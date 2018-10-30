Modeling time series using custom symbols according to specified distribution laws

Contents

Introduction

The MetaTrader 5 trading terminal allows creating and using custom symbols in work. Traders have the ability to test their own currency pairs and other financial instruments. The article proposes ways of creating and removing custom symbols, generation of ticks and bars according to the specified distribution laws.

It also proposes methods for simulating the trend and various chart patterns. Proposed ready-made scripts for working with custom symbols with minimal settings allow traders who do not have MQL5 programming skills to use the full potential of custom symbols.

Creating and removing custom symbols

This earlier article presents a way of creating custom symbols in the "Symbols" window in MetaTrader 5 based on existing symbols. We suggest automation of this process using a simple setting with minimal configuration. The script has four input parameters: name of the custom symbol,

short name of the currency pair or financial instrument,

full name of the currency pair or financial instrument,

short name of the base currency or financial instrument, if the symbol is created based on the base symbol,

Here is the script's code (the script is located in the CreateSymbol.mq5 file attached to the article): #property copyright "Aleksey Zinovik" #property script_show_inputs #property version "1.00" input string SName= "ExampleCurrency" ; input string CurrencyName= "UCR" ; input string CurrencyFullName= "UserCurrency" ; input string BaseName= "EURUSD" ; void OnStart () { ResetLastError (); if (! CustomSymbolCreate (SName, "\\Forex" )) { if ( SymbolInfoInteger (SName, SYMBOL_CUSTOM )) Print ( "Symbol " ,SName, " already exists!" ); else Print ( "Error creating symbol. Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } else { if (BaseName== "" ) { if ((SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ,CurrencyName, "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT , "USD" , "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN , "USD" , "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ,CurrencyName, "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_BASIS , "" , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_FORMULA , "" , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_ISIN , "" , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_PAGE , "" , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_CHART_MODE , SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SPREAD , 3 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT , true , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_DIGITS , 5 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH , 10 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_BACKGROUND_COLOR ,White, "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE , SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_FULL , "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE , SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION_INSTANT , "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE , SYMBOL_ORDERS_GTC , "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE , SYMBOL_FILLING_FOK , "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE , SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_GTC , "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE , 127 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE , SYMBOL_CALC_MODE_FOREX , "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG , false , "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE , SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS , "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS , WEDNESDAY , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_START_TIME , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE , 0.00001 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE , 1 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE , 100000 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_POINT , 0.00001 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN , 0.01 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX , 500.00 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP , 0.01 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE , 0 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED , 100000 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ,- 0.7 , "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ,- 1 , "" ))) Print ( "Symbol " ,SName, " created successfully" ); else Print ( "Error setting symbol properties. Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } else { if ((SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ,CurrencyName, "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT , "" ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN , "" ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ,CurrencyFullName, "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_BASIS , "" ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_FORMULA , "" ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_ISIN , "" ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_PAGE , "" ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_CHART_MODE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SPREAD , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_DIGITS , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_BACKGROUND_COLOR , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_START_TIME , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_POINT , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG , 0 ,BaseName)) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT , 0 ,BaseName))) Print ( "Symbol " ,SName, " created successfully" ); else Print ( "Error setting symbol properties. Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } if ( SymbolSelect (SName, true )) Print ( "Symbol " ,SName, " selected in Market Watch" ); else Print ( "Error selecting symbol in Market Watch. Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } } bool SetProperty( string SymName, ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING SProp, string PropValue, string BaseSymName) { ResetLastError (); if (BaseSymName== "" ) { if ( CustomSymbolSetString (SymName,SProp,PropValue)) return true ; else Print ( "Error setting symbol property: " ,SProp, ". Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } else { string SValue= SymbolInfoString (BaseSymName,SProp); if ( CustomSymbolSetString (SymName,SProp,SValue)) return true ; else Print ( "Error setting symbol property: " ,SProp, ". Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } return false ; } bool SetProperty( string SymName, ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER IProp, long PropValue, string BaseSymName) { ResetLastError (); if (BaseSymName== "" ) { if ( CustomSymbolSetInteger (SymName,IProp,PropValue)) return true ; else Print ( "Error setting symbol property: " ,IProp, ". Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } else { long IValue= SymbolInfoInteger (BaseSymName,IProp); if ( CustomSymbolSetInteger (SymName,IProp,IValue)) return true ; else Print ( "Error setting symbol property: " ,IProp, ". Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } return false ; } bool SetProperty( string SymName, ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE DProp, double PropValue, string BaseSymName) { ResetLastError (); if (BaseSymName== "" ) { if ( CustomSymbolSetDouble (SymName,DProp,PropValue)) return true ; else Print ( "Error setting symbol property: " ,DProp, ". Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } else { double DValue= SymbolInfoDouble (BaseSymName,DProp); if ( CustomSymbolSetDouble (SymName,DProp,DValue)) return true ; else Print ( "Error setting symbol property: " ,DProp, ". Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } return false ; } Let us consider the script's code in more detail. First, an attempt is made to create a symbol using the CustomSymbolCreate function: if (! CustomSymbolCreate (SName, "\\Forex" )) { if ( SymbolInfoInteger (SName, SYMBOL_CUSTOM )) Print ( "Symbol " ,SName, " already exists!" ); else Print ( "Error creating symbol. Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } The symbol is created in the Custom/Forex folder. If you want to create a custom subfolder (custom group) in the folder Custom, specify its name in the second parameter of the CustomSymbolCreate function. Next the properties of the created symbol are set. If the BaseName parameter is not defined, user-defined parameters of the symbol are set. For example, the properties of the EURUSD currency pair are listed: if ((SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ,CurrencyName, "" )) && (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT , "USD" , "" ))&& (SetProperty(SName, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN , "UCR" , "" ))&& ... For convenience, the properties are divided into groups. First, the properties of the type String are set, then Integer, and then Double. In case these properties are set successfully, a message about successful creation of a symbol is written to the log. Otherwise, the code of the error that occurred when setting the symbol properties is written to the log. If the value of the BaseName parameter is not empty, the symbol properties are copied from the properties of the base symbol, the name of which is defined by the BaseName parameter. For example, it can be EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD and others. Properties of the symbol are set by the SetProperty function, which is described after the code of the main script function. This function is not used in other scripts; therefore, it is not moved to a separated included class. For properties of type String, Integer and Double, separate instances of the SetProperty function are created. The functions CustomSymbolSetString, CustomSymbolSetInteger, CustomSymbolSetDouble are used for setting the properties of the custom symbol. The functions SymbolInfoString, SymbolInfoInteger, SymbolInfoDouble are used to get the properties of the base symbol. After successfully setting the properties of the created custom symbol, it is selected in the Market Watch using the SymbolSelect function: if ( SymbolSelect (SName, true )) Print ( "Symbol " ,SName, " selected in Market Watch" ); else Print ( "Error selecting symbol in Market Watch. Error code: " , GetLastError ()); To open the chart of the created symbol, it is necessary to load ticks or bars into the symbol. The script for generating ticks and bars will be discussed below. Now consider the process of deleting a custom symbol. If you want to delete a custom symbol by selecting it on the Symbols tab, you will not always be able to do this:

