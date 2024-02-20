AIScalp

This expert advisor employs a combination of technical indicators, candlestick patterns, and statistical analysis to accurately identify trends in the market.

Transitioning beyond mere Expert Advisor (EA), this advanced system embodies the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AIScalp demonstrates exceptional performance, especially with market indices such as the Nasdaq 100, and boasts extensive optimization potential with its adjustable parameters. The backtesting results depicted in the screenshots showcase its effectiveness, specifically tested with the Nasdaq-100 (UsaTec).

Description of the parameters:

  • StopAfterProfit ... Stop trading day after profit
  • Lots ... number of contracts
  • StopLoss ... StopLoss in points (4000 = 40 EUR for the Nasdaq)
  • Starting Hour ... Start of trading for EA
  • Ending hour ... End of trading for EA
  • ProfitPoints ... Close if profit >= x pips
  • ManualTrades ... Allow manual trades outside of defined time range
  • SafeStop  ... Stop out if trend turns around
  • ExportHist ... Export history to CSV file (compatible for TradesViz and AntSignal)
  • HistoryStart ... Start CSV export from this date

The lots don't have an impact for the success of the EA, but dealing with the other parameters can bring such a result, as shown in the screenshots.

Example Nasdaq-100 (UsaTec):

  • StopAfterProfit = YES
  • Lots = 1.0
  • StopLoss = 4000
  • Starting Hour = 16
  • Ending Hour = 18
  • ProfitPoints = 800
  • ManualTrades = NO
  • Leverage 30

Example GOLD (last two screenshots):

  • StopAfterProfit = YES
  • Lots = 0.2
  • StopLoss = 3000
  • Starting Hour = 8
  • Ending Hour = 13
  • ProfitPoints = 400
  • ManualTrades = NO
  • Leverage 30




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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
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4.56 (48)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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