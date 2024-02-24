QuantStars Breakout Ai

BREAKOUT-AI | Expert Advisor Unlimited (MT4)



- Trades Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the 1-hour chart

- Expert Advisor (EX4)

- SET files

- Unlimited support

- Minimum account size 200 (EUR/USD/X)

- Minimum leverage 1:10





CLICK HERE TO SEE LIVE ACCOUNT RESULTS (GOLD)





This Expert Advisor is a perfect pure price action based breakout system that works incredibly well on both Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD). The Expert Advisor trades the 1 hour time frame and takes about 1 trade per day (per asset) on average.

The EA detects key support and resistance area's completely automatically and enters a trade whenever these levels are broken to the up- or downside with momentum.

Each trade has a fixed stop loss when entering a trade (max 1 trade per position). But, when the trade is live the stop loss is managed dynamically based on the current price action.

The EA trades the markets: Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the 1 hour chart (H1). Set files (normal and save-mode) are included in the "Comments" section for easy installation.





!! No dangerous trade management methods such as martingale, grid or averaging are used. Only pure price action trading with only 1 trade per set-up and fixed maximum risk !!





* Backtest was run with 99,9% reliable tickdata from TickdataSuite, including real spreads, 5 euro round trip commission and 10 points negative slippage. Only these setting ensure reliable results.