Fig. 1. Attempt to delete a symbol that is selected in the Market Watch In order to delete a symbol, it must be removed from the Market Watch — this can be done by double-clicking the symbol in the Symbols window. At the same time, there should be no open charts and positions for the symbol you want to delete. Therefore, it is necessary to close all charts and positions on this symbol manually. This is not a fast process, especially if many charts are open for this symbol. Here is an example of symbol deletion implemented as a small script (the script is attached to the article in the DeleteSymbol.mq5 file): #property copyright "Aleksey Zinovik" #property script_show_inputs #property version "1.00" input string SName= "ExampleCurrency" ; void OnStart () { ResetLastError (); if ( SymbolInfoInteger (SName, SYMBOL_CUSTOM )) { if (! CustomSymbolDelete (SName)) { if ( SymbolInfoInteger (SName, SYMBOL_SELECT )) { if ( SymbolSelect (SName, false )) { if (! CustomSymbolDelete (SName)) Print ( "Error deleting symbol " ,SName, ". Error code: " , GetLastError ()); else Print ( "Symbol " ,SName, " deleted successfully" ); } else { int i= 0 ; long CurrChart= ChartFirst (); int i_id= 0 ; long ChartIDArray[]; while (CurrChart!=- 1 ) { if ( ChartSymbol (CurrChart)==SName) { ArrayResize (ChartIDArray, ArraySize (ChartIDArray)+ 1 ); ChartIDArray[i_id]=CurrChart; i_id++; } CurrChart= ChartNext (CurrChart); } for (i= 0 ;i<i_id;i++) { if (! ChartClose (ChartIDArray[i])) { Print ( "Error closing chart of symbol " ,SName, ". Error code: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } } if ( SymbolSelect (SName, false )) { if (! CustomSymbolDelete (SName)) Print ( "Error deleting symbol " ,SName, ". Error code: " , GetLastError ()); else Print ( "Symbol " ,SName, " deleted successfully" ); } else Print ( "Error disabling symbol " ,SName, " in Market Watch. Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } } else Print ( "Error deleting symbol " ,SName, ". Error code: " , GetLastError ()); } else Print ( "Symbol " ,SName, " deleted successfully" ); } else Print ( "Symbol " ,SName, " does not exist" ); } Here is the script's execution order: first check if a symbol with the name SName is present,

is present, if the symbol is found, attempt to delete the symbol using the CustomSymbolDelete function,

function, if the symbol could not be deleted, attempt to disable it in the Market Watch using the SimbolSelect function,

function, if the symbol could not be disabled in the Market Watch, close all opened charts of the symbol.

To do this, loop through all open charts and store the identifiers of the charts opened for the symbol named SName: while (CurrChart!=- 1 ) { if ( ChartSymbol (CurrChart)==SName) { ArrayResize (ChartIDArray, ArraySize (ChartIDArray)+ 1 ); ChartIDArray[i_id]=CurrChart; i_id++; } CurrChart= ChartNext (CurrChart); } Close all charts with identifiers stored in the ChartIDArray array: for (i= 0 ;i<i_id;i++) { if (! ChartClose (ChartIDArray[i])) { Print ( "Error closing chart of symbol " ,SName, ". Error code: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } } after closing all charts, attempt to disable the symbol in the Market Watch again and delete the symbol, otherwise an error message is printed in the log. As you can see, the script does not provide for automatic closing of positions on the selected symbol. This is done so that a random launch of the script does not affect the user's trade operations. If you want to delete a symbol with open positions, it is necessary to manually close them beforehand. Now that creation and deletion of symbols has been considered, let us proceed to describe the process of generating ticks and bars.

Generating ticks and bars

After creating the symbol, it is necessary to load a trading history into it: you can load bars and test Expert Advisors and indicators using the tick generation mode built into the Strategy Tester, or load ticks and bars and perform testing based on the loaded ticks. The method of loading ticks and bars based on existing price data in shown in an earlier article. This article will propose scripts for automatic generation of ticks and bars according to given distribution laws.

Here is the code of the bar generation script (the script file is GetCandle.mq5):

