DMAC MT5 end game

Introducing the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor: Unleash the Power of MACD with the Ferocity of Axe!





Are you ready to conquer the trading battlefield with the precision of a seasoned warrior? Presenting the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor, a formidable tool that combines the predictive prowess of the MACD indicator with the ruthless nature of Axe, the relentless warrior of Dota 2 fame.





Just like Axe relentlessly cuts down his adversaries one after another, the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor is designed to identify and seize profitable trading opportunities with unwavering determination. Marching ahead of the market trends, this expert advisor fearlessly locks onto potential trades, swiftly analyzing market conditions to counter any blows and capitalize on emerging opportunities.





Much like Axe's lethal spin of his weapon that decimates his foes, the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor employs the MACD indicator's advanced algorithmic strategies to pinpoint optimal entry and exit points in the market. It skillfully assesses the momentum and trend direction, empowering you to strike at precisely the right moment for maximum profit potential.





But that's not all—just as Axe charges onward, the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor never rests on its laurels. It continually adapts to market dynamics, staying ahead of the game by employing robust risk management protocols and advanced trade management techniques. It can efficiently handle market fluctuations and safeguard your gains, ensuring a steady path towards your trading objectives.





With the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor by your side, you can unleash the combined strength of Axe's relentless spirit and the MACD indicator's analytical prowess. Arm yourself with this formidable trading companion, and prepare to conquer the trading arena like never before.





Don't wait! Seize this opportunity to wield the power of the D-MAC MT5 End Game Expert Advisor and embark on your journey towards trading victory. Unleash the potential within and let your profits soar to new heights!





*End game version, prioritizes ease of optimization, reliable, safe, and consistent Expert Advisor is the perfect tool to enhance your trading strategy and performance.

1. Time Filter - you may set the time to trade per hour basis

2. Day Filter - you may set the Day you want to trade per Day basis

3. easy to modify settings (Lot size, Fixed Stop Loss, Fixed Take Profit, Fast EMA, Slow EMA, Signal)

4. Dynamic Lot - you may set X amount/per 0.01 lot

5. Dynamic SL and TP - based from ATR with SL and TP multiplier

6. Grid/Martingale - based from dynamic SL or Fixed SL whichever is activated.

7. Break Even Trades - you may set max position until closing for Break even

8. Max Drawdown - protect your balance with max drawdown to close your positions.

9. Max Lot - you may set max lot per position

10. Max Grid - you may limit your martingale with max Grid

11. Max open position - you may set max open positions. *Disclaimer: NO guaranteed profits, just pure back-tested past EURUSD market data. the future is always in your hands. be fully aware of the risk and manage them. set files available in the comments section. Thanks in advance... and as Axe would say "Axe is calling it: It's in the bag!"



