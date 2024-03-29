KING TRADER EA - HOW TO SETUP - FOR MT5

HOW TO SETUP KING TRADER EA FOR MT5
1- Download the KING TRADER EA on your metatrader (MT5) platform :
2- Choose Daily Chart for the desired chart (Note: This EA works great with indices like US30 , UK 100, etc...)
3- Right click on KING TRADER EA , select attach to chart, and select allow algo trading :
4- Go to Inputs:
5- select load and choose the set file that you downloaded for the specific chart, and click on open :
Recommended set files can be download from the links shared on this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112484Here are the Set files: Recommended set file can be downloaded here: US30 set file , UK100 set file
(Make sure your load the correct set file before you allow algo trading.)
6- Also make sure you enter your lot sizes ( Lot 1 and Lot 2 ) as per the recommendations which are shared as well on this page: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/112484
Follow these recommended lot sizes to have the lowest risk and greatest returns based on your deposit amount: US30 Lot sizes , UK100 Lot sizes
If you wish to change lot sizes, please have proper risk management. You can always contact us for queries or consultation.
7- Then click on OK.
8- it is important to press on Algo trading at the top, to make sure that your meta trader allows the expert advisor to take auto trades :
9- Sit back and enjoy the ride
NOTE: More indices set files coming soon. Our team are testing more charts on daily basis to give you the best results and safest settings.
!WARNING! KING TRADER does not trade often, keep this in mind ! Don't wait for trades every day! The trades are rare but accurate and profitable ! Just be patient :)