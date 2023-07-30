Maverick EA
- Experts
- Serhii Vodovozov
Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 5
Maverick — is an automated multicurrency trading system.
The strategy is based on enter signals given by a modified indicator Zig Zag; the EA opens two pending orders - sell stop и buy stop - on peaks of the indicator, at break (false break) the order activates and runs profit trail. Simply the EA is cutting all that higher/lower to Zig Zag peaks.
- Trading strategy —trend scalping with the use of grid and trailing stop.
- The number of trades per month — depending of TF- from 20 to 100.
- Recommended deposit — minimal deposit for one instrument is 1000 USD.
- Recommended currency pairs — any.
- TF — M5, M15, M30 (optimal),Н1.
Main recommendations:
- Before you buy this EA, please download the trial and check the performance of EA with strategy tester MT4 on your broker's server.
- Broker - high order execution and no limitations for minimum distance on S/l and T/P, minimum distance on pending oraders.
- Spread - only minimal (starting from 0.0 pips), comission is acceptable/
- Use recomended sets to check the system performance on your broker.
- Recommended sets will be available at section "Comments".
EA Parameters:
Zig Zag settings - enter settings of indicator ZigZag
-ExtDepth: depth
-Extdeviation: deviation
-ExtBackstep: bars quantity between extremums
-count bars for enter: bars quantity for the enter signal mature
-enter distance: distance from maximum/minimum to pending order setting (+/-)
trading hours - time for trade
-start time: time to start trade
-stop time: time to stop trade
-Max spread: maximum allowerae spread
-Grid price: price to start using the grid
-Shift step: distance to move pending order
-ord mult start: number od order to start multiplying
-ord mult stop: number od order to stop multiplying
-Factor lot +%: lot multiplying %
-Use Money Management: if "on" - the volume of trade is determined out of free margine needed to trade by start lot, if "off" - start lot is used
-Start lot: trade volume (lot size when Money management is turned to "off")
-Start bal: volume of free margine for lot calculation
-BE dist: shift to Break Even at profit of N points
-BE profit: profit of Break Even in points
-Trailing Dist: lenth of trail at profit in points
-Trailing Step: step of trail in points
-Use visual line BE: "on" - use BE line, "off" - not use BE line
-Slippage: acceptable slippage
-Magic: individual magic number of the order
-comment: notes to order
