Boom Crash Scalper
- Indicators
- Vitalii Kondratiuk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator is designed for index trading mainly for Boom Crash Well detects long movements You can open trades from signal to signal against surges on long movements It can also be configured to detect surges, but for this it is recommended to use additional filters such as support and resistance levels, it goes well with them This indicator is well suited as a basis for creating a good trading strategy for indices.