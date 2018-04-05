Investra

  • Experts
  • Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi
    Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi

    Tsuchitani Kazuhiroshi

    We are a team of experienced traders and developers with years of experience, developing advanced Expert Advisors for Metatrader 4/5. Our algorithms analyze market trends, execute precise trades, and maximize profits for our clients. We adapt to market changes, provide solutions tailored to our
  • Version: 1.2
  • Activations: 5
For every 10th purchase, the price will increase by $200.

ECN account required, MT5

Investra is an Expert Advisor (EA) that is specialized for the EURAUD currency pair and operates based on 5-minute (5M) chart data. It adopts a high-frequency trading strategy aimed at capitalizing on minor price fluctuations in the forex market. Key features of Investra include sophisticated technical analysis, precise entry and exit strategies, and an automatic risk management function. Here are the details about Investra described in English.


Main Features
Sophisticated Technical Analysis: Investra utilizes a unique algorithm that combines multiple technical indicators. This algorithm analyzes market trends and volatility in real-time to identify optimal trading opportunities.

Precise Entry and Exit Strategies: The EA automatically determines the best entry points to maximize profits and the exit points to minimize losses, based on the configured parameters.

Risk Management Function: Investra is equipped with a function that automatically adjusts the risk for each trade, helping to avoid significant losses of capital.

User-friendly Interface: Designed for traders of all levels, from beginners to advanced, allowing easy setup and use.

How to Use
Installation: Install Investra on the MetaTrader 4 or 5 platform.
Configuration: Customize the risk level and other parameters according to your trading strategy.
Backtest: Before starting real trades, test the EA's strategy using historical market data to find the optimal settings.
Real Trading: Once the setup is complete, run the EA in a real market environment to start automated trading.
Advantages and Considerations
Advantages: Investra monitors the market 24 hours a day, enabling automated trading even while the user is asleep or busy. Another significant advantage is the ability to execute consistent trades without being affected by emotions.

Considerations: As with all automated trading systems, there's a potential risk of unexpected losses due to sudden market fluctuations or technical issues, thus requiring adequate risk management and monitoring.

Investra is specifically optimized for high-frequency trading on the EURAUD 5-minute charts. When properly configured and managed, it has the potential to provide traders with stable returns.
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