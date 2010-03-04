Golden Horizon

Introduction



Introducing our realistic, down-to-earth Expert Advisor, meticulously designed for traders of all expertise levels who are seeking to generate a reasonable passive income. We believe in a patient, logical approach that avoids exaggerated and manipulative promises. If your main goal is to generate stress-free, long-term passive income and you don't expect overnight millionaire status (because let's face it, no Expert Advisor can deliver that), then you've come to the right place.

We understand that you value a safe and steady exponential growth trajectory and have a meticulous eye for quality over quantity. That's why we offer a promise of consistent growth, with minimal drawbacks, to ensure your long-term success. With our Expert Advisor, you embark on stress-free lifetime journey, benefiting from results that align with our historic tests.





Gold long-term investment tool



Our Expert Advisor is specifically designed as a gold long-term investment tool. It executes exclusively long trades on gold, leveraging a combination of embedded algorithms that track inflation levels, interest rate changes, and the USD index, while utilizing technical tools to make informed trading decisions.





Risk management



We take risk management seriously, as demonstrated by our EA's maximum equity drawdown of only 25% over a span of 20 years. The profit percentage stands at an impressive 95%, and you can expect consistent yearly returns ranging from 50% to 200%. Our EA achieves these results through trading with small lots and automatically increasing lot sizes in a super safe, yet exponential manner, aligned with the growth of your balance.

Honesty, realism, and objectivity are at the core of our approach. Unlike many others, we encourage you to verify the results of our testing data, which are generated using extremely safe default lot sizes specifically set for a $1,000 account.





Inputs



To fully experience the beauty of safe and fast-growing exponential growth, we recommend testing our EA over a 5-year interval. Rest assured, our EA is designed to perform and adapt automatically to all changes, while prioritizing the safety of your capital. You can confidently leave our EA attached to your chart for years, witnessing your $1,000 account blossom into five or six digits.

When it comes to inputs, we keep things straightforward. The lot sizes are numbered accordingly, and for the sake of account safety, we strongly recommend leaving them at their default values. The increasing lot factor input determines how much the EA will add to each lot whenever your balance grows by $1,000. For example, if the account size is $1,000 with lots 0.05 each and the increasing lot factor is set to 0.02, then when the account size reaches $2,000, the new lots will be adjusted as the following : new lot = previous lot +0.02, in this case ;new lot= 0.05+0.02= 0.07 .This automatic adjustment ensures a seamless fit to your account size. And if you prefer, you can keep the lot sizes constant by setting the increasing lot factor to 0.

Rest assured, our EA adapts to your initial given balance, so there's no need to manually adjust the lot sizes. Whether you deposit $10,000 or any other amount, our EA will automatically calibrate to match your account size guaranteeing safety measures and same growth rate.

Attach it only on the 1H Chart!





Results



Below you can see the statistics and the growth graph visualization of two different initial balances : 1000$ which yielded 237,428$ from the period of 2004 until 2023 and 10,000$ initial balance which yielded 1,000,000$ in the same mentioned period

We assure again that these results were achieved with minimal lot sizes and near-exponential growth ,which you can check for yourself, for the sake of counting for a worse case future scenario, unlike other EA’s that sets astronomical lot sizes and exponential growth rates for the sake of displaying unrealistic exaggerated results to deceive traders .

We are confident that we have presented our Expert Advisor in the most accurate and transparent manner possible. Our dedicated support team is always at your service, ready to assist you on your path to a successful investment career. We hope to be a part of your long-term journey toward financial prosperity.







