Continuing the pursuit of better profitability, the Wiki Golden version introduces a new user experience. While the daily order quantity remains limited, its performance is impressive. You can conduct a backtest to see clearer results. Below is the backtested data from January 2022 to December 2023.

Wiki Golden has been enhanced with the implementation of simplified parameters compared to its previous versions, providing user convenience.

Setup:

Target Market : Gold

: Gold Optimal Timeframe : M30

: M30 Ideal Account Types : ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.

: ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads. Deposit: min 200$

min 200$ it is better to use VPS 24/7



The versions I've created are suitable for users with small capital to utilize.



