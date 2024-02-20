AIScalp
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Stefan Winter
- Sürüm: 1.22
- Güncellendi: 8 Eylül 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
This expert advisor employs a combination of technical indicators, candlestick patterns, and statistical analysis to accurately identify trends in the market.
Transitioning beyond mere Expert Advisor (EA), this advanced system embodies the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI). AIScalp demonstrates exceptional performance, especially with market indices such as the Nasdaq 100, and boasts extensive optimization potential with its adjustable parameters. The backtesting results depicted in the screenshots showcase its effectiveness, specifically tested with the Nasdaq-100 (UsaTec).
Description of the parameters:
- StopAfterProfit ... Stop trading day after profit
- Lots ... number of contracts
- StopLoss ... StopLoss in points (4000 = 40 EUR for the Nasdaq)
- Starting Hour ... Start of trading for EA
- Ending hour ... End of trading for EA
- ProfitPoints ... Close if profit >= x pips
- ManualTrades ... Allow manual trades outside of defined time range
- SafeStop ... Stop out if trend turns around
- ExportHist ... Export history to CSV file (compatible for TradesViz and AntSignal)
- HistoryStart ... Start CSV export from this date
The lots don't have an impact for the success of the EA, but dealing with the other parameters can bring such a result, as shown in the screenshots.
Example Nasdaq-100 (UsaTec):
- StopAfterProfit = YES
- Lots = 1.0
- StopLoss = 4000
- Starting Hour = 16
- Ending Hour = 18
- ProfitPoints = 800
- ManualTrades = NO
- Leverage 30
Example GOLD (last two screenshots):
- StopAfterProfit = YES
- Lots = 0.2
- StopLoss = 3000
- Starting Hour = 8
- Ending Hour = 13
- ProfitPoints = 400
- ManualTrades = NO
- Leverage 30