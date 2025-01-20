EA BOX SESSION STRATEGY TESTER

Complete guide and how to organize files with strategy tester

Download File MQL5 MARKET: EA Box Session for MT5 click here





How to install MyFundedNext EA Box Session DEMO

MyFundedNext EA Box Session MT5 download HERE

1. Open MT5 Terminal: Click open MQL5 Market -->> Search Market -->> Type "EA Box Session"





2. Download demo:









3. After finished download: click View -->> click Strategy tester





4. click Visualize:





5. Navigate to folder: Expert\Market and click file MyFundedNext EA Box Session.ex5





6. Settings: (Symbol: Timeframe H1) Date: Custom periode 2021.01.01 - 2024.12.31





7. Inputs: Default set up for GOLD (Broker Time UTC-2)









8. Start: Running strategy tester

















Find the best settings for your EA Box Session











