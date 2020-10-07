Flet scalper

Tick channel scalper for flat markets or for markets with frequent pullbacks.

The robot is set to EURAUD.

Brokers with minimal spreads and commissions are recommended. For example Rannforex.com or ICMarkets.com

The EA has a unique algorithm that works on ticks and does not depend on the timeframe.

Opening hours are configurable. Trading is possible both at any time period and around the clock.



File for optimisations and test on Tester include in my blog - https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/741312