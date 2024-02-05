GOLD tradecode

Welcome to our MT4 EA product. This product is fully automatic, built on years of manual trading experience, and reflects human logic judgments on the market through computer code.

Our product has the following features:

  1. Fully Automatic Trading: Once started, it will trade automatically without your intervention.
  2. Focused on Gold Trading: Our product is designed for gold trading and cannot perform other types of trades.
  3. Automatic Lot Calculation: No need for you to manually set, the product will automatically calculate the lot size based on your account balance. For example, with a balance of 20,000 USD, the product will automatically set a ratio of 1 lot.
  4. Easy to Use: No complicated settings are needed, just start to enable automatic trading.


