FFB Isis Scalper

Introducing ISIS SCALPER for MetaTrader 4: Innovation Beyond the Traditional!

Discover the future of trading strategies with our innovative indicator, carefully designed to transcend the limitations of conventional products. This is not just another indicator, but a flexible and powerful tool that empowers traders to explore the full potential of the market.

Exceptional Features:

Unlimited Versatility: Designed to adapt to any asset and time frame, our indicator allows you to create custom strategies to meet your specific trading needs.

Built-in Price Action Analysis: Explore advanced algorithms that incorporate price action analysis, providing a deeper understanding of market movements and identifying hidden opportunities.

Total Control in the Hands of the Trader: Customize algorithms according to your preferences and trading style. Have full control over settings to create a unique trading experience. Advanced Input

Triggers:

Diverse Patterns: Identifies entry opportunities with ease thanks to built-in triggers that respond to a variety of market patterns. Maximize your chances of success with clear and accurate signals.

Smart Filters: Perfect your strategies with sophisticated filters that eliminate market noise. Focus only on the most promising opportunities and increase your effectiveness.

Free yourself from Traditional Limitations:

Say goodbye to restrictive metrics and embrace a more flexible, customizable approach. With ISIS SCALPER, you have complete control of your path to financial success.

Transform your trading experience today! Try it and discover a new horizon of possibilities.





Resources:





Input Triggers:

- Average and Stochastic Crossover, Candle Size, Pinbar, Pattern123, Didi, Engulfo, RSI and Stochastic Divergence, but the exclusive FFB Triggers also allow you to use External Indicator Signals;

Trend Filters:

- Three average Clouds that allow you to identify movement patterns;

- Moving average filter with slope analysis;

Filter Supports and Resistances:

- Analysis of fractals H1,H4,D1,SW1 and MN1 with definition of entries close to buy and sell regions;

- Establish Pullback and Breakout strategies in Support and Resistance regions;

- HILO analysis allowing to identify moments of consolidation or trend.

Breakout and Pullback Strategies using HILO analysis between Candle Sets:

- HILO analysis allowing to identify moments of consolidation or trend;

- Helps identify movement patterns.

Channel Filters:

- Envelope, Bolinger Bands and External Indicator Channels;

Oscillator Filter: - ATR, CCI, RSI, RVI, Demark and Stochastic;





DON'T MISS OUT ON THE INDICATOR FORUM WHERE THERE WILL BE COLLABORATIONS SHARING STRATEGY IDEAS AND PRESETS:

Acesse: https://www.mql5.com/pt/forum/459814







