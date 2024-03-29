KING TRADER EA - HOW TO SETUP - FOR MT5

HOW TO SETUP KING TRADER EA FOR MT5





1- Download the KING TRADER EA on your metatrader (MT5) platform :





2- Choose Daily Chart for the desired chart (Note: This EA works great with indices like US30 , UK 100, etc...)





3- Right click on KING TRADER EA , select attach to chart, and select allow algo trading :









4- Go to Inputs:





5- select load and choose the set file that you downloaded for the specific chart, and click on open :





Recommended set files can be download from the links shared on this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112484

Recommended set file can be downloaded here:

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(Make sure your load the correct set file before you allow algo trading.)





6- Also make sure you enter your lot sizes ( Lot 1 and Lot 2 ) as per the recommendations which are shared as well on this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112484

Follow these recommended lot sizes to have the lowest risk and greatest returns based on your deposit amount: US30 Lot sizes , UK100 Lot sizes

If you wish to change lot sizes, please have proper risk management. You can always contact us for queries or consultation.









7- Then click on OK.





8- it is important to press on Algo trading at the top, to make sure that your meta trader allows the expert advisor to take auto trades :









9- Sit back and enjoy the ride





NOTE: More indices set files coming soon. Our team are testing more charts on daily basis to give you the best results and safest settings.







