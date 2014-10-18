The First MetaTrader 5 in Thailand Launched

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The MetaTrader 5 trading platform continues its expansion in the fast growing markets. In mid-October, one of the Thailand brokers Apple Wealth officially launched the terminal in demo mode on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET). By December 2014, Thai traders using MetaTrader 5 will have a real opportunity to trade stocks and futures on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and the Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX).   

The First MetaTrader 5 in Thailand Launched

Today Apple Wealth ranks among the country's top 15 brokerage companies. With the introduction of MetaTrader 5, the company expects to enter the top 10 within a year and attract more than 1,000 new clients. This important move urged other market players to follow the example of Apple Wealth - some of the country's largest brokers have expressed their desire to start offering MetaTrader 5 to their clients.

MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex Trading
MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform for Forex Trading
  • www.metatrader5.com
The MetaTrader 5 Trading Platform is designed to provide brokerage services to traders in Forex, CFD, Futures, as well as stock markets. Become a broker and start rendering services to traders on the financial markets.
 

...the company expects to enter the top 10 within a year and attract more than 1,000 new clients...

 only 1000 new clients makes it from top 15 to top 10.... i can't believe.

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