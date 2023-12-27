Historic Resistance Scalper

Thank you for checking out Historic Resistance Scalper MT5.

EA logic: At the end of the trading day this EA will draw 2 lines on your chart. The Lines will be drawn at the HIGH and the LOW of the previous day. When price reaches these levels the EA will quickly scalp the bounce that is highly likely to occur. IF price breaks through the level, then it will wait for the next High or Low to be reached and perform a recovery trade that will close the basket out at breakeven or with a small profit.

This Strategy: It works on the basis of the scalping previous day’s Highs and Lows. The High and Low of any given day is significant, and therefore, is HIGHLY likely to cause a reaction to the price the next day. This reaction is what this EA takes advantage of. From our findings if these levels get exceeded without a reaction once then you can count on there being a bounce the next day. That is why if you still have a trade open by the end of the day then the EA goes into recovery mode and calculates what lot size is needed so at the next resistance point it will get you out at breakeven with a small reversal.

SEE FOR YOURSELF! USING THE DEMO FEATURE


Any Questions Please join my Discord: https://discord.gg/FKqfDVBYkK


**PAIRS**      All Pairs

**Timeframe**  Daily (Recommended)

**Lots**       0.05 for every $1000 in your account

 

Optimization is very easy - When looking at new currencies to trade please Optimize first. Take Profit is the most important parameter. Remember this is a scalper so keep it low. Also make sure you have enough equity in your account for recovery trades to open.


Variables:  (See Screenshots for a recommended settings)

 

Order Type: Both Buy and Sell (Recommended)

                    Buy only

                    Sell only

Strategy Mode: Reverse Mode (Recommended) Enters reversal trades on the trade levels

                         Trend Mode - Enters trend trades on the trade levels

Time Frame: 1 Day (Recommended)

Max Trades: 2/3 (Recommended)

Lot Size Management: Set to true if you want lot size to be a percent of your Equity.

                                     Set to false if you want lot size to be fixed.

Take Profit pips: Set to relatively small PIP size for scalping.

Stop Loss pips: Set to 0 if you want the recovery trade feature to assist.


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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Steven David Macswayne
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Thank you for checking out One Man Army Pro USE THE DEMO FEATURE - Start with $10000 with 0.02 lots on any pair and any time frame and watch the profit come in. **PAIRS**      Look for ranging pairs Such as USD Pairs **Timeframe**   15 m (Recommended) **Lots**       0.05 for every $ 1000 in your account **LIVE SIGNAL COMING SOON** Come trade with us: https://discord.gg/KrZ8rqWEJ5 Variables: (See Screenshots for a recommended settings)  Mode_Of_Strategy: Use only Strategy_4 – This is the lat
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