DMAC MT5 end game

Introducing the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor: Unleash the Power of MACD with the Ferocity of Axe!

Are you ready to conquer the trading battlefield with the precision of a seasoned warrior? Presenting the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor, a formidable tool that combines the predictive prowess of the MACD indicator with the ruthless nature of Axe, the relentless warrior of Dota 2 fame.

Just like Axe relentlessly cuts down his adversaries one after another, the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor is designed to identify and seize profitable trading opportunities with unwavering determination. Marching ahead of the market trends, this expert advisor fearlessly locks onto potential trades, swiftly analyzing market conditions to counter any blows and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Much like Axe's lethal spin of his weapon that decimates his foes, the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor employs the MACD indicator's advanced algorithmic strategies to pinpoint optimal entry and exit points in the market. It skillfully assesses the momentum and trend direction, empowering you to strike at precisely the right moment for maximum profit potential.

But that's not all—just as Axe charges onward, the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor never rests on its laurels. It continually adapts to market dynamics, staying ahead of the game by employing robust risk management protocols and advanced trade management techniques. It can efficiently handle market fluctuations and safeguard your gains, ensuring a steady path towards your trading objectives.

With the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor by your side, you can unleash the combined strength of Axe's relentless spirit and the MACD indicator's analytical prowess. Arm yourself with this formidable trading companion, and prepare to conquer the trading arena like never before.

Don't wait! Seize this opportunity to wield the power of the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor and embark on your journey towards trading victory. Unleash the potential within and let your profits soar to new heights!

   *End game version, prioritizes ease of optimization, reliable, safe, and consistent Expert Advisor is the perfect tool to enhance your trading strategy and performance.
   
  1. Time Filter - you may set the time to trade per hour basis
  2. Day Filter - you may set the Day you want to trade per Day basis
  3. easy to modify settings (Lot size, Fixed Stop Loss, Fixed Take Profit, Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal)
  4. Dynamic Lot - you may set X amount/per 0.01 lot
  5. Dynamic SL and TP - based from ATR with SL and TP multiplier
  6. Grid/Martingale - based from dynamic SL or Fixed SL whichever is activated.
  7. Break Even Trades - you may set max position until closing for Break even
  8. Max Drawdown - protect your balance with max drawdown to close your positions.
  9. Max Lot - you may set max lot per position
  10. Max Grid - you may limit your martingale with max Grid

  11. Max open position -  you may set max open positions.

*Disclaimer: NO guaranteed profits,  just pure back-tested past EURUSD market data.  the future is always in your hands. be fully aware of the risk and manage them.

set files available in the comments section.

Thanks in advance... and as Axe would say "Axe is calling it: It's in the bag!"


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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