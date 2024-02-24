Euro Master Zero Loss


Version2.1: -Reduced Draw Dawn.

Version2: -Added Aggressive Option in inputs to double profit.


-It is time to double your money !! 2x 3x 4x.....

-Always Win Strategy.

-Enter Balance ONLY and keep other inputs zero.

Note:  Price will increase 50$ each 10 purchases... Hurry up and catch the discount.



With our strategy, simply the Expert will handle your investment and keeps making you profit. The Expert is developed by experts in reading bars and indicators to analyze EUR-USD, back tested for many years and tested in real accounts with high profit results and -------100% success ratio.

The Expert is customizable to any deposit amount (starting balance20$) all you have is to input your Balance and accordingly it will select best winning lot size, Take Profit, Stop Loss values to win ALL your trades ......lets make money..$$$


Time Frame: 
5min (Only Tested in this time frame)
Min Deposit:
20$
Chart:
 EURUSD (Not tested on others)


Note:
-Expert is automatically calculating Lots and Profit according to your Balance, and you have also availability to adjust Profit for more profit in input section for customizing Lot size and Profit. (send me to give you more details about how to adjust it).



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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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Nill Politt
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Nill Politt 2024.05.17 12:37 
 

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Ramy Mohamed Reda Ibrahim Abdelaziz
198
Reply from developer Ramy Mohamed Reda Ibrahim Abdelaziz 2024.05.17 19:30
We are glad to hear that you started getting profit, We are here to help you increase your money. As we sent to you to adjust lot size and profit values inputs to maximize profit.
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