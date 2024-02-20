This expert advisor employs a combination of technical indicators, candlestick patterns, and statistical analysis to accurately identify trends in the market.

Transitioning beyond mere Expert Advisor (EA), this advanced system embodies the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AIScalp demonstrates exceptional performance, especially with market indices such as the Nasdaq 100, and boasts extensive optimization potential with its adjustable parameters. The backtesting results depicted in the screenshots showcase its effectiveness, specifically tested with the Nasdaq-100 (UsaTec).

Description of the parameters:

StopAfterProfit ... Stop trading day after profit

Lots ... number of contracts

StopLoss ... StopLoss in points (4000 = 40 EUR for the Nasdaq)

StopLoss in points (4000 = 40 EUR for the Nasdaq) Starting Hour ... Start of trading for EA

Ending hour ... End of trading for EA

ProfitPoints ... Close if profit >= x pips

ManualTrades ... Allow manual trades outside of defined time range

SafeStop ... Stop out if trend turns around

ExportHist ... Export history to CSV file (compatible for TradesViz and AntSignal)

HistoryStart ... Start CSV export from this date

The lots don't have an impact for the success of the EA, but dealing with the other parameters can bring such a result, as shown in the screenshots.

Example Nasdaq-100 (UsaTec):

StopAfterProfit = YES

Lots = 1.0

StopLoss = 4000

Starting Hour = 16

Ending Hour = 18

ProfitPoints = 800

ManualTrades = NO

Leverage 30

Example GOLD (last two screenshots): StopAfterProfit = YES

Lots = 0.2

StopLoss = 3000

Starting Hour = 8

Ending Hour = 13

ProfitPoints = 400

ManualTrades = NO

Leverage 30