#property copyright "Aleksey Zinovik" #property link "" #property version "1.00" #property script_show_inputs #include </Math/Stat/Beta.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Binomial.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Cauchy.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/ChiSquare.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Exponential.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/F.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Gamma.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Geometric.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Hypergeometric.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Logistic.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Lognormal.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/NegativeBinomial.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/NoncentralBeta.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/NoncentralChiSquare.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/NoncentralF.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/NoncentralT.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Normal.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Poisson.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/T.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Uniform.mqh> #include </Math/Stat/Weibull.mqh> enum Distribution { Beta, Binomial, Cauchy, ChiSquare, Exponential, F, Gamma, Geometric, Hypergeometric, Logistic, Lognormal, NegativeBinomial, NoncentralBeta, NoncentralChiSquare, NoncentralF, NoncentralT, Normal, Poisson, T, Uniform, Weibull }; input string SName= "ExampleCurrency" ; input datetime TBegin=D '2018.01.01 00:00:00' ; input datetime TEnd=D '2018.02.01 00:00:00' ; input int BarForReplace= 1000 ; input double BaseOCHL= 1 ; input double dOCHL= 0.001 ; input ulong BaseRealVol= 10000 ; input ulong dRealVol= 100 ; input ulong BaseTickVol= 100 ; input ulong dTickVol= 10 ; input ulong BaseSpread= 0 ; input ulong dSpread= 1 ; input Distribution DistOCHL=Normal; input Distribution DistRealVol = Normal; input Distribution DistTickVol = Normal; input Distribution DistSpread = Uniform; input bool DiffCandle= false ; input double DistOCHLParam1= 0 ; input double DistOCHLParam2= 1 ; input double DistOCHLParam3= 0 ; input double DistRealParam1= 0 ; input double DistRealParam2= 1 ; input double DistRealParam3= 0 ; input double DistTickParam1= 0 ; input double DistTickParam2= 1 ; input double DistTickParam3= 0 ; input double DistSpreadParam1= 0 ; input double DistSpreadParam2= 50 ; input double DistSpreadParam3= 0 ; input bool FiveDayOfWeek= true ; int i_bar= 0 ; MqlRates MRatesMin[]; MqlDateTime StructCTime; int DistErr= 0 ; bool IsErr= false ; double DistMass[ 4 ]; int ReplaceBar= 0 ; double BValue[ 1 ]; void OnStart() { int i= 0 ; double MaxVal,MinVal; int i_max,i_min; datetime TCurrent=TBegin; BValue[ 0 ]=BaseOCHL; if (SymbolInfoInteger(SName,SYMBOL_CUSTOM)) { while (TCurrent<=TEnd) { if (FiveDayOfWeek) { TimeToStruct(TCurrent,StructCTime); if (!((StructCTime.day_of_week!= 0 ) && (StructCTime.day_of_week!= 6 ))) { if (StructCTime.day_of_week== 0 ) TCurrent=TCurrent+ 86400 -(StructCTime.hour* 3600 +StructCTime.min* 60 +StructCTime.sec); else TCurrent=TCurrent+ 2 * 86400 -(StructCTime.hour* 3600 +StructCTime.min* 60 +StructCTime.sec); if (TCurrent>=TEnd) { if (ReplaceBar== 0 ) Print( "No trades in the specified range" ); return ; } } } ArrayResize(MRatesMin,ArraySize(MRatesMin)+ 1 ); MRatesMin[i_bar].open= 0 ; MRatesMin[i_bar].close= 0 ; MRatesMin[i_bar].high= 0 ; MRatesMin[i_bar].low= 0 ; if (i_bar> 0 ) MRatesMin[i_bar].open=MRatesMin[i_bar- 1 ].close; else { if ((CopyClose(SName,PERIOD_M1,TCurrent- 60 , 1 ,BValue)==- 1 )) MRatesMin[i_bar].open=NormalizeDouble(BaseOCHL+dOCHL*GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3),_Digits); else MRatesMin[i_bar].open=BValue[ 0 ]; } MaxVal= 2.2250738585072014 e- 308 ; MinVal= 1.7976931348623158 e+ 308 ; i_max= 0 ; i_min= 0 ; for (i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) { DistMass[i]=NormalizeDouble(BaseOCHL+dOCHL*GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3),_Digits); if (IsErrCheck(DistErr)) return ; if (MaxVal<DistMass[i]) { MaxVal=DistMass[i]; i_max=i; } if (MinVal>DistMass[i]) { MinVal=DistMass[i]; i_min=i; } } if (MaxVal<MRatesMin[i_bar].open) MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; else MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MaxVal; if (MinVal>MRatesMin[i_bar].open) MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; else MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MinVal; for (i= 0 ;i< 3 ;i++) if ((i!=i_max) && (i!=i_min)) { MRatesMin[i_bar].close=DistMass[i]; break ; } MRatesMin[i_bar].real_volume=( long )(BaseRealVol+dRealVol*GetDist(DistRealVol,DistRealParam1,DistRealParam2,DistRealParam3)); if (IsErrCheck(DistErr)) return ; MRatesMin[i_bar].tick_volume=( long )(BaseTickVol+dTickVol*GetDist(DistTickVol,DistTickParam1,DistTickParam2,DistTickParam3)); if (IsErrCheck(DistErr)) return ; MRatesMin[i_bar].spread=( int )(BaseSpread+dSpread*GetDist(DistSpread,DistSpreadParam1,DistSpreadParam2,DistSpreadParam3)); if (IsErrCheck(DistErr)) return ; MRatesMin[i_bar].time=TCurrent; if (DiffCandle) { i=MathRand()% 5 ; switch (i) { case 0 : { MRatesMin[i_bar].close=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; break ; } case 1 : { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open>MRatesMin[i_bar].close) MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; else { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open<MRatesMin[i_bar].close) MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MRatesMin[i_bar].close; } break ; } case 2 : { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open>MRatesMin[i_bar].close) MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MRatesMin[i_bar].close; else { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open<MRatesMin[i_bar].close) MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; } break ; } case 3 : { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open>MRatesMin[i_bar].close) { MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MRatesMin[i_bar].close; } else { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open<MRatesMin[i_bar].close) { MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MRatesMin[i_bar].close; MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; } } break ; } default : break ; } } if (i_bar>=BarForReplace- 1 ) { ReplaceHistory(MRatesMin[ 0 ].time,MRatesMin[i_bar].time); TCurrent=TCurrent+ 60 ; BValue[ 0 ]=MRatesMin[i_bar].close; i_bar= 0 ; ArrayFree(MRatesMin); } else { i_bar++; TCurrent=TCurrent+ 60 ; } } if (i_bar> 0 ) { i_bar--; ReplaceHistory(MRatesMin[ 0 ].time,MRatesMin[i_bar].time); } } else Print( "Symbol " ,SName, " does not exist" ); } void ReplaceHistory(datetime DBegin,datetime DEnd) { ReplaceBar=CustomRatesReplace(SName,DBegin,DEnd,MRatesMin); if (ReplaceBar< 0 ) Print( "Error replacing bars. Error code: " ,GetLastError()); else PrintFormat( "Price history for period: %s to %s generated successfully. Created %i bars, added (replaced) %i bars" ,TimeToString(DBegin),TimeToString(DEnd),i_bar+ 1 ,ReplaceBar); } double GetDist(Distribution d, double p1, double p2, double p3) { double res= 0 ; switch (d) { case Beta: {res=MathRandomBeta(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;} case Binomial: {res=MathRandomBinomial(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; case Cauchy: {res=MathRandomCauchy(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; case ChiSquare: {res=MathRandomChiSquare(p1,DistErr); break ;}; case Exponential: {res=MathRandomExponential(p1,DistErr); break ;}; case F: {res=MathRandomF(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; case Gamma: {res=MathRandomGamma(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; case Geometric: {res=MathRandomGeometric(p1,DistErr); break ;}; case Hypergeometric: {res=MathRandomHypergeometric(p1,p2,p3,DistErr); break ;}; case Logistic: {res=MathRandomLogistic(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; case Lognormal: {res=MathRandomLognormal(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; case NegativeBinomial: {res=MathRandomNegativeBinomial(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; case NoncentralBeta: {res=MathRandomNoncentralBeta(p1,p2,p3,DistErr); break ;}; case NoncentralChiSquare: {res=MathRandomNoncentralChiSquare(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; case NoncentralF: {res=MathRandomNoncentralF(p1,p2,p3,DistErr); break ;}; case NoncentralT: {res=MathRandomNoncentralT(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; case Normal: {res=MathRandomNormal(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; case Poisson: {res=MathRandomPoisson(p1,DistErr); break ;}; case T: {res=MathRandomT(p1,DistErr); break ;}; case Uniform: {res=MathRandomUniform(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; case Weibull: {res=MathRandomWeibull(p1,p2,DistErr); break ;}; } if (DistErr!= 0 ) return - 1 ; else return res; } bool IsErrCheck( int Err) { switch (DistErr) { case ( 1 ): { MessageBox( "Specified distribution parameters are not real numbers" , "Input parameters error" ,MB_ICONWARNING); return true ; } case ( 2 ): { MessageBox( "Specified distribution parameters are invalid" , "Input parameters error" ,MB_ICONWARNING); return true ; } case ( 4 ): { MessageBox( "Zero divide error" , "Input parameters error" ,MB_ICONWARNING); return true ; } } return false ; }

