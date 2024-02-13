Samurai Jet Pro

Please download the demo and try this out!

This EA aims for profits through contrarian trading. It primarily uses oscillator-type indicators to capture short-term price movements and enters positions at times identified as rebounding against the direction of significant trends.

It does not use martingale.

USD/JPY

5 Minute (5M) Please ensure to use the 5-minute timeframe.

MagicNumber: Set a suitable number of your choice. Be careful not to duplicate this MagicNumber with those of other EAs.

Lots: Lot size. Set according to your available capital.

Slippage: Permissible slippage. Adjust as needed.

MM (Money Management): On/Off for compounding.

Risk: Compounding interest rate.

StartTime: Entry start time in U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "14:00".

EndTime: Entry end time in U.S. standard time. For GMT+2/3, use the default "05:59".



