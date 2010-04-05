VelocityFX Master MT4

SPECIFICATIONS



Timeframe: H1(recommended) ,4H

Recommended Pair: EURUSD

Max drawdown: 12% (Backtested on MT5)

Money management: Recommended 0.5%-1% of your capital in each trade



Broker: AnyBroker With ECN Account Supoort





Introducing our MT4 EA:



This is a solution designed to take your investments to the next level. Forget about emotion-based decisions and market uncertainty. With our robot, you're backed by powerful algorithms and strategies proven over 6 months.

Our proposal involves implementing an Expert Advisor (EA) that intelligentlyto initiate or adjust trading positions.

We don't offer detrimental solutions for your portfolio, no martingale, grid,scalping, or money management techniques that could jeopardize your entire capital.

Imagine making well-informed trading decisions based on precise data and deep analysis. It adapts to changing market conditions in real-time, giving you a competitive edge and enabling you to seize opportunities that might otherwise slip by.

Want to trade 24 hours a day without missing a single opportunity? With our trading robot, automation is the key. It executes precise and timely trades even when you're away from your desk. Free yourself from the constant stress of tracking markets and let advanced technology handle the heavy lifting.

We understand that risk management is fundamental in the trading world. Our quantitative trading robot places this priority front and center. It employs sophisticated risk models to assess each potential trade before execution. This means decisions are made with a deep understanding of the involved risk, allowing you to safeguard your capital while seeking growth opportunities.

We recognize that maintaining control is crucial. Our trading robot provides you with the transparency you need. Access detailed reports and real-time performance analysis.

Additionally, thanks to the backtesting attached in this EA allows you to review the historical performance of our trading robot. Evaluate its accuracy, analyze past trades, and gain insights into its potential for delivering consistent results.

The numbers speak for themselves. Our trading robot has consistently demonstrated its ability to outperform traditional strategies.





PARAMETERS



MagicNumber - A unique identifier assigned to the EA's orders, allowing distinction between this EA's operations and those of other EAs or manual trades.

LongEntrySignal, ShortEntrySignal, LongExitSignal, ShortExitSignal - Boolean signals controlling entry and exit conditions for long and short trades. These parameters determine if the EA will seek opportunities to open or close positions based on predefined criteria.

Money Management variables - Parameters related to money management and position sizing, such as risk percentage of balance, maximum allowed lots, among others.

Trading Options variables - Trading options including avoiding weekend trading, exiting at the end of the day, exiting on Fridays, limiting the time range for trading, among others.

Max Trades Per Day - The maximum number of trades allowed per day.

Min/Max SL/PT - The minimum and maximum values for stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) in pips.

Control Variables - Variables related to order execution, such as maximum tolerated slippage, order expiration time.

Verbose mode - Configuration for logging messages in the terminal or a file.

Before purchasing this product, make sure you understand the risks involved in trading and that past performance is no guarantee of future results.

If you have any questions, suggestions, or problems, you can write to me privately and I will resolve your issue as soon as possible.