Consider the work of the script. The script uses files of the standard library from the Statistics directory, which implement various statistical distributions. The Distribution enumeration was created to select the distribution law (type) for generating the pseudorandom numbers to form the parameters of each bar.

The pseudorandom numbers are used to generate the Close, High, Low prices, real volume, tick volume, spread by the following formula:

(1)

where P(i) - parameter value, Base - base value of the parameter, step - scale coefficient (step) of change in the pseudorandom variable, DistValue(i) - generated pseudorandom variable distributed according to the specified law. Parameters Base and step are set by user. As an example, consider the code for forming value of the opening price:

if (i_bar> 0 ) MRatesMin[i_bar].open=MRatesMin[i_bar- 1 ].close; else { if (( CopyClose (SName, PERIOD_M1 ,TCurrent- 60 , 1 ,BValue)==- 1 )) MRatesMin[i_bar].open= NormalizeDouble (BaseOCHL+dOCHL*GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3), _Digits ); else MRatesMin[i_bar].open=BValue[ 0 ]; }

If the bars are missing before the script is launched, or if the CopyClose function could not copy the last bar of the price history for some reason, the opening price of the first bar is formed according to the formula described above:

BaseOCHL - base value for OCHL prices,

- base value for OCHL prices, dOCHL - scale coefficient of the OCHL price changes.

For subsequent bars, the Open price is equal to the previous Close price, i.e., a new bar opens at the Close of the previous one.

Generation of the pseudorandom variable's value is handled by the GetDist function, that takes the type of distribution and values of its parameters as input.

The IsErrCheck function is created to handle errors that occur during generation of the pseudorandom variable. As input, the function receives the error code determined during the execution of the GetDist function. If an error occurs, the execution of the script is interrupted, and an error message is printed to the log. The code of the GetDist and IsErrCheck functions is given at the end of the script.

The script generated minute ticks and has the following features:

1) Ticks are generated only in the specified time range, it is possible to not generate ticks on weekends (input parameter FiveDayOfWeek=true)

Disabling tick generation on weekends is implemented in the following code:

if (FiveDayOfWeek) { TimeToStruct (TCurrent,StructCTime); if (!((StructCTime.day_of_week!= 0 ) && (StructCTime.day_of_week!= 6 ))) { if (StructCTime.day_of_week== 0 ) TCurrent=TCurrent+ 86400 -(StructCTime.hour* 3600 +StructCTime.min* 60 +StructCTime.sec); else TCurrent=TCurrent+ 2 * 86400 -(StructCTime.hour*3600+StructCTime.min* 60 +StructCTime.sec); if (TCurrent>=TEnd) { if (ReplaceBar== 0 ) Print ( "No trades in the specified range" ); return ; } } }

If the current time falls on a weekend day, it is shifted to the next trading day.



2) The script allows replacing bars in parts, freeing memory after replacing the generated bars.

The number of bars, after which the array of generated ticks is zeroed, is specified in the BarForReplace variable. The replacement of bars is implemented in the following code:

if (i_bar>=BarForReplace) { ReplaceHistory(MRatesMin[ 0 ].time,MRatesMin[i_bar- 1 ].time); i_bar= 0 ; ArrayFree (MRatesMin); }

The ReplaceHistory function is created for replacing bars, its code is given at the end of the script. The bars are replaced by the CustomRatesReplace function. After replacing the bars, the counter is zeroed and the buffer of the MRatesMin dynamic array, that stores the created bars, is freed. 3) The script allows generating candles of different types The generation of different types of candles is implemented as follows (parameter DiffCande = true): if (DiffCandle) { i= MathRand ()% 5 ; switch (i) { case 0 : { MRatesMin[i_bar].close=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; break ; } case 1 : { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open>MRatesMin[i_bar].close) MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; else { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open<MRatesMin[i_bar].close) MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MRatesMin[i_bar].close; } break ; } case 2 : { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open>MRatesMin[i_bar].close) MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MRatesMin[i_bar].close; else { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open<MRatesMin[i_bar].close) MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; } break ; } case 3 : { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open>MRatesMin[i_bar].close) { MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MRatesMin[i_bar].close; } else { if (MRatesMin[i_bar].open<MRatesMin[i_bar].close) { MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MRatesMin[i_bar].close; MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; } } break ; } default : break ; } } Thus, the script allows generating regular long or short candles, "Doji", "hammer", "star" and "maribozu" with the same probability. Let us demonstrate the script operation. To do this, run the script with the following input parameters:

Fig. 1. Input parameters of the script As a result of the script execution, a new symbol, ExampleCurrency, will appear. 33121 minute bars were generated in the process of the script execution. Figure 2 shows a fragment of minute chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol.

