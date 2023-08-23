

User Manual EA Ultra KZM

CONTENTS

Live Signal

Concept and principle of system

Demonstration of system

How to install indicator " True different pair"

How to set up EA and description of parameters

Instruction of setting

Requirements

Features



Live Signal



You can see Live Signal from these links : (delete space) 1. https //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ultra-kzm-eurjpyeurchf/10224608 2. https //www .myfxbook.com/portfolio/ea-ultra-kzm-real-account/10374382



Concept and principle of system





We need to understand the meaning of graph named “True Difference Pair” before we go to the other contents. This graph

is very important which is the basis to understand everything in this EA !!!





"True difference pair" is the graph that represents the distance between 2 currency graph and convert into pip. You can see from above figure that GBPUSD graph is red and EURUSD graph is green and True Difference Pair graph is black which represents the distance between red graph and green graph. We call black graph as “True Difference Pair graph of group GBPUSD/EURUSD”.







From above figure When we BuySell (Buy GBPUSD and Sell GBPJPY at the same time) and afterwards GBPUSD graph increase 3 pip and GBPJPY graph decrease 1pip. It means that we earn profits 4 pip (3+1=4). Let’s take a look at True Difference Pair graph. It’s also increase 4 pip (because distance between GBPUSD graph and GBPJPY graph increase 4 pip). Conclusion: When we BuySell and then True Difference Pair graph increase X pip . This means that we earn profits X pip. In contrast, if we BuySell but then True Difference Pair graph decrease X pip. This means that we loss X pip. From above figure When we SellBuy (Sell GBPUSD and Buy GBPJPY at the same time) and afterwards GBPUSD graph decrease 3 pip and GBPJPY graph decrease 1pip. It means that we earn profits 2 pip (3-1=2). Let’s take a look at True Difference Pair graph. It’s also decrease 2 pip (Because distance between GBPUSD graph and GBPJPY graph decrease 2 pip). Conclusion: When we SellBuy and then True Difference Pair graph decrease X pip . This means that we earn profits X pip. In contrast, if we SellBuy but then True Difference Pair graph increase X pip. This means that we loss X pip.



After we understand the meaning of True Difference Pair graph. Next question is how can we make a profit from this graph?





Above figure show True Difference Pair graph of EURJPY/CHFJPY group. These 2 pairs have high correlation (near 100%). You can see that this graph has very sideways trend more than common currency graph. Thus, it’s very suitable to apply grid system into this graph as figure below.



Demonstration of system

We start with BuySell and SellBuy simultaneously.







If we set the distance of TP (Take profit) equal to distance between grid. When True Difference Pair graph (Yellow graph in above figure) increase and reach new grid. BuySell order (which is marked with a cross) will TP. Then, EA will place new order BuySell and SellBuy simultaneously at new grid. ****Note that this grid apply to True Difference Pair graph not currency graph.** When True Difference Pair graph decrease again and reach to new grid. SellBuy (which is marked with a cross) will TP. Then, EA will place new order BuySell at new grid. The reason why EA place only BuySell don’t place SellBuy because this grid had SellBuy already.







When True Difference Pair graph increase again and reach to new grid. BuySell(which is marked with a cross) will TP. Then, EA will place new order SellBuy at new grid. The reason why EA place only SellBuy don’t place BuySell because this grid had BuySell already.







When True Difference Pair graph increase again and reach to new grid. BuySell(which is marked with a cross) will TP. Then, EA will place new order SellBuy and BuySell at new grid simultaneously.







When True Difference Pair graph increase again and reach to new grid. BuySell(which is marked with a cross) will TP. Then, EA will place new order SellBuy and BuySell at new grid simultaneously.







When True Difference Pair graph decrease again and reach to new grid. SellBuy(which is marked with a cross) will TP. Then, EA will place new order BuySell at new grid. The reason why EA place only BuySell don’t place SellBuy because this grid had SellBuy already.





When True Difference Pair graph decrease again and reach to new grid. SellBuy(which is marked with a cross) will TP. Then, EA will place new order BuySell at new grid. The reason why EA place only BuySell don’t place SellBuy because this grid had SellBuy already.





