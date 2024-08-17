EuroPip Expert

This Expert Advisor (EA) is fully optimized; no adjustments are necessary.

Release Price: $30

  • Price increases by $100 after every 10 purchases.
  • Final Price: $3000
  • Act now to secure the best value, as waiting could lead to regret later.

Key Features:

  • User-friendly: Just install on your chart and set your trading volume.
  • Currency Pair: EURUSD only.
  • Timeframe: Compatible with any timeframe
  • Minimum Account Balance: $1000 USD for every 0.01 lot.
  • Margin Requirements: Starting from 1:500.



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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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