Gold Scalper PROP

No Fake AI. No Sweet Promises. No Deception.

Introducing Gold Scalper PROP, a sophisticated gold trading robot on the Meta Trader platform designed to assist traders with advanced market analysis.

Our proprietary technology uses data-driven algorithms to analyze both historical and current gold market data, providing insights that can help guide decision making. Unlike traditional manual strategies, Gold Scalper PROP operates with minimal intervention, streamlining the trading process and aiming to reduce associated risks. The system is able to adapt to different market conditions, offering a more consistent approach to trading, especially in a highly volatile environment such as gold trading. Whether you are an experienced trader or new to the market, Gold Scalper PROP is designed to support your decision-making process by offering comprehensive market analysis and reducing manual work. While Gold Scalper PROP aims to simplify the trading process, it is essential to use the robot in conjunction with a sound trading plan and proper risk management strategies. We believe in the potential of our technology to support traders, but encourage responsible use and constant monitoring of results to achieve the best results.

Recommendations:

  • Recommended currency pair for trading XAUUSD (Gold).
  • Recommended timeframes: M1
  • Recommended starting balance: $300 and more.
  • Recommended maximum spread for XAUUSD is 20 points.
  • Account type: ECN, PRO, PRO-CENT

Robot settings:

  • Lots – specify a fixed lot size with which orders will be opened.
  • Stop Loss – Stop Loss size.
  • Trall – Trailing Stop size.
  • Max_Spread – Maximum spread.
  • Magic – unique magic number.
The setup is very simple. Just open the chart on the 1-minute time frame, drag the EA to the chart and set the lot size settings.