When True Difference Pair graph increase again and reach to new grid. BuySell(which is marked with a cross) will TP. Then, EA will place new order SellBuy at new grid. The reason why EA place only SellBuy don’t place BuySell because this grid had BuySell already.



EA do the same thing and will generate cash flow continuously.

How to install Indicator "True different pair"



(EA Can run without installing indicator. Although indicator is not necessary to be installed but it suitable to the user who want to design or adjust strategy or specify the trading zone of TDP graph.)





You can download indicator "True different pair" from this link

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1g3K60W13ABh18DggsiuWGEZ8Qef4yhb0/view?usp=drive_link



1.Click file ---->Open Data Folder 2. Click MQL4 folder

3. Click Indicators folder and put True Difference Pair.ex4 into it.

3. At Navigator tab. Right click at any place and press refresh. Indicator that we have installed will appear.



How to set up EA and Description of parameters 1.How to set up EA :

Drag EA Ultra KZM from navigator into a chart ( You can choose any chart but just only one chart!!! ) and any timeframe (Every timeframe will give the same running result).







2.Description of parameters







Category <Risk Management>

Lot Sizing Method - You can choose any of these choices depend on your desire 1) Very Low Risk - Profit around 20-30% per year

2) Low Risk - Profit around 30-40% per year

3) Medium Risk - Profit around 50-60% per year

4) High Risk - Profit around 80-90% per year

5) Very High Risk - Profit around 150-170% per year

6) Fixed Lot

7) Based On Balance

8) Based On Equity



- Fixed Lot - Type this if you choose "Lot Sizing Method" = Fixed Lot



- Type this if you choose "Lot Sizing Method" = Fixed Lot Equity per 0.01 lot - Type this if you choose "Lot Sizing Method" = Based On Equity

For example, if you type 1000 and the current equity is 5000 the EA will place order with lot 0.05



- Type this if you choose "Lot Sizing Method" = Based On Equity For example, if you type 1000 and the current equity is 5000 the EA will place order with lot 0.05 Balance per 0.01 lot - Type this if you choose " Lot Sizing Method " = Based On Balance For example, if you type 1000 and the current Balance is 5000 the EA will place order with lot 0.05

Category <User Interface>



Font Size - Font Size of User Interface

- Font Size of User Interface Panel Size - Size of panel in User Interface



Category <Line notify>



Use Line notify - Use function Line notify (Notify through Line) (true/false)?



- Use function Line notify (Notify through Line) (true/false)? Line token - Put your line token to notify the data through Line. If you don’t use this function just leave it.

- Put your line token to notify the data through Line. If you don’t use this function just leave it. Alert new order – Notify through line when new order is opened (true/false) ?

– Notify through line when new order is opened (true/false) ? Alert close order – Notify trough line when order is closed (true/false) ?

– Notify trough line when order is closed (true/false) ? Alert equity – Notify Equity through Line(true /false)?

– Notify Equity through Line(true /false)? Period for alert equity(minute) - For example, if type 60. It will notify equity through line every 60 minute.











Category <General setting> Suffix of currency – For example, if the currency pair is “EURJPY#”, you type “#” if the currency pair is “EURJPYc”, you type“c” if the currency pair is “EURJPY”, you type nothing (just leave it).





– For example, if the currency pair is “EURJPY#”, you type “#” if the currency pair is “EURJPYc”, you type“c” if the currency pair is “EURJPY”, you type nothing (just leave it). Max spread for opening order (pip) – For example, if we type 3.5 when there is either pair of Group that having Spread more than 3.5 pip,

EA will not open new order. For example, if we run Group EURJPY/CHFJPY. When EURJPY has spread = 1.7 pip and CHFJPY has spread = 5.4 pip , EA will not open new order because CHFJPY has spread more than 3.5 pip.





– For example, if we type 3.5 when there is either pair of Group that having Spread more than 3.5 pip, EA will not open new order. For example, if we run Group EURJPY/CHFJPY. When EURJPY has spread = 1.7 pip and CHFJPY has spread = 5.4 pip , EA will not open new order because CHFJPY has spread more than 3.5 pip. Max spread for take profit (pip) – For example, if we type 3.5 when there is either pair of Group that having Spread more than 3.5 pip, EA will not take profit although it reach the position of TP. It has to wait until both pairs of group have Spread less than 3.5 pip EA will close order. This function can be useful to protect closing order with negative profit because when market nearly close, spread is very wide.





