BULL BEAR GOLD MT4 is a fully automated expert advisor. by using candle value patterns to enter trades And there is a system of balance lots to increase profitability according to the size of the account (adjust the risk accordingly).


Feature

No martingale

Trading using candlesticks and trends

It takes time to place an order with high accuracy.

There is a system to open orders to increase profits when the wrong way.

Money management

Dynamic lot size based on balance

Hedging position

Fixed position

Close some profits

Recovery mode


Trading strategy

***GOLD time frame 1 day***

Analyze trades using individual candlesticks.

When the candlestick rises more than 3000pip it will sell and sell again if another 3000pip candlestick is formed.

When the candlestick goes down more than 3000pip it will buy and buy again if the candlestick goes down 3000pip.

If the account has higher funds, the lot size will increase accordingly. higher profit.



Recommended

Time frame: days

Minimum deposit 100 USD

Recommended minimum leverage 1:200

Recommended ECN brokers such as Exness, Pepperstone, FXPro, XM, IC market.

You can set up the EA from the blog : Settings


