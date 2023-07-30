Maverick EA

Maverick — is an automated multicurrency trading system.

The strategy is based on enter signals given by a modified indicator Zig Zag; the EA opens two pending orders - sell stop и buy stop - on peaks of the indicator, at break (false break) the order activates and runs profit trail. Simply the EA is cutting all that higher/lower to Zig Zag peaks.

— minimal deposit for one instrument is 1000 USD

Zig Zag settings - enter settings of indicator ZigZag

-ExtDepth: depth

-Extdeviation: deviation

-ExtBackstep: bars quantity between extremums

-count bars for enter: bars quantity for the enter signal mature

-enter distance: distance from maximum/minimum to pending order setting (+/-)

trading hours - time for trade

-start time: time to start trade

-stop time: time to stop trade

-Max spread: maximum allowerae spread

-Grid price: price to start using the grid

-Shift step: distance to move pending order

-ord mult start: number od order to start multiplying

-ord mult stop: number od order to stop multiplying

-Factor lot +%: lot multiplying %

-Use Money Management: if "on" - the volume of trade is determined out of free margine needed to trade by start lot, if "off" - start lot is used

-Start lot: trade volume (lot size when Money management is turned to "off")

-Start bal: volume of free margine for lot calculation

-BE dist: shift to Break Even at profit of N points

-BE profit: profit of Break Even in points

-Trailing Dist: lenth of trail at profit in points

-Trailing Step: step of trail in points

-Use visual line BE: "on" - use BE line, "off" - not use BE line

-Slippage: acceptable slippage

-Magic: individual magic number of the order

-comment: notes to order