– For example, if we type 3.5 when there is either pair of Group that having Spread more than 3.5 pip, EA will not take profit although it reach the position of TP. It has to wait until both pairs of group have Spread less than 3.5 pip EA will close order. This function can be useful to protect closing order with negative profit because when market nearly close, spread is very wide. Max difference of pip value – Max difference of pip value allowed to open order. For example, if we type 3 and run Group AUDCHF/AUDJPY which AUDCHF has pip value = 11.21 and AUDJPY has pip value=7.48 which the difference is 11.21-7.48=3.73>3. Thus, this group will not open any orders.

Max trading group at a time - For example, if type 2 and current trading group=2, EA will not open new orders of new group but can open order in trading group.





- For example, if type 2 and current trading group=2, EA will not open new orders of new group but can open order in trading group. Initial lot –Lot for opening order. For example, if we type 0.01 and run group GBPUSD_AUDUSD. EA will place BuySell (Buy GBPUSD with lot 0.01 and Sell AUDUSD with lot 0.01) or place SellBuy (Sell GBPUSD with lot 0.01 and Buy AUDUSD with lot 0.01)





–Lot for opening order. For example, if we type 0.01 and run group GBPUSD_AUDUSD. EA will place BuySell (Buy GBPUSD with lot 0.01 and Sell AUDUSD with lot 0.01) or place SellBuy (Sell GBPUSD with lot 0.01 and Buy AUDUSD with lot 0.01) Use auto distance of grid and take profit – Use function auto distance of grid and take profit(true/false)? If you use this function EA will adjust distance between grid automacically depending on market volatility. This function will fix the distance of TP equal to the distance of grid for each order that open at that time.

Use one order in one bar - If choose true, EA will not place order exceed 1 order per bar

- If choose true, EA will not place order exceed 1 order per bar Timeframe one order in one bar - the timeframe of the bar in above parameter.







Category <Group1 setting>



Currency group – 2 Currency pairs (1 Group) that we will run. There are several Groups for choosing but if you want to run besides these groups. You have to choose custom and specify the group by typing at parameters below ( 1 st Currency and 2 nd Currency ).





1 st Currency – This will work when you choose “Currency group” above as Custom. It determines 1 st Currency of the group.



– This will work when you choose “Currency group” above as Custom. It determines 1 Currency of the group. 2 nd Currency – This will work when you choose “Currency group” above as Custom. It determines 2 nd Currency of the group.

– This will work when you choose “Currency group” above as Custom. It determines 2 Currency of the group. Distance of grid (pip) – Distance of grid in pips.

Take profit (pip) - TP of grid in pips.

- TP of grid in pips. Stoploss (pip) – Stoploss of grid in pips.

– Stoploss of grid in pips. Use Tp ($) for either buysell or sellbuy - Use function clear orders in each type (BS or SB) when it reach to specify value (true/false)?



Tp ($) per Initial lot 0.01 for either buysell or sellbuy - This parameter will work when choose above parameter = true. For example, if we type 20, and Initial lot of that group is 0.1 when either profit of BS or SB reach 200 it will clear all orders of that type (BS or SB).

Clear when accumulate profit reach($) per Initial lot 0.01 - Accumulate profit = (Profit of closed order + Profit of opening order) and it is reset when all orders of that group is closed.

For example, If we type 30 and Initial lot is 0.1. When accumulate profit reach 300. Ea will clear all orders of that group.





- Accumulate profit = (Profit of closed order + Profit of opening order) and it is reset when all orders of that group is closed. For example, If we type 30 and Initial lot is 0.1. When accumulate profit reach 300. Ea will clear all orders of that group. Open Buysell – Allow BuySell?

Open Sellbuy – Allow SellBuy?

Max order for buysell – Max allowed BuySell orders



– Max allowed BuySell orders Max order for sellbuy – Max allowed SellBuy orders







Category<Signal filter>





This function will filter the signal of TDP graph. If the color is RED, EA will place only SB order. If color is Green, EA will place only BS order.

If the color is Black, EA will not place any order. If color is Yellow, EA will place both BS and SB.