Fig. 2. Minute chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol Sometimes there may be insufficient minute bars for testing an Expert Advisor or an indicator, and testing is performed on real or simulated ticks. Consider a script that simulates ticks and generated minute bars based on simulated ticks. The full code of the script is available in the GetTick.mq5 file attached to the article. Here is the code of the OnStart() function with descriptions: void OnStart () { if ( SymbolInfoInteger (SName, SYMBOL_CUSTOM )) { MqlDateTime StructCTime; long TBeginMSec=( long )TBegin* 1000 ; long TEndMSec=( long )TEnd* 1000 ; int ValMsec= 0 ; int SumSec= 0 ; int SumMSec= 0 ; int PrevTickCount= 0 ; datetime TCurrent=TBegin; bool NewMinute= false ; if ( CopyClose (SName, PERIOD_M1 ,TCurrent- 60 , 1 ,BValue)==- 1 ) BValue[ 0 ]=Base; LastTick.ask=BValue[ 0 ]; LastTick.bid=BValue[ 0 ]; LastTick.last=BValue[ 0 ]; LastTick.volume=baseVol; while (TBeginMSec<=TEndMSec) { if (FiveDayOfWeek) { TimeToStruct (TCurrent,StructCTime); if ((StructCTime.day_of_week== 0 ) || (StructCTime.day_of_week== 6 )) { if (StructCTime.day_of_week== 0 ) { TCurrent=TCurrent+ 86400 ; TBeginMSec=TBeginMSec+ 86400000 ; } else { TCurrent=TCurrent+ 2 * 86400 ; TBeginMSec=TBeginMSec+ 2 * 86400000 ; } if (TBeginMSec>=TEndMSec) break ; } } GetTick(TCurrent,TBeginMSec); if (IsErrCheck(DistErr)) return ; i_tick++; if (RandomTickTime) { ValMsec=( int )(( MathRand ()% 30000 )/(MaxTickInMinute* 0.25 )+ 1 ); SumSec=SumSec+ValMsec; SumMSec=SumMSec+ValMsec; if (i_tick-PrevTickCount>=MaxTickInMinute) { TimeToStruct (TCurrent,StructCTime); StructCTime.sec= 0 ; TCurrent= StructToTime (StructCTime)+ 60 ; TBeginMSec=TBeginMSec+ 60000 -SumSec+ValMsec; SumSec= 0 ; SumMSec= 0 ; NewMinute= true ; } else { if (SumSec>= 60000 ) { SumSec=SumSec- 60000 *(SumSec/ 60000 ); NewMinute= true ; } TBeginMSec=TBeginMSec+ValMsec; if (SumMSec>= 1000 ) { TCurrent=TCurrent+SumMSec/ 1000 ; SumMSec=SumMSec- 1000 *(SumMSec/ 1000 ); } } } else { TBeginMSec=TBeginMSec+ 60000 /MaxTickInMinute; SumSec=SumSec+ 60000 /MaxTickInMinute; SumMSec=SumMSec+ 60000 /MaxTickInMinute; if (SumMSec>= 1000 ) { TCurrent=TCurrent+SumMSec/ 1000 ; SumMSec=SumMSec- 1000 *(SumMSec/ 1000 ); } if (SumSec>= 60000 ) { SumSec=SumSec- 60000 *(SumSec/ 60000 ); NewMinute= true ; } } if (NewMinute) { ArrayResize (MRatesMin, ArraySize (MRatesMin)+ 1 ); if ( ArraySize (MRatesMin)== 1 ) { MRatesMin[i_bar].open= NormalizeDouble (LastTick.bid, _Digits ); MRatesMin[i_bar].tick_volume=( long )i_tick; } else { MRatesMin[i_bar].open= NormalizeDouble (MTick[PrevTickCount- 1 ].bid, _Digits ); MRatesMin[i_bar].tick_volume=( long )i_tick-PrevTickCount; } MRatesMin[i_bar].close= NormalizeDouble (MTick[i_tick- 1 ].bid, _Digits ); if (ValHigh>MRatesMin[i_bar].open) MRatesMin[i_bar].high= NormalizeDouble (ValHigh, _Digits ); else MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; if (ValLow<MRatesMin[i_bar].open) MRatesMin[i_bar].low= NormalizeDouble (ValLow, _Digits ); else MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; MRatesMin[i_bar].real_volume=( long )MTick[i_tick- 1 ].volume; MRatesMin[i_bar].spread=( int ) MathRound ( MathAbs (MTick[i_tick- 1 ].bid-MTick[i_tick- 1 ].ask)/ _Point ); TimeToStruct (MTick[i_tick- 1 ].time,StructCTime); StructCTime.sec= 0 ; MRatesMin[i_bar].time= StructToTime (StructCTime); i_bar++; PrevTickCount=i_tick; ValHigh= 2.2250738585072014 e- 308 ; ValLow= 1.7976931348623158 e+ 308 ; NewMinute= false ; if (i_bar>=BarForReplace) { ReplaceHistory(MRatesMin[ 0 ].time,MRatesMin[i_bar- 1 ].time); LastTick.bid=MTick[i_tick- 1 ].bid; LastTick.ask=MTick[i_tick- 1 ].ask; LastTick.last=MTick[i_tick- 1 ].last; LastTick.volume=MTick[i_tick- 1 ].volume; i_tick= 0 ; i_bar= 0 ; PrevTickCount= 0 ; ArrayFree (MRatesMin); ArrayFree (MTick); } } } if (i_bar> 0 ) ReplaceHistory(MRatesMin[ 0 ].time,MRatesMin[i_bar- 1 ].time); } else Print ( "Symbol " ,SName, " does not exist" ); } The variables are initialized at the beginning of the OnStart() function. Generation of ticks and bars is performed in the main loop of the script: while (TBeginMSec<=TEndMSec) { ... } At the beginning of the loop, if FiveDayOfWeek = true, tick generation on weekends is disabled, while the tick time is shifted by 1 day (if the tick time corresponds to Sunday) or 2 days (if the tick time corresponds to Saturday): if (FiveDayOfWeek) { ... } Next, tick is generated using the GetTick function: GetTick(TCurrent,TBeginMSec); if (IsErrCheck(DistErr)) return ; i_tick++; In case an error occurs (value of function IsErrCheck = true) during tick generation, the script execution will be interrupted. The IsErrCheck function is described above in the code of the GetCandle function. Let us consider the GetTick function: void GetTick( datetime TDate, long TLong) { ArrayResize (MTick, ArraySize (MTick)+ 1 ); MTick[i_tick].time=TDate; MTick[i_tick].time_msc=TLong; if ( ArraySize (MTick)> 1 ) { MTick[i_tick].ask=MTick[i_tick- 1 ].ask; MTick[i_tick].bid=MTick[i_tick- 1 ].bid; MTick[i_tick].volume=MTick[i_tick- 1 ].volume; MTick[i_tick].last=MTick[i_tick- 1 ].last; } else { MTick[i_tick].ask=LastTick.ask; MTick[i_tick].bid=LastTick.bid; MTick[i_tick].last=LastTick.last; MTick[i_tick].volume=LastTick.volume; } if (RandomTickValue) { double RBid=MathRandomUniform( 0 , 1 ,DistErr); double RAsk=MathRandomUniform( 0 , 1 ,DistErr); double RVolume=MathRandomUniform( 0 , 1 ,DistErr); if (RBid>= 0.5 ) { if (i_tick> 0 ) MTick[i_tick].bid=Base+GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3)*dStep; MTick[i_tick].last=MTick[i_tick].bid; MTick[i_tick].flags= 10 ; if (RAsk>= 0.5 ) { MTick[i_tick].ask=Base+GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3)*dStep; MTick[i_tick].flags=MTick[i_tick].flags+ 4 ; } if (RVolume>= 0.5 ) { MTick[i_tick].volume=( ulong )(baseVol+GetDist(DistVolume,DistVolumeParam1,DistVolumeParam2,DistVolumeParam3)*dStepVol); MTick[i_tick].flags=MTick[i_tick].flags+ 16 ; } } else { if (RAsk>= 0.5 ) { MTick[i_tick].ask=Base+GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3)*dStep; MTick[i_tick].flags= 4 ; if (RVolume>= 0.5 ) { MTick[i_tick].volume=( ulong )(baseVol+GetDist(DistVolume,DistVolumeParam1,DistVolumeParam2,DistVolumeParam3)*dStepVol); MTick[i_tick].flags=MTick[i_tick].flags+ 16 ; } } } } else { MTick[i_tick].bid=Base+GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3)*dStep; MTick[i_tick].ask=Base+GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3)*dStep; MTick[i_tick].last=MTick[i_tick].bid; MTick[i_tick].volume=( ulong )(baseVol+GetDist(DistVolume,DistVolumeParam1,DistVolumeParam2,DistVolumeParam3)*dStepVol); MTick[i_tick].flags= 30 ; } if (MTick[i_tick].bid>ValHigh) ValHigh=MTick[i_tick].bid; if (MTick[i_tick].bid<ValLow) ValLow=MTick[i_tick].bid; } As input, the function takes the tick time in the datetime format and in milliseconds. First, the current tick is filled with the values of the previous tick, then the current tick values will be modified as follows: 1) If the RandomTickValue parameter value is true, each of the Ask, Bid and Volume parameters will be modified with a probability of 0.5. For this, 3 uniformly distributed random variables are generated: double RBid=MathRandomUniform( 0 , 1 ,DistErr); double RAsk=MathRandomUniform( 0 , 1 ,DistErr); double RVolume=MathRandomUniform( 0 , 1 ,DistErr); If RBid>0.5, RAsk>0.5 - Bid and/or Ask prices are modified according to the formula (1) described and/or for the GetCandle script. Modification of volume according to formula (1) is performed if the Ask or Bid price has changed and RVolume > 0.5. The Last price is assigned the Bid price value whenever it changes. 2) If RandomTickValue = false, values of parameters Ask, Bid and Volume are calculated according to formula (1).

