Forever Core

Introducing a Trading Robot called "Free Forever" which is built using Forever Core and hidden strategies that traders can customize. This will be a valuable investment for you, by buying now you will get future features. Try the DEMO download if you feel like trying it out!

We are very transparent and trust your good faith. If you want more optimization trading robot, please visit other product.

About Forever Core

This core will be the best engine based on the value of each candle stick. You often know it as price action. We use all the elements of a candle stick (open, close, high, low, time and volume).

We give a reference number as a trigger to make a transaction on all elements of the candle stick. In addition, the core also uses the MACD and EMA indicators as a reference to trends and rapid reversals.

All information on the Forever Core is closed as a hidden indicator in this robot. But you can try it on a back test if you want to see the results.

The application of all the triggers we use is very subjective on each pair. Therefore, further research is needed when making transactions on new pairs in the future.

As for open optimization, we will provide tested supporting oscillators. And of course, you can set the period yourself according to your wishes and research results. Use back tests to assess how good your optimization is.

 

How did it go?

Screen shots in this information description are very limited, you can test yourself on your own platform. What is clear is that we continue to optimize the high profit factor, the number of trades and reduce the drawdown as much as possible.

Our robots have been tested live and certainly provide profit. As developers, we really need feedback from users to make it more suitable for your investment.

We always recommend safer trades, make sure you use a larger amount of money so that the transaction runs with a low drawdown.

 

Interface

The following is an explanation of the interface when you will use the "Free Forever" robot, please try it on a back test first before you use it!

  • Auto Lot

This feature will relate to the amount of risk you will use. If you activate it, the lot calculation on the transaction will be in accordance with your balance.

  • Risk

1 = 10%, 2=20%, 3=30%, ....

Use the minimum risk if you are not sure. You are free to change it, but we recommend no more than 20%.

  • Multiple Trade

Here, you can change the number of trade orders for each condition. In general settings we only use 1x order for each function running. You can increase it and try it on a back test first.

  • Lot

The purchase size of the lot can be set by yourself here, for each type of transaction and function available. If you want to optimize this, be sure to try it on a back test before using it on a real account.

 

For Back testing

In our opinion, the best back testing is to use 1 year back as that is very relevant for measuring the amount of profit increase. Back testing beyond that is likely to lose irrelevant data and conditions.

 

Limitations

  • The "Free Forever" robot is currently optimized only for pairs: GBPUSD
  • Easy to customize to your liking
  • M15 period
  • Input on the RSI period (you are free to test the period)
  • 4 different trading methods or 8 trading methods if calculating in all trends
  • There is an auto lot feature with a 10% risk
  • Fully automatic transaction for Metatrader 4
  • Cut loss based on conditions
  • Suitable for all account types (optimal on low spreads)
  • Low pip take profit
  • Increase and multiply the transaction amount as you wish
  • Send notifications on your Metatrader 4 device when a trade occurs

 

What do you need? And how to install this?

After purchasing this robot, installation is easy with purchases through the mql5.com marketplace. We only sell on this platform, all sales outside the mql5.com platform are illegal and no one owns it so don't be tempted by cheaper prices.

Use VPS for non-stop 24-hour transactions. You can rent VPS on mql5.com or other platforms. But to reduce latency, we expect you to buy VPS on the mql5.com platform.

Don't forget to keep your data center history up to date. You can log in to the metatrader 4 software and download the latest data, do it regularly. During our research, we found a huge impact on each robot if you do not update the data in your history. Irregularities here can mean many things; it is better to regularly perform this action.

Let the robot run properly with the appropriate settings. But you are also free to optimize if you feel it suits your trading style.

 

Future Updates

For future updates, we will adjust the "Forever Core" to be suitable for transactions on other pairs. Community group and website development for client information portal.

 

Feedback and future prospects

For future developments, please give us a 5-star review. That way your suggestions will be taken into account for future updates. And if you are not sure about this robot, please do a back test or try it yourself with Demo.

Furthermore, all your reviews will be an option for the development of this project. When there is 100+ customers or potential customers interested in this robot, we will create a group so that we can interact properly. All this is so that everything works as well as possible for your better investment.

 

Consider

This is a digital product, so there are no refunds. Buying means agreeing and following future developments.


IATradingScalping
IATradingScalping 2024.03.09 07:40 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra
Réponse du développeur Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra 2024.05.21 07:21
Thanks MattyTrading, I really appreciate it.
AscendCapital 2024.02.17 18:05 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Réponse du développeur Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra 2024.02.21 13:37
Thanks Aleksandr, I really appreciate it.
fullchak 2024.01.28 18:00 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Réponse du développeur Ricky Romadona Tri Saputra 2024.01.29 18:26
Thanks Fullchack, I really appreciate it.
