DESCRIPTION:





Break Out Box Scalper (ED) is an Expert Advisor that enters operations into the market by detecting the BREAKOUT of 'Boxes' made up of a certain number of candles on one side and a certain number of points on the other.





Once it enters the market, it will seek to reach the TP or exit through SL.





The EA has proven to be very effective, especially in the SYNTHETIC INDICES, achieving interesting returns in both Demo and Real with a controlled Drop Down (the author uses it daily in his weekly operations)





Included in the instructions for use are 2 detailed configurations for 2 financial instruments. These configurations have been shown to be extremely effective and are recommended for use without changes.





In any case, the user is of course encouraged to play with the parameters and draw their own conclusions, perhaps someone will find even more profitable configurations than the ones the author found. Remember to test everything in Demo before going Real. :)





The EA allows you to filter by DAYS, SESSIONS, HOURS.





The ES allows you to filter by short or long operations or both.

The author is kindly available to clarify questions about use or even assist with modifications and/or improvement ideas if they arise. Happy trading!





PARAMETER DESCRIPTION:





BoxHeight - BOX HEIGHT

BoxLength - BOX LENGTH

Number of candles waiting to enter - QTY. OF CANDLES WAITING TO ENTER

Forex Reducer - Calculation reducer if used in Forex

Trad Value = Lot

TP - Take Profit

SL - Sl Percentage with respect to TP

Minimum emas separation - Defines the minimum separation between emas

Direction - Bullish, Bearish, Both

Limit Operations in the same direction - Maximum number of operations in the same address

Consecutive Loss Limit - Consecutive Loss Limit

Days to wait if you lose - Days to wait if you reach the limit

Notify mobile - Notify mobile

EXCEPT DAYS - (defines days in which the operation will NOT be carried out)

EXCEPT SESSIONS - (defines sessions - FOREX - in which NO operations will be carried out)

ALLOWED HOURS - (defines the hours in which operations are allowed) force_1_b - (IMPORTANT: always set it to 'false', unless you need to test 1 buy of 0.1 at the beginning) force_1_s - (IMPORTANT: always set it to 'false', unless you need to test 1 sell of 0.1 at the beginning)





MOST TESTED/RECOMMENDED SYNTHETIC INDICES:





* BOOM 300 INDEX

* VOLATILITY 10 (1S) INDEX

Note: the ideal configurations for these two indices are attached in the images.