Maverick EA

Maverick — is an automated multicurrency trading  system.

The strategy is based on enter signals given by a modified indicator Zig Zag; the EA opens two pending orders - sell stop и buy stop - on peaks of the indicator, at break (false break) the order activates and runs profit trail. Simply the EA is cutting all that higher/lower to Zig Zag peaks.

  • Trading strategy —trend scalping with the use of grid and trailing stop. 
  • The number of trades per month — depending of TF- from 20 to 100.
  • Recommended deposit — minimal deposit for one instrument is 1000 USD.
  • Recommended currency pairs — any.
  • TF — M5, M15, M30 (optimal),Н1.

Main recommendations:

  1. Before you buy this EA, please download the trial and check the performance of EA with strategy tester MT4 on your broker's server.
  2. Broker - high order execution and no limitations for minimum distance on S/l and T/P, minimum distance on pending oraders.
  3. Spread - only minimal (starting from 0.0 pips), comission is acceptable/
  4. Use recomended sets to check the system performance on your broker.
  5. Recommended sets will be available at section "Comments".

EA Parameters: 

Zig Zag settings - enter settings of indicator ZigZag

-ExtDepth: depth

-Extdeviation: deviation

-ExtBackstep: bars quantity between extremums

-count bars for enter: bars quantity for the enter signal mature

-enter distance: distance from maximum/minimum to pending order setting (+/-)

trading hours - time for trade

-start time: time to start trade

-stop time: time to stop trade

-Max spread: maximum allowerae spread

-Grid price: price to start using the grid

-Shift step: distance to move pending order

-ord mult start: number od order to start multiplying

-ord mult stop: number od order to stop multiplying

-Factor lot +%: lot multiplying %

-Use Money Management: if "on" - the volume of trade is determined out of free margine needed to trade by start lot, if "off" - start lot is used 

-Start lot:  trade volume (lot size when Money management is turned to "off")

-Start bal:  volume of free margine for lot calculation

-BE dist:  shift to Break Even at profit of N points

-BE profit:  profit of Break Even in points

-Trailing Dist: lenth of trail at profit in points

-Trailing Step: step of trail in points

-Use visual line BE: "on" - use BE line, "off" - not use BE line

-Slippage: acceptable slippage

-Magic: individual magic number of the order

-comment: notes to order


Filtro:
Andrii Shapovalov
118
Andrii Shapovalov 2023.08.06 19:55 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Sergei Vasilev
692
Sergei Vasilev 2023.08.03 18:39 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Rispondi alla recensione