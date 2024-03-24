King Trader

KING TRADER EA is a straightforward expert advisor, initiating buy trades only during market oversold zones. Given the historical bullish trajectory of the stock market since the early 1900s, KING TRADER adopts a conservative approach, avoiding exposure to market crashes or sell-offs and selectively engages in buy trades only (at oversold zones), ensuring minimal risk and the lowest drawdowns on your account. Quality trades over quantity !!

Many of us have experienced the pitfalls of manual trading, succumbing to emotional impulses and errors. Avoid repeating these mistakes by entrusting your trading activities to KING TRADER. With this EA, you can focus on your other commitments while it handles your trades efficiently. This EA is perfect for part-time traders, who cannot follow market 24/5. Our goal is to simply help you maximize your profit and reduce your risks whilst trading in the market.

It's essential to adhere to the recommended set values and please refrain from altering the parameters without our consultation. This EA has been back tested thoroughly to give you the optimal results with minimal risk. Be patient and don't get greedy. Always prioritize risk management, this is not a race. And remember "Consistence is Key" !

We have performed 99.9% quality Real Tick and Real Spread backtests, which proves that KING TRADER is profitable under real market conditions !!

!WARNING! KING TRADER does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for trades every day! The trades are rare but accurate and profitable !


Click here to learn how to setup KING TRADER EA


IMPORTANT recommendations:

Testing: You should ALWAYS do some testing on your own broker before running ANY EA live on the market. You can contact me here if you have any questions.

Set files: Recommended set file can be downloaded here: US30 set file  , UK100 set file

Make sure to load the set file before you start trading.

Risk: Follow these recommended lot sizes to have the lowest risk and greatest returns based on your deposit amount:  US30 Lot sizes  , UK100 Lot sizes

Make sure you set the correct lot sizes before you start trading based on your deposit amount. Please, test KING TRADER on a demo account or strategy tester first in order to get familiar with all features and settings! Especially the lot sizes since they usually differ between some brokers.

Market: US30 Index , UK100 Index  ( more indices set files coming soon)

Timeframe: The strategy to be used on the Daily timeframe

Minimum deposit: $1000.

Trading Platform: MT5

Brokers: We recommend ICMarkets, Pepperstone or any other reputable broker that offers low spreads and good executions. This EA works on all brokers though!

VPS ( virtual private server ): Any high performance VPS with good server uptime. FXVM is a good one, you can use this link to check it out: https://fxvm.net/?aff=64398

Note: KING TRADER , like any expert advisor, will require a VPS in order to run continuously and to activate trades.

Tip: Once you setup your VPS, make sure that your Metatrader app always runs on windows start-up, just in case your VPS undergoes any unforeseen updates. 


If you have any questions or facing any difficulties, feel free to PM me.


For MT4 version follow this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/113320


If you like the product, please write a review! We will be very grateful!



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UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
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Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
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