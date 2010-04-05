Gold Super EA
- Experts
- Alla Kutnogorskaya
- Versione: 2.41
- Aggiornato: 11 agosto 2024
- Attivazioni: 15
Attention!!!!! The advisor is configured and does not require optimization.
Gold Super EA uses an advanced intelligent breakout system for scalping and analyzing market conditions.
All open trade orders are assigned individual Stop-Loss levels and are managed by TrailingStop.
information:
1.Pair: XAUUSD/GOLD
2.The advisor must constantly work on the VPS
3.Working timeframe:H1, H4
4.Minimum balance: $300 ($500 recommended)
5.Maximum spread: 30/50 points
Features:
- No martingale
- No Grid
- No averaging
- No dangerous methods of money management are used
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to install
Settings:
- TradeComment - Trade commentary
- EA Magic Number - Advisor's magic number
- Maximum spread - Maximum spread for trading
- Lotsize Calculation method - Lot calculation method
- Manual Risk
- Smart Lot
- Start lot
- StartLots - Starting lots
- Max Risk - Maximum risk per trade
The advisor uses the author's algorithm for opening orders:
If you have questions about the advisor or its setup, please write to me in private messages