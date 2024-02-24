Euro Master Zero Loss





Version2.1: -Reduced Draw Dawn. Version2: -Added Aggressive Option in inputs to double profit.





-It is time to double your money !! 2x 3x 4x.....

-Always Win Strategy.

-Enter Balance ONLY and keep other inputs zero.

Note: Price will increase 50$ each 10 purchases... Hurry up and catch the discount.













With our strategy, simply the Expert will handle your investment and keeps making you profit. The Expert is developed by experts in reading bars and indicators to analyze EUR-USD, back tested for many years and tested in real accounts with high profit results and -------100% success ratio.

The Expert is customizable to any deposit amount (starting balance20$) all you have is to input your Balance and accordingly it will select best winning lot size, Take Profit, Stop Loss values to win ALL your trades ......lets make money..$$$





Time Frame:

5min (Only Tested in this time frame) Min Deposit:

20$ Chart:

EURUSD (Not tested on others)





Note:

-Expert is automatically calculating Lots and Profit according to your Balance, and you have also availability to adjust Profit for more profit in input section for customizing Lot size and Profit. (send me to give you more details about how to adjust it).







