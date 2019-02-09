New MetaTrader 5 platform build 1930: Floating window charts and .Net libraries in MQL5
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Beta version of MetaTrader 5 build 1910: Free drag and drop of graphs and .Net libraries in MQL5
Renat Fatkhullin , 2018.10.26 09:17
...
The current release is 1881, the current beta is 1919. A new release of 1930 will be released tonight.
The updated version of the MetaTrader 5 platform will be released on October 26, 2018.
StringSplit is leaking strings. Here is a script to replicate the bug.
void OnStart() { string cols[]; string str = "1,2,3,4,5"; ResetLastError(); uint total = StringSplit(str, ',', cols); printf("Split into %d strings.", total); int error = GetLastError(); if(error != ERR_SUCCESS) Print("ERROR: ", error); else Print("No errors"); }
output
Split into 5 strings. No errors 5 leaked strings left
MetaTrader now freezes on startup as it's about to login. No charts are even open. Anyone else having this problem?
I saw a suggestion to remove news.dat file from C:\Users\<WindowsUserName>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<ID>\bases\<Broker>\news. Also try to remove mqlcache.dat, if it's still in MQL5 folder. Then restart the terminal.
I saw a suggestion to remove news.dat file from C:\Users\<WindowsUserName>\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\<ID>\bases\<Broker>\news. Also try to remove mqlcache.dat, if it's still in MQL5 folder. Then restart the terminal.
I several times did it: I closed the terminal (b1930,64) that has on chart open (EURUSD, H1) with one indicator. Then I started it again and it came up but without this chart and its indicator :(
Is this meant as feature as previously the actual state was saved in case of a controlled terminal-close and re-installed upon re-start!
MetaTrader now freezes on startup as it's about to login. No charts are even open. Anyone else having this problem?
In order to find freeze's cause, please attach logfile of your terminal.
In order to find freeze's cause, please attach logfile of your terminal.
My log file has my account number etc. Is it ok to attach it here to a public thread?
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
This feature is convenient when using multiple monitors. Thus, you may set the main platform window on one monitor to control your account state, and move your charts to the second screen to observe the market situation. To detach a chart from the terminal, disable the Docked option in its context menu. After that, move the chart to the desired monitor.
A separate toolbar on detached charts allows applying analytical objects and indicators without having to switch between monitors. Use the toolbar context menu to manage the set of available commands or to hide it.
Group chats and channels can be public or private. Their creators decide whether it is possible to join them freely or only by invitation. You can also assign moderators to channels and chats for additional communication control.
The minimal volume and its change step depend on financial instrument settings on the broker's side.
To work with .NET library functions, simply import DLL itself without defining specific functions. MetaEditor automatically imports all functions it is possible to work with:
To call functions from the library, simply import it:
The C# code of the Inc function of the TestClass looks as follows:
As a result of execution, the script returns the value of 42.
The work on support for .NET libraries continues. Their features are to be expanded in the future.
WinAPI functions are grouped in separate files by their purpose:
The binding works only with the 64-bit architecture.
Find more information about specifiers in MSDN.
Added the following properties to the ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration:
Added the following functions to the ENUM_TERMINAL_INFO_INTEGER enumeration:
struct MqlTick
{
datetime time; // Last price update time
double bid; // Current Bid price
double ask; // Current Ask price
double last; // Current price of the Last trade
ulong volume; // Volume for the current Last price
long time_msc; // Last price update time in milliseconds
uint flags; // Tick flags
double volume_real; // Volume for the current Last price with greater accuracy
};
Use the SymbolInfoDouble function to get these properties.
If the property is not defined, the default alignment of 1 byte is used — pack(1).
Example of use:
Conclusion:
Find more information about alignment within structures in MSDN.
For the following code:
The compiler displays the warning:
'Main::PRICE_OPEN_' instead of 'ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE::PRICE_CLOSE' will be used
To enable the forced indicator calculation at each tick, add the #property tester_everytick_calculate property for the program.
Indicators compiled using the previous compiler versions are calculated as before — at each tick.
The update will be available through the Live Update system.