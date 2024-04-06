QuantStars AsianPro Ai

ASIANPRO-AI | Expert Advisor Unlimited (MT4) - ** Version v1.3 released April 6th 2024 **

- Trades 3 forex pairs (AUDCAD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD) on the 15-minute (M15) chart
- Expert Advisor (EX4)
- SET files
- Unlimited support
- Minimum account size 200 (EUR/USD/X)
- Minimum leverage 1:30

!! No dangerous trade management methods such as martingale, grid or averaging are used. Only pure price action trading with only 1 trade per set-up and fixed maximum risk !!


The ASIAN-PRO EA is probably our best kept secret. We started developing this EA in 2017 and finished the first generation late 2019.

Over the following three years we optimized the EA with to additional iterations where it can literally trade every market we've seen so far (financial crash 2008, Covid 2020 and market after, etcetera).

Version V1.2 has been trading live for more than two years now and is ready for you to test / trader your account.


The ASIANPRO-AI is an algorithm that trades the Asian FX session from 20.00 to 02.00 GMT+2. The volume during this session is normally quite low and price tends to respect certain dynamic SR like bollinger bands extremely well.

This EA has been built using a large number of confluence filters that have all been programmed as inputs. Meaning, you can change their value as you see fit and optimize pretty much all aspects of it.


We have included 3 optimized SET-files in this package, each one perfectly suited to trade a specific Forex pair.

Each trade has a fixed stop loss when entering a trade (max 1 trade per position). But, when the trade is live the stop loss is managed dynamically based on the current price action.

The EA trades 3 forex pairs (AUDCAD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD) on the 15 minute chart (M15).

Set files are included in the "Comments" section for easy installation.

Make sure your brokers server time is GTM+2 (like IC Markets for instance), if not please adjust the time filters in the EA accordingly.


!! No dangerous trade management methods such as martingale, grid or averaging are used. Only pure price action trading with only 1 trade per set-up and fixed maximum risk !!


* Backtest was run with 99,9% reliable tickdata from TickdataSuite, including real spreads, 5 euro round trip commission and 10 points negative slippage. Only these setting ensure reliable results. Risk per trade used is 3%.


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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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