Average Trading Prices Panel

Are you looking for a way to trade the forex market more efficiently and profitably? We have the solution you are looking for!Introducing our innovative Entry Price Averages EA, a revolutionary tool designed to maximize your profits and minimize your risks.

What makes our EA stand out from the crowd?The answer is simple: automatic calculation of average prices. Imagine having the ability to manage multiple open trades with different lots and price levels, and having your EA do all the heavy lifting for you. With our EA, you can leave the complexity of manual calculations behind and rely on the accuracy and efficiency of automation.

How does it work?Our EA intelligently calculates the new breakeven point in real time, taking into account all your open trades. It provides you with clear and concise information about the average entry price for your purchases, your sales and an additional line that considers both purchases and sales. This allows you to make informed and strategic decisions every step of the way.

But that is not all. Our EA also comes equipped with additional features that simplify your trading. With just a few clicks, you can adjust the parameters of all your trades, set Take Profit and Stop Loss, protect your trades at the entry point and close multiple trades quickly and easily.

Imagine the power of this tool in your hands. You will no longer have to worry about performing tedious calculations or making impulsive decisions. With our EA you can focus on what really matters: operating more efficiently and profitably.

Don't waste any more time and discover how our EA can change the way you operate. Don't miss this opportunity and start trading smartly today!

USAGE GUIDE ==> https://www.mql5.com/es/blogs/post/754254

Characteristics

  • Calculate average prices in BUY operations
  • Calculate average prices in SELL operations
  • Calculate average prices in BUY AND SELL operations together.
  • Modify all Take Profit in 1 click
  • Modify all 1-click Stop Losses
  • Protects all 1-click BUY operations
  • Protects all 1-click SELL operations
  • Protects all BUY and SELL operations in 1 click
  • Close all 1-click BUY operations
  • Close all SELL operations with 1 click
  • Close ALL 1-click operations

Recommended products
Buyers of this product also purchase
More from author
Filter:
