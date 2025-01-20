EA BOX SESSION STRATEGY TESTER

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Complete guide and how to organize files with strategy tester
Download File MQL5 MARKET: EA Box Session for MT5 click here
How to install MyFundedNext EA Box Session DEMO
MyFundedNext EA Box Session MT5 download HERE
1. Open MT5 Terminal: Click open MQL5 Market -->> Search Market -->> Type "EA Box Session"
2. Download demo:
3. After finished download: click View -->> click Strategy tester
4. click Visualize:
5. Navigate to folder: Expert\Market and click file MyFundedNext EA Box Session.ex5
6. Settings: (Symbol: Timeframe H1) Date: Custom periode 2021.01.01 - 2024.12.31
7. Inputs: Default set up for GOLD (Broker Time UTC-2)
8. Start: Running strategy tester