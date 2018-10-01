How to remove indicator when MT5 closes?
How I can remove the indicator which was applied on the MT5 when it is closed or accidentally closed?
Kindly, let me know.
you can close chart with indicator by deleting profile file in the folder (Metatrader may ve closed in this time).
you can close chart with indicator by deleting profile file in the folder (Metatrader may ve closed in this time).
Sir I am saying that my complete MT5 is closed and when I load I do not want the indicator to load. Thats my query. Can there be any solution to that?
Sir I am saying that my complete MT5 is closed and when I load I do not want the indicator to load. Thats my query. Can there be any solution to that?
Sir I am saying that my complete MT5 is closed and when I load I do not want the indicator to load. Thats my query. Can there be any solution to that?
I can explain:
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1. I open two charts on MT5 -
2. I close MT5.
3. go to data folder - MQL5 folder - Profiles folder - Charts folder - Defauls folder
and delete two profiles (delete two charts) -
and after you open MT5 - I will not have those two charts -
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So, if you do not want to load the indicators on some chart (in case MT5 is closed) so - close the chart with indicators.
Sir I am saying that my complete MT5 is closed and when I load I do not want the indicator to load. Thats my query. Can there be any solution to that?
Maybe you need to rethink your first premise...
Why do you need it closed?
;)
Maybe you need to rethink your first premise...
Why do you need it closed?
;)
There are eight different symbol I am calling with the help of indicator. It is automatically applied on the other eight charts. If the MT5 is closed, when started again, it do not close the other charts instead creates eight new charts which is not good. Hence, I wanted to close the indicator which will help me not to get this sort of behavior.
There is a function that does that, also a MQ class that implies it with another name. Names weren't the most intuitive, ChartDeleteIndicator or something like that.
Run it in DeInit depending on reason code.
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How I can remove the indicator which was applied on the MT5 when it is closed or accidentally closed?
Kindly, let me know.