The value of ticks flag (flags) is set as follows: change in the Bid price - flags=flags+2

change in the Ask price - flags=flags+4

change in the Last price - flags=flags+8

change in the Volume - flags=flags+16 After the Ask, Bid or Volume price is modified, the maximum and minimum values of the Bid price are stored to variables ValHigh and ValLow. Value of the ValHigh and ValLow variables are used for generating the High and Low prices of the minute bar. Let us continue considering the OnStart() function code. Once the current tick is generated, the new tick appearance time is formed: 1) If the parameter RandomTickTime = true, the new tick time is formed in the following way: ValMsec=( int )(( MathRand ()% 30000 )/(MaxTickInMinute* 0.25 )+ 1 ); Next, the function checks the occurrence of a new minute bar, as well as adjusts the current time by the generated number of seconds. The number of ticks that can be generated during a single minute bar is limited by the MaxTickInMinute variable. If the number of the generated ticks exceeds the value of the MaxTickInMinute variable, the counters of seconds (SumSec) and milliseconds (SumMSec) are zeroed, and a new minute bar is formed (NewMinute = true). 2) If the parameter RandomTickTime = false, then the same number of ticks specified in the MaxTickInMinute variable is generated in each minute bar. The minute bar based on the generated ticks is performed as follows: the array of minute bars is increased by 1 ArrayResize (MRatesMin, ArraySize (MRatesMin)+ 1 ); a new Open price value and tick volume of the current bar is generated: if ( ArraySize (MRatesMin)== 1 ) { MRatesMin[i_bar].open= NormalizeDouble (LastTick.bid, _Digits ); MRatesMin[i_bar].tick_volume=( long )i_tick; } else { MRatesMin[i_bar].open= NormalizeDouble (MTick[PrevTickCount- 1 ].bid, _Digits ); MRatesMin[i_bar].tick_volume=( long )i_tick-PrevTickCount; } When forming the first minute bar, the Open price is assigned the Bid price of the previous tick from the previous tick replacement (replacement of ticks and bars is performed by the ReplaceHistory function) or the base value of the Bid price (parameter Base), in case the replacement of bars and ticks has not been performed yet. When forming the subsequent minute bars, the Open price is assigned the normalized value of the Bid price from the last tick (Close price) of the previous minute. Normalization is regarded to as rounding to the measurement precision of the symbol on the current chart the script is running on. Close price value is formed - the normalized Bid price of the last tick: MRatesMin[i_bar].close= NormalizeDouble (MTick[i_tick- 1 ].bid, _Digits ); High and Low price values are formed. This takes into account that the Open price value may be greater than the highest (ValHigh) or less than the smallest (ValLow) Bid price value of the generated ticks: if (ValHigh>MRatesMin[i_bar].open) MRatesMin[i_bar].high= NormalizeDouble (ValHigh, _Digits ); else MRatesMin[i_bar].high=MRatesMin[i_bar].open; if (ValLow<MRatesMin[i_bar].open) MRatesMin[i_bar].low= NormalizeDouble (ValLow, _Digits ); else MRatesMin[i_bar].low=MRatesMin[i_bar].open;

value and spread values are formed:

MRatesMin[i_bar].real_volume=( long )MTick[i_tick- 1 ].volume; MRatesMin[i_bar].spread=( int ) MathRound ( MathAbs (MTick[i_tick- 1 ].bid-MTick[i_tick- 1 ].ask)/ _Point );

The volume of the current bar is assigned the value of the last tick's volume, spread is calculated as the difference between the Bid and Ask prices of the last tick.

bar opening time is assigned the last tick's creation time value with zeroed seconds value:

TimeToStruct (MTick[i_tick- 1 ].time,StructCTime); StructCTime.sec= 0 ; MRatesMin[i_bar].time= StructToTime (StructCTime);

This concludes the process of forming the parameters of the current minute bar, the counter of minute bars (variable i_bar) is increased, variables ValHigh and ValLow are assigned the minimum and the maximum values of the double data type, the minute bar flag (NewMinute) is reset. Next, it is checked if it is time to replace the formed number of minute bars and ticks. The number of bars, after forming which they are replaced, is set in the BarForReplace variable.

