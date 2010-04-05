Gold Super EA
- Experts
- Alla Kutnogorskaya
- Version: 2.41
- Mise à jour: 11 août 2024
- Activations: 15
Gold Super EA uses an advanced intelligent breakout system for scalping and analyzing market conditions.
All open trade orders are assigned individual Stop-Loss levels and are managed by TrailingStop.
information:
1.Pair: XAUUSD/GOLD
2.The advisor must constantly work on the VPS
3.Working timeframe:H1, H4
4.Minimum balance: $300 ($500 recommended)
5.Maximum spread: 30/50 points
Features:
- No martingale
- No Grid
- No averaging
- No dangerous methods of money management are used
- Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
- Not sensitive to broker conditions
- Easy to install
Settings:
- TradeComment - Trade commentary
- EA Magic Number - Advisor's magic number
- Maximum spread - Maximum spread for trading
- Lotsize Calculation method - Lot calculation method
- Manual Risk
- Smart Lot
- Start lot
- StartLots - Starting lots
- Max Risk - Maximum risk per trade
The advisor uses the author's algorithm for opening orders:
If you have questions about the advisor or its setup, please write to me in private messages