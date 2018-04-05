Momentum Averages EURUSD

Momentum Averages


THE EA WORKS ONLY ON THE EURUSD PAIR ON 15M TIMEFRAME.
If you try using it on other pairs, it will do nothing.
If you use it on another timeframe - it will not produce the same results as in the strategy tester simulation I have provided.

This EA determines a trend using a SMA on the 4H time period and then trades based on the condition UpTrend or DownTrend.
On the 15M timeframe, using the Momentum indicator it calculates averages of the values of the Momentum.

- it stores a Top average which is an average of the highest momentum values;

- a Bot average which is of the lowest Momentum values;

- a True average which is of all the Momentum Values

- a Fast Momentum average which is the same as the True average but of fewer values, making it "faster" or more responsive to change.


The trading logic is to open long positions when the Momentum value is higher than the Fast average and the Fast average is lower than the Low average,

indicating a trend reversal.

For short positions the logic is the same but reversed.


These positions are being managed on every tick, based on the established trend -

if the position is in the same direction as the trend, a trailing stop logic is employed to squeeze the most profit from it, and if the position is against the trend,

a more safe set of rules are engaged to quickly close the position and minimize loss.

The EA uses a dynamic lot size, the more money you have in the account - the bigger the volume of a single trade.
The idea is to trigger a snowball effect.


There can only be one position at a time, this EA is not meant for hedging.
The tests on the screenshots were done with 1000 EUR starting deposit, 1:30 leverage from the beginning of 2020 to the current date (7th March 2024).
Every tick based on real ticks option was used.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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