After exiting the main loop, the remaining bars are replaced, if any:

if (i_bar> 0 ) ReplaceHistory(MRatesMin[ 0 ].time,MRatesMin[i_bar- 1 ].time);

The replacement of ticks and bars is implemented in the ReplaceHistory function. Ticks are replaced by the CustomTicksReplace function, bars are replaced by the CustomRatesReplace function.



Thus, the GetTick script described above allows generating ticks according to the specified distribution laws, and to use the ticks to form minute bars and to load the generated data into the price history of the custom symbol.

Simulating the trend

The GetCandle and GetTick scripts considered in the previous section allow generating the price history without strong price fluctuations, i.e., in the flat. To form more complex market situations and testing Expert Advisors and indicator using them, it is necessary to simulate a trend price movement.

For these purposes, the scripts GetCandleTrend (attached to the article in the file GetCandleTrend.mq5) and GetTickTrend (attached to the article in the file GetTickTrend.mq5) have been created. They allow simulating ascending and descending trends according to a given law of price movement. The GetCandleTrend script is designed to generate increasing or decreasing minute bars. The GetTickTrend script generates increasing or decreasing ticks, then forms minute bars, similarly to the GetCandleTrend script.

Let us consider the operation of the GetCandleTrend script. The generation of minute bars is similar to that in the GetCandle script, therefore, only the trend generation method will be considered. The script input data contain the following parameters of the trend:

input TrendModel TModel = Linear; input TrendType TType = Increasing; input double RandomTrendCoeff= 0.5 ; input double Coeff1= 0.1 ; input double Coeff2= 0.1 ; input double Coeff3= 0.1 ; input int CountCandle= 60 ;

The user is prompted to select the trend model set in the TrendModel enumeration:

enum TrendModel { Linear, Hyperbolic, Exp, Power, SecondOrderPolynomial, LinearAndPeriodic, LinearAndStochastic };

and the trend type set in the TrendType enumeration:

enum TrendType { Increasing, Decreasing, Random };

The trend is formed according to the following models: linear, hyperbolic, exponential, power, parabolic, linear periodic and linear stochastic. The formulas for generating the trend are listed in table 1:

Trend model Formula Linear

Hyperbolic

Exponential

Power

Parabolic

Linear periodic

Linear stochastic



T(i) - the current trend value; k1, k2, k3 - coefficients affecting the rate of trend increase (decrease); N(0,1) - random variable distributed according to the normal law with expected value of zero and unit variance.

As the trend type, the user can select increasing, decreasing or random trend. A random trend is a trend with its direction changing after a given number of candles (the number of candles is set in the Countcandle parameter).

The trend formation is implemented in the ChooseTrend function:

double ChooseTrend() { switch (TType) { case 0 : return NormalizeDouble (BValue[ 0 ]+dOCHL*(GetTrend()+GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3)), _Digits ); case 1 : return NormalizeDouble (BValue[ 0 ]+dOCHL*(-GetTrend()+GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3)), _Digits ); case 2 : { if ((i_trend%CountCandle== 0 ) && (i_trend!= 0 )) { if (i_bar!= 0 ) BValue[ 0 ]=MRatesMin[i_bar- 1 ].close; LastRand=MathRandomUniform( 0 , 1 ,DistErr); i_trend= 0 ; } if (LastRand>RandomTrendCoeff) return NormalizeDouble (BValue[ 0 ]+dOCHL*(GetModelTrend()+GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3)), _Digits ); else return NormalizeDouble (BValue[ 0 ]+dOCHL*(-GetModelTrend()+GetDist(DistOCHL,DistOCHLParam1,DistOCHLParam2,DistOCHLParam3)), _Digits ); } default : return 0 ; } }

In case of a random trend, for every N minute candles set in the CountCandle parameter, a random variable LastRand is generated, uniformly distributed in the range from 0 to 1. If the LastRand value is greater than the RandomTrendCoeff parameter, the trend is ascending, otherwise — descending. The RandomTrendCoeff probability allows varying the probability of trend changes. If RandomTrendCoeff<0.5 the ascending trend will be prevalent, if RandomTrendCoeff>0.5 — descending.

Generation of a trend with the specified model is implemented in the GetModelTrend function:

double GetModelTrend() { switch (TModel) { case Linear: return Coeff1+Coeff2*i_trend; case Hyperbolic: { if (i_trend== 0 ) return Coeff1; else return Coeff1+Coeff2/i_trend; } case Exp: { if (i_trend== 0 ) return Coeff1; else return Coeff1+ MathExp (Coeff2*i_trend); } case Power: return Coeff1+ MathPow (( double )i_trend,Coeff2); case SecondOrderPolynomial: return Coeff1+Coeff2*i_trend+Coeff3*i_trend*i_trend; case LinearAndPeriodic: return Coeff1*i_trend+ sin (Coeff2*i_trend)+ cos (Coeff3*i_trend); case LinearAndStochastic: { LastValue=Coeff1*i_trend+ MathSqrt (Coeff2*( 1 - MathPow ( exp (-Coeff3), 2 )))*MathRandomNormal( 0 , 1 ,DistErr)+ exp (-Coeff3)*LastValue; return LastValue; } default : return - 1 ; } }

The trend models shown in table 1 are implemented in this function.

Let us consider the generation of price charts for different trend models. Generate a linear trend by running the GetTrendCandle script with the following parameters:





Fig. 3. Parameters of the GetTrendCandle script

After the script has been executed, open the minute chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol:

Fig. 4. Minute chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol for the linear trend model

It can be seen from the chart that a linear trend was formed, the trend inclination angle (rate of increase/decrease) can be changed by varying the coefficients k1 and k2.

Specify the hyperbolic trend model in the script parameters: TModel = Hyperbolic, Coeff1 = 1, Coeff2 = 1000. After running the script, the following chart is obtained:

Fig. 4. Minute chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol for the hyperbolic trend model

This model has these features: due to the fact that the hyperbolic function belongs to the class of inverse functions, the trend will be descending when choosing an ascending trend (TType = Increasing).

