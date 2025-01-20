Trading Systems

EA BOX SESSION STRATEGY TESTER

20 January 2025, 04:44
Rahmat Pradana
Rahmat Pradana
0
484

Complete guide and how to organize files with strategy tester

Download File MQL5 MARKET: EA Box Session for MT5 click here 


How to install MyFundedNext EA Box Session DEMO

MyFundedNext EA Box Session MT5 download HERE 

1. Open MT5 Terminal: Click open MQL5 Market -->> Search Market -->> Type "EA Box Session"


2. Download demo:



3. After finished download: click View -->> click Strategy tester


4. click Visualize:


5. Navigate to folder: Expert\Market and click file MyFundedNext EA Box Session.ex5


6. Settings: (Symbol: Timeframe H1) Date: Custom periode 2021.01.01 - 2024.12.31


7. Inputs: Default set up for GOLD (Broker Time UTC-2)



8. Start: Running strategy tester





Find the best settings for your EA Box Session