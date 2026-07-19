Titan Gravity Pro
- Experts
-
Marco De DonnoHi, my name is Marco 🙋♂️
I am an independent developer with a passion for finance.
Trader for years, I started developing trading algorithms some time ago.
I am a developer specializing in the design of trading algorithms.
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 19 July 2026
- Activations: 5
If you prefer manual trading --> Titan Gravity Indicator SetFile ---> TitanSet
Have you ever wondered why most systems are not effective in live trading?
My answer is that it's all the fault of the so-called "Smart Money" or the institutional ones,, they constantly create spikes first up then down and vice versa to screw all the retail investors by tearing away their capital, confusing them and making the markets move randomly without any rules.
But in all this there is a famous strategy, which in 2009 won the world championship, exploiting and rowing against the institutions, I'm talking about Belkhayate's COG strategy.
The strategy is based on the premise that the market prices evolve around a "centre of gravity". When the market price deviates strongly from this centre of gravity the probability is considered high that the market price will evolve back towards the centre of gravity, A position is opened when the real market price deviates significantly from the center of gravity of the market price, the indicator calculates the center of gravity based on the price movement and displays it as a single center line.
When the market price enters the Red or Blue Band, it is considered as a significant deviation from the center of gravity. So the probability that the market price will evolve back towards the center of gravity is 90%. When the market price deviates into the upper, red band, the trader opens a short position because the market is expected to fall, towards the gravity line. When the market price deviates into the lower, blue band, the trader opens a long position because the market is expected to rise, towards the gravity lin
This strategy uses Stop Loss, so trades are protected from large losses, but still uses a recovery system designed for the 3 pairs AUDCAD, AUDNZD and NZDCAD.
- Favorite Pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, and NZDCAD
- Time Frames: M15
- Account Types: Any ECN account, low spread account
- Minimum capital: 500$ for 0.01
Risk Disclaimer
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment. This EA is a tool - your success depends on proper risk management and market conditions.