QuantStars FXPrimal Ai

FXPRIMAL-AI | Expert Advisor Unlimited (MT4)



- Trades: AUDUSD, EURCHF, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD on the 5-minute (M5) chart

- Expert Advisor (EX4)

- SET files

- Unlimited support

- Minimum account size 10.000 (USD/EUR/X) or 100 (EUR/USD/X) cent account.z

- Minimum leverage 1:100





CLICK HERE TO SEE LIVE ACCOUNT RESULTS





CLICK HERE TO SEE MQL5 LIVE RESULTS OR TO COPY TRADES VIA MQL5





We developed this Expert Advisor to make consistent results. The algorithm is extremely good in making consistent monthly returns whilst staying away from extreme DD numbers.

Just load the SET-file and you are ready to go. Extremely consistent monthly results, completely on autopilot.

We have a long lasting track record to show the real live market performance. You can check out the verified account FXBLUE link on this page to see for yourself.



This EA needs 10.000 (currency) per 0.01 lot. You can also open a cent account where you are provided with 100 cents per 1 euro/USD.

This means that when you fund your account with 100 euro/USD, your account will show 10.000 cents which is also fine.





* All backtests have been performed using 99,9% reliable tickdata from Tickdatasuite, including variable Dukascopy spread, 10 point negative slippage and 5 Euro round trip commission.



