QuantStars FXPrimal Ai

FXPRIMAL-AI | Expert Advisor Unlimited (MT4)

- Trades: AUDUSD, EURCHF, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD on the 5-minute (M5) chart
- Expert Advisor (EX4)
- SET files
- Unlimited support
- Minimum account size 10.000 (USD/EUR/X) or 100 (EUR/USD/X) cent account.z
- Minimum leverage 1:100

CLICK HERE TO SEE LIVE ACCOUNT RESULTS

CLICK HERE TO SEE MQL5 LIVE RESULTS OR TO COPY TRADES VIA MQL5


We developed this Expert Advisor to make consistent results. The algorithm is extremely good in making consistent monthly returns whilst staying away from extreme DD numbers.

Just load the SET-file and you are ready to go. Extremely consistent monthly results, completely on autopilot.

We have a long lasting track record to show the real live market performance. You can check out the verified account FXBLUE link on this page to see for yourself.

This EA needs 10.000 (currency) per 0.01 lot. You can also open a cent account where you are provided with 100 cents per 1 euro/USD.

This means that when you fund your account with 100 euro/USD, your account will show 10.000 cents which is also fine.

* All backtests have been performed using 99,9% reliable tickdata from Tickdatasuite, including variable Dukascopy spread, 10 point negative slippage and 5 Euro round trip commission.


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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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