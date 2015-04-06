VelocityFX Master MT4

SPECIFICATIONS

    Timeframe: H1(recommended) ,4H

    Recommended Pair: EURUSD

    Max drawdown: 12% (Backtested on MT5)

   Money management: Recommended 0.5%-1% of your capital in each trade

   Broker: AnyBroker With ECN Account Supoort

MT5 version can be found here


Introducing our MT4 EA:

This is a solution designed to take your investments to the next level. Forget about emotion-based decisions and market uncertainty. With our robot, you're backed by powerful algorithms and strategies proven over 6 months.

Our proposal involves implementing an Expert Advisor (EA) that intelligently interprets RSI movements to initiate or adjust trading positions.

We don't offer detrimental solutions for your portfolio, no martingale, grid,scalping, or money management techniques that could jeopardize your entire capital.

Imagine making well-informed trading decisions based on precise data and deep analysis. It adapts to changing market conditions in real-time, giving you a competitive edge and enabling you to seize opportunities that might otherwise slip by.

Want to trade 24 hours a day without missing a single opportunity? With our trading robot, automation is the key. It executes precise and timely trades even when you're away from your desk. Free yourself from the constant stress of tracking markets and let advanced technology handle the heavy lifting.

We understand that risk management is fundamental in the trading world. Our quantitative trading robot places this priority front and center. It employs sophisticated risk models to assess each potential trade before execution. This means decisions are made with a deep understanding of the involved risk, allowing you to safeguard your capital while seeking growth opportunities.

We recognize that maintaining control is crucial. Our trading robot provides you with the transparency you need. Access detailed reports and real-time performance analysis.

Additionally, thanks to the backtesting attached in this EA allows you to review the historical performance of our trading robot. Evaluate its accuracy, analyze past trades, and gain insights into its potential for delivering consistent results.

The numbers speak for themselves. Our trading robot has consistently demonstrated its ability to outperform traditional strategies.


PARAMETERS

  • MagicNumber - A unique identifier assigned to the EA's orders, allowing distinction between this EA's operations and those of other EAs or manual trades.
  • LongEntrySignal, ShortEntrySignal, LongExitSignal, ShortExitSignal - Boolean signals controlling entry and exit conditions for long and short trades. These parameters determine if the EA will seek opportunities to open or close positions based on predefined criteria.
  • Money Management variables - Parameters related to money management and position sizing, such as risk percentage of balance, maximum allowed lots, among others.
  • Trading Options variables - Trading options including avoiding weekend trading, exiting at the end of the day, exiting on Fridays, limiting the time range for trading, among others.
  • Max Trades Per Day - The maximum number of trades allowed per day.
  • Min/Max SL/PT - The minimum and maximum values for stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) in pips.
  • Control Variables - Variables related to order execution, such as maximum tolerated slippage, order expiration time.
  • Verbose mode - Configuration for logging messages in the terminal or a file.

Before purchasing this product, make sure you understand the risks involved in trading and that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

If you have any questions, suggestions, or problems, you can write to me privately and I will resolve your issue as soon as possible.





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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Gold Miner
Siphesihle Mabhengu
Experts
Quantum Gold Miner Fully Automated XAUUSD Breakout Trading — For MetaTrader 4 & 5 Trade gold breakouts with precision, not guesswork. Quantum Gold Miner is a fully automated expert advisor purpose-built for XAUUSD. Instead of relying on fixed support and resistance lines, it identifies high-probability supply and demand zones directly from live market structure — the swing highs and lows where price has repeatedly reacted — and trades the breakout from those zones with disciplined, rules-based
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is fully worked on exploiting the volatility of the Gold mark
Luna AI PRO
Profalgo Limited
4.67 (3)
Experts
Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Universal Indicator EA for Your Indicator
Afsal Meerankutty
3.82 (22)
Experts
Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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VelocityFX Master
Javier Alfre Hernaez Castejon
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SPECIFICATIONS     Timeframe: H1(recommended) ,4H     Recommended Pair: EURUSD     Max drawdown: 12% (Backtested on MT5)    Money management: Recommended 0.5%-1% of your capital in each trade    Broker: AnyBroker With ECN Account Supoort This version only works in Metatrader 5 MT4 version can be found here Introducing our MT5 EA: This is a solution designed to take your investments to the next level. Forget about emotion-based decisions and market uncertainty. With our robot, you're backed by
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