Let us consider the exponential trend model: TModel =Exp, Coeff1 = 1, Coeff2 = 0,1. After running the script, the following chart is obtained:

Fig. 5. Minute chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol for the exponential trend model

As one would expect, the graph shows an exponentially increasing trend with an increasing size of candles.

Consider other trend models:

Power trend model: TModel =Power, Coeff1 = 1, Coeff2 = 2.

Fig. 6. Minute chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol for the power trend model

It can be seen that the chart is similar to the exponential trend model, but increases more smoothly.

Parabolic trend model: TModel = SecondOrderPolynomial, Coeff1 = 1, Coeff2 = 0,05, Coeff3 = 0,05.

Fig. 7. Minute chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol for the parabolic trend model

The parabolic model is similar to the power model, but its trend increases/decreases at a higher rate.

Linear periodic trend model: TModel = LinearAndPeriodic, Coeff1 = 0.05, Coeff2 = 0,1, Coeff3 = 0,1.

Fig. 8. Minute chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol for the linear parabolic trend model

In the linear periodic model, as the trend increases or decreases, it changes its direction according to the periodic law.

Linear stochastic trend model: TModel = LinearAndStochastic, Coeff1 = 0.05, Coeff2 = 1, Coeff3 = 1.

Fig. 8. Minute chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol for the linear stochastic trend model

In the linear stochastic model, the trend increases or decreases by making random fluctuations about a straight line, the inclination of which is defined by the k1 coefficient.

The trend models discussed above have the specified properties only on minute timeframes. The price charts generated for these models look like linear functions on timeframes M15, M30, H1 and higher. In order to obtain a trend that changes its direction on timeframes other than M1, it is necessary to select the random trend type (TType = Random) and to specify the number of minute candles after which to make an attempt to change the trend direction.

Run the script with the following parameters: TModel = LinearAndStochastic, TType = Random, Coeff1 = 0.05, Coeff2 = 1, Coeff3 = 1, RandomTrendCoeff=0.5, CountCandle=60. The following chart on the H1 timeframe is obtained:





Fig. 9. Hourly chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol with random trend change

Set the parameter RandomTrendCoeff = 0.7 and run the script:

Fig. 10. Hourly chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol with random trend change with RandomTrendCoeff = 0.7

As you can see, a descending trend is present, change RandomTrendCoeff to 0.3 and get an ascending trend:

Fig. 10. Hourly chart of the ExampleCurrency symbol with random trend change with RandomTrendCoeff = 0.3

Thus, it is possible to simulate a trend at higher timeframes with the GetCandleTrend script, while generating minute bars.

The GetTickTrend script allows generating ticks and to use them for forming minute bars. It also has the same capabilities as the GetCandleTrend script.

Simulating chart patterns

Chart patterns are widely used in technical analysis of the market. Many traders use typical patterns to search for market entry or exit points. Also, various indicators and Experts are developed for analyzing patterns on the price chart.

In this section, we will show how to create chart patterns using the scripts described above. As an example, consider the process of creating the "Double Top" and "Double Bottom" patterns. The appearance of the patterns is shown in figures below:





Fig. 11. "Double Top" pattern

Fig. 12. "Double Bottom" pattern

The GetCandleTrend script will be used for creating patterns. The patterns will be formed on the H1 period. To form each pattern, it is necessary to run the GetCandleTrend script four times with different input parameters. Select the following time intervals, indicated in figures 11 and 12 as t1-t5:

t1 - 00:00 02.01.2018

t2 - 13:00 02.01.2018

t3 - 13:00 03.01.2018

t4 - 13:00 04.01.2018

t5 - 00:00 05.01.2018

Set the following script settings to generate the "Double Top" pattern: Bar generation start time: 00:00 02.01.2018

Bar generation end time: 12:00 02.01.2018

Trend model: LinearAndStochastic

Trend type: Random

Trend coefficient: 0.15

Coefficient k1 of the trend model: 0.15

Coefficient k2 of the trend model: 1

Coefficient k3 of the trend model: 1

Interval of random change in the trend direction: 60 Leave the default values in the remaining parameters and run the script. Next, for the second, third and fourth run of the script, change the following settings: Run #2: Bar generation start time: 13:00 02.01.2018

Bar generation end time: 12:00 03.01.2018

Trend coefficient: 0.85 Run #3:

Bar generation start time: 13:00 03.01.2018

Bar generation end time: 12:00 04.01.2018

Trend coefficient: 0.15 Run #4:

Bar generation start time: 13:00 04.01.2018

Bar generation end time: 00:00 05.01.2018

Trend coefficient: 0.85 As a result, after running the GetCandleTrend script for four times, the price chart shown in figure 13 will be obtained. Fig. 13. Simulated "Double Top" pattern on the H1 period The "Double Bottom" pattern is simulated similarly. To do this, run the GetCandleTrend script four times with the settings specified for the "Double Top" pattern, changing only the trend factor: 0.85 for the first run, 0.15, 0.85, 0.15 for the next ones. The result of the script is shown in Figure 14. Fig. 14. Simulated "Double Bottom" pattern on the H1 period Similarly, it is possible to simulate other patterns. The most realistic patterns are obtained on a minute chart. To form patterns on other timeframes, it is necessary to specify the number of minute candles contained in the selected timeframe in the parameter "Interval of random change in the trend direction" of the GetCandleTrend script. For example, for the H1 timeframe - 60, for the H4 timeframe - 240. Run #4: Run #3:

Conclusion

Custom symbols are a convenient and useful tool for testing experts and indicators. In this article, scripts with the following features were created and considered:

1) Creating and removing custom symbols

Methods for creating a custom symbol based on an existing or a new symbol with the manually specified properties are shown. The script that implements the removal of a symbol allows closing all charts with the symbol and to remove it from the Market Watch.

2) Generating ticks and bars

The scripts allow generating minute bars in the specified time interval, with the ability to generate bars on weekend (non-trading) days. Generation of different candles is implemented: long or short candles, "doji", "hammer", "star" and "maribozu". Replacement of bars and ticks in parts is also implemented to save memory when generating large arrays of bars and ticks.

3) Simulating the trend

The scripts allow simulating the trend according to different models: linear, hyperbolic, exponential, power, parabolic, linear periodic, and linear stochastic. It is also possible to simulate a trend on different periods.

4) Simulating chart patterns

An example shows the use of the GetCandleTrend script for creating the "Double Top" and "Double Bottom" patterns. The proposed scripts can be used for creating a custom price history from minute bars and ticks, testing and optimizing experts and indicators.



