other programs, or subscribe to the public channel for i
DualEngine Pro Breakout y Trend Pullback
Luigi Salvatores Buigues Morillo
Experts
Instead of relying on a single market condition that might eventually fail, this EA features an Independent Dual-Engine Architecture . Each engine trades with its own logic, timeframe, and risk management, smoothing your equity curve and protecting your margin at all times. EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGES (Why we stand out): Zero Toxic Risk: Absolutely NO Grid, NO Martingale, and NO cost averaging. Every single trade has a hard, physical Stop Loss (based on market structure + ATR) and a mathematical Tak
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Moving Average Convergence Divergence Trader
Vagner Rocha
Experts
Overview VR MacD Trader is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , designed to capture structured momentum using the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) framework. The system focuses on controlled, consistent growth , targeting realistic performance ranges (≈1–4% monthly) while maintaining disciplined risk exposure and avoiding aggressive overfitting strategies commonly seen in retail EAs. ️ Core Strategy Logic At its foundation, VR MacD Trader uses: MACD Momentum S
Galaxy Elegance
Gezani Paulus Nkuna
Experts
G.X.L (GALAXY ELEGANCE) Product Overview G.X.L is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that operates based on price action analysis. The system processes real-time market data to identify trading opportunities. It provides information and recommendations aligned with user-defined trading preferences. Core Functionality The robot analyzes price movements without relying on traditional lagging indicators. It focuses on current market structure, including swing points and fractals, to determ
MultiPair Genius
Dylan Alain Sylvain Philippe Broissart
Experts
I am selling this robot reluctantly because it works very well, but I need initial capital to make a living. Once my capital goal is reached, it will be priced exorbitantly to prevent purchases (9999999$). However, it will remain available and updated for previous buyers. This robot trades three currency pairs simultaneously to hedge against market fluctuations. Don't forget to send me a message to get the robot's .set file. The robot trades EURUSD and EURGBP in the same direction and GBPUSD in
Solaris Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Solaris Imperium MT5 — Automated Trading System Solaris Imperium MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, based on market analysis algorithms and risk management. It operates in fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! Why Choose Solaris Imperium MT5 Analysis Algorithms: automated trading based on built-in market analysis models. Adaptability: effective performance under volatility and changin
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
Experts
Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD. The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them.  The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be ab
Project Indirect Lock
Sopheaktra Phan
Experts
Project Indirect Lock is the hybrid algorithm of Arbitrage, Grid and Hedging. Simple way to describe is Lock USD by using GBPUSD and EURUSD. It is almost all time parallel direction. This way, we can reduce a lot of drawdown if we compare to original Grid and Hedging. P.S. Please note that !!EVERY INVESTMENT ALWAYSE HAVE RISK!! !!USE WISELY WITH YOUR OWN RISK!!
Range Breaker
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
Genetic AI Gold Pattern
Feras Mashakbah
Experts
Launch Promotion The price will increase gradually after the first 30 customers. If the current price is visible—this is still the early-bird phase. Advanced Multi-Strategy Gold Trading Architecture (MT5) Genetic   AI Gold Pattern is a multi-layered trading engine engineered specifically for XAUUSD. It integrates structural analysis, candle-behavior intelligence, adaptive modeling, and advanced signal filtering into a unified framework designed for consistent, long-term algorithmic performanc
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Ai UC EA MT5
Indra Maulana
4.33 (3)
Experts
This expert is under construction and is not yet completed The development of this expert will be completed in 2 years at most. Our goal in publishing this expert is to attract capital to develop our best expert. This expert will definitely be the best expert of our team. To participate in this project, you can buy this expert at the lowest possible price. This expert will definitely be the most expensive expert of our team in the future. This expert will be built with the latest methods and st
AITrendIgniter
Motohiro Umehara
Experts
AITrendIgniter AITrendIgniter is an AI-powered trend analysis EA for Gold (XAUUSD), featuring a Python-trained AI model integrated directly into a standalone MQL5 Expert Advisor. Using historical tick data, the AI model learns market behavior such as price acceleration, tick velocity, directional balance, price efficiency, and spread behavior, then performs real-time inference directly inside the EA. Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) AITrendIgniter is specifically designed and optimized for th
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Risk Management Best EA
Hugues Page
Experts
The Ultimate Drag-and-Drop Trading Tool for Precision and Simplicity Say goodbye to overcomplicated trading setups and calculations. With this Expert Advisor, you can calibrate your risk just once, then effortlessly manage your trades directly on the chart. How It Works: Set It Up Once: Define your desired risk percentage. Choose to include additional options Decide if you want to use the current market price or a custom price line. Trade Effortlessly: Simply drag the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take
Trend Flow EA MT5
Ongkysetiawan
Experts
Stop chasing the market and start flowing with it. Trend Flow EA MT5   is designed for traders who want a clean, logical approach to the markets without staring at charts all day. No Martingale, no Grid, no risky averaging. Timeframe:  H1 (1 Hour)  is the sweet spot. It ignores the noise. It only opens a trade when the price "reloads" and confirms it is ready to continue the trend.
SF90 Scuderia
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted price. The price will increase by $50 for every 10 purchases. Final price: $4999 For traders seeking a professional and disciplined approach to gold trading, SF90 Scuderia was developed exclusively for XAUUSD, utilizing an advanced combination of quantitative analysis, mathematical models, trend identification, and institutional market movement analysis. Unli
Gold EA Signal M5 Pro 2
Thanh Dai Huynh
Experts
DAIBANG 5 WIN – Professional Gold Trading Expert Advisor (XAUUSD M5) Check out my EA results videos on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KndcRmbum6w INSTRUCTIONS FOR INSTALLING EA ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. Features Designed exclusively for   XAUUSD (Gold) . Optimized for the   M5 timeframe . Recommended for   Vantage Broker . Supports   Fully Automatic Trading   and   Manual Signal Mode . Intelligent trend analysis system. Strict Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) management. Advanced money
BTC Conqueror
Ng Chu En
Experts
BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your special gift.  Live signal: https://www.fxblue.com/users/NCE_SStrading The  <<BTC Conqueror>> Expert Advisor is built for traders who demand precision, consistency, and intelligent automation in the world's most dynamic cryptocurrency market. Designed exclusively for BTCUSD, this advanced trading system combines sophisticated algorithms, adaptive market logic, and disciplined risk management to help traders navigate changing market conditi
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
Experts
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (15)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.61 (23)
Experts
UPDATE - VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! Prop Firm Ready! Multi-Breakout System for Gold (XAUUSD) No Martingale / No Grid 20-Year Backtest 7-Month Live Results [Live Signal]  | [FTMO Results]   |  [Public Community]   |  [User Manual] What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and u
More from author
Traidos
Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
Experts
For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200. ECN account required, MT5 Traidos is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the GBPUSD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Traidos include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details a
Finox
Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
Experts
For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200. ECN account required Finox is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the AUDUSD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Finox include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details about Fino
Investra
Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
Experts
For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200. ECN account required, MT5 Investra is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the EURAUD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Investra include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details
Filter:
Stéphane Miuccio
76
Stéphane Miuccio 2024.06.07